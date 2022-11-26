Read full article on original website
5A football semifinals: No. 1 Cherry Creek and No. 2 Valor Christian to rematch in title game
GREENWOOD VILLAGE - The Cherry Creek Bruins are heading back to the State Championship for the fifth straight year after eliminating No. 5 Pine Creek, 41-21, at the Stutler Bowl in Greenwood Village on Saturday afternoon. The Bruins (11-2) will face No. 2 Valor Christian next Saturday for the 5A...
Monument, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
A Child Dies After Slipping Through The Ice Into A Lake In Colorado
According to the Douglas County Coroner’s Office, a teenage boy who was rescued from a lake by West Metro Fire, one of four kids to fall through the ice Tuesday afternoon, has passed away. He was one of the four teens that fell through the ice. On Tuesday, authorities...
Colorado Officials Investigating String of Poaching Incidents That Left 8 Deer, Elk to Waste
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is investigating a string of suspected poaching incidents. Officials found eight animals allegedly killed and left to rot. There are eight cases that CPW is looking into. Three cases of mule deer bucks killed in Dry Creek Basin. Another of two bull elk at the Dan Noble State Wildlife Area. An additional bull elk and two cow elk were killed in the Callan Draw area. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, all eight incidents occurred between Oct. 30 and Nov. 15.
Colorado Springs homicide investigation closes major road in south part of city
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Both north and southbound lanes of South Nevada avenue closed Saturday evening near I-25 after a man died. This was in southern Colorado Springs, near Las Vegas street. Police tell 11 News that they blocked lanes to respond to a call for medical help on...
The question is not, 'What is it about Colorado?' | John Moore
Six years ago, I was asked to write a play addressing the urgent issue of gun violence in America. One that would be staged in the immediate run-up to the 2016 presidential election as a featured selection of the storied New York International Fringe Festival. A last chance to collectively grapple with America's signature paradox – the sanctity of the Second Amendment in a country with 30,000 gun deaths a year. The clock was ticking down on the Obama administration, along with nearly eight years...
Aurora man severely shocked while hanging Christmas lights speaks out after $2 million settlement
Andrew Forrest had no idea how much danger he faced when he climbed into a boom lift and ascended some 80 feet to hang Christmas lights at an Englewood home three years ago. Midway through the job that day, Forrest was severely shocked when a pole he was using to hang lights fell into live power lines. He sued the company he was working for at the time — recently settling for $2 million — and still suffers significant injuries, burns and challenges from the incident.
Explosives found outside south Colorado Springs home
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Detectives are investigating after two explosives were found outside a home Thanksgiving morning. Police responded to a house in the 1100 block of Norwood Avenue at 5:45 a.m. Thursday on reports of a shotgun blast near the back door, leaving damage to some of the home’s siding and a windowpane.
Teen dies after trying to save others trapped in icy lake
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KMGH) - It is a story of heroism and tragedy out of Colorado when a teenage boy died after trying to help rescue two girls who were trapped in an icy lake. The other children involved in the incident survived, but 14-year-old Dyllan Whittenberg did not. Family...
Mold, Untested Marijuana Prompts Recall of Over 200 Harvests From Chronic Therapy
Colorado regulators are recalling over 200 different harvest batches of marijuana from Chronic Therapy, a dispensary and growing operation with stores in Cortez and Wheat Ridge. In a health advisory issued November 23, the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division warns consumers of a September harvest batch of marijuana from Chronic Therapy...
"Egregious violation": 8 animal killings in same Colorado county investigated as poaching
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, they're investigating a string of eight animal killings as multiple poaching cases in San Miguel County. In each case, animals were shot and left behind to rot, with no ethical reason for abandonment. The incidents occurred over a roughly two-week period, from October 30...
Colorado Springs postmaster in jail, investigation underway
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs postmaster was in jail on Wednesday, according to online records. Stevenson Begay was sworn in as the 26th postmaster for Colorado Springs on June 16. “Since the matter is a criminal investigation, we are unable to comment on any specifics,” part of...
4-vehicle crash may have left 6000+ Aurora customers without power
A multi-vehicle crash is believed to be what led to power lines being damaged leaving nearly 7000 customers without power in Aurora.
Full Colorado gov.: To stop gun violence, ‘the answer needs to be national as well’ as local
In an interview with Meet the Press, Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.) discusses the state’s response to a mass shooting in Colorado Springs including the use of red-flag laws, magazine limits and the need for federal legislation.Nov. 27, 2022.
