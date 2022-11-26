Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
TSSAA Playoffs=
Division I Semifinal=
Class 6A=
Beech 50, Bartlett 39
Oakland 38, Maryville 15
Class 5A=
Knoxville West 28, Powell 21
Page 27, Henry County 24
Class 4A=
Anderson County 29, Red Bank 13
Pearl-Cohn (MLK -FB coop) 53, Haywood County 47
Class 3A=
Alcoa 38, Giles County 13
East Nashville Literature 41, Covington 15
Class 2A=
Riverside 26, Huntingdon 13
Tyner Academy 33, York Institute 0
Class 1A=
Clay County 40, Coalfield 33
McKenzie 34, Memphis Academy of Science (MASE) 0
