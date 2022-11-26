ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dove Creek, CO

High School Football PRO

Monument, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Loveland High School football team will have a game with Palmer Ridge High School on November 26, 2022, 12:00:00.
LOVELAND, CO
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Colorado

Photo byPhoto by freddie marriage on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Colorado, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Colorado that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Colorado Officials Investigating String of Poaching Incidents That Left 8 Deer, Elk to Waste

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is investigating a string of suspected poaching incidents. Officials found eight animals allegedly killed and left to rot. There are eight cases that CPW is looking into. Three cases of mule deer bucks killed in Dry Creek Basin. Another of two bull elk at the Dan Noble State Wildlife Area. An additional bull elk and two cow elk were killed in the Callan Draw area. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, all eight incidents occurred between Oct. 30 and Nov. 15.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The question is not, 'What is it about Colorado?' | John Moore

Six years ago, I was asked to write a play addressing the urgent issue of gun violence in America. One that would be staged in the immediate run-up to the 2016 presidential election as a featured selection of the storied New York International Fringe Festival. A last chance to collectively grapple with America's signature paradox – the sanctity of the Second Amendment in a country with 30,000 gun deaths a year. The clock was ticking down on the Obama administration, along with nearly eight years...
COLORADO STATE
Daily Record

Aurora man severely shocked while hanging Christmas lights speaks out after $2 million settlement

Andrew Forrest had no idea how much danger he faced when he climbed into a boom lift and ascended some 80 feet to hang Christmas lights at an Englewood home three years ago. Midway through the job that day, Forrest was severely shocked when a pole he was using to hang lights fell into live power lines. He sued the company he was working for at the time — recently settling for $2 million — and still suffers significant injuries, burns and challenges from the incident.
AURORA, CO
KKTV

Explosives found outside south Colorado Springs home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Detectives are investigating after two explosives were found outside a home Thanksgiving morning. Police responded to a house in the 1100 block of Norwood Avenue at 5:45 a.m. Thursday on reports of a shotgun blast near the back door, leaving damage to some of the home’s siding and a windowpane.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
actionnews5.com

Teen dies after trying to save others trapped in icy lake

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KMGH) - It is a story of heroism and tragedy out of Colorado when a teenage boy died after trying to help rescue two girls who were trapped in an icy lake. The other children involved in the incident survived, but 14-year-old Dyllan Whittenberg did not. Family...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs postmaster in jail, investigation underway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs postmaster was in jail on Wednesday, according to online records. Stevenson Begay was sworn in as the 26th postmaster for Colorado Springs on June 16. “Since the matter is a criminal investigation, we are unable to comment on any specifics,” part of...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

