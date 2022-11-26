ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

TSSAA Playoffs=

Division I Semifinal=

Class 6A=

Beech 50, Bartlett 39

Oakland 38, Maryville 15

Class 5A=

Knoxville West 28, Powell 21

Page 27, Henry County 24

Class 4A=

Anderson County 29, Red Bank 13

Pearl-Cohn (MLK -FB coop) 53, Haywood County 47

Class 3A=

Alcoa 38, Giles County 13

East Nashville Literature 41, Covington 15

Class 2A=

Riverside 26, Huntingdon 13

Tyner Academy 33, York Institute 0

Class 1A=

Clay County 40, Coalfield 33

McKenzie 34, Memphis Academy of Science (MASE) 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com

