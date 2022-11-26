ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wuft.org

Gainesville homeless campers told to move by Dec. 1

Who they are, and what it reveals about Gainesville’s housing crisis and cracks in the shelter system. Willie Littles was making a desperate bid to hold onto the place he and a few dozen others called home. They’d been camping on empty land next to Grace Marketplace homeless shelter, but were told to vacate by Dec. 1.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

39 students from Alachua County selected as All State Musicians

According to Alachua County Public Schools (ACPS), The Florida Music Education Association (FMEA) selected 39 students from Alachua County as All State Musicians. Students will participate in different ensembles at the FMEA conference held in Tampa on January 11th-14th. At the conference students will get to be alongside other talented musicians in the state and experience workshops and performances led by expert conductors.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Couple in golf cart arrested late at night near pond in The Villages

A man and a woman in a golf cart were arrested when they were found late at night near a pond in The Villages. A Lady Lake police officer spotted the golf cart at about 1:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving at the retention pond near the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Main Street. The officer parked in the lot near the Ruby Tuesday restaurant at Spanish Springs and walked over to the pond. The officer shined a flashlight on the couple, later identified as 58-year-old Timothy Luther Smith and 31-year-old Samantha Heverin, both of Summerfield, who appeared to be intoxicated.
THE VILLAGES, FL
mycbs4.com

Test drive a school bus; ACPS hosts recruiting events this week

The Alachua County Public Schools (ACPS), are hosting two recruiting events this week. On Wednesday, ACPS is hosting a job fair for anyone interested in becoming apart of the food and nutrition services staff. The event will be held from 3-6 p.m. at the District Office located at 620 East University Avenue. Those who participate will be interviewed and have the opportunity to get hired on the spot.
mainstreetdailynews.com

Three Lake City juveniles reported missing

Three Lake City teenagers were reported missing on Sunday afternoon. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, Cameron Ansel (14), Thomas “Gage” Schultz (15) and Michael Ezell (15) were seen around SW Michigan Street around 2:45 p.m. The three teenage boys were believed to have traveled...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

VIDEO: Driver trying to escape deputies goes 100 mph on Newberry Road

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville was arrested after leading Alachua County deputies on a high-speed chase in the middle of the night with his lights off. According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office reports, around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Tristan Kalas, 22, sped through a red light at the intersection of West Newberry Road and the Oaks Mall nearly causing a crash. After the deputy turned on their emergency lights, Kalas shut off his lights.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Newberry to get new restaurant—and likely 2

The Newberry City Commission is poised to take up a development plan for a commercial building that would be home to one and possibly two new restaurants across from Oak View Middle School. The commission will consider the plan Monday after its regular meeting, when developer JBrown Professional Group will...
NEWBERRY, FL
villages-news.com

VHS grad released after spending more than a month in jail

A recent Villages High School graduate has been released from jail after serving more than a month behind bars. Alec Pearson O’Rourke, 19, of Fruitland Park, was released Nov. 15 from the Sumter County Detention Center where he had been held since Oct. 10. O’Rourke was arrested after he...
FRUITLAND PARK, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Run in at local eatery turns violent; two arrested

Tensions boiled over last Saturday at the Boil Yard in Crystal River and now two people are facing felony charges in which one person allegedly used a firearm to strike one person repeatedly in the head. William E. Hunter, 50, of Crystal River, was arrested and charged with one count...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Two Citrus County seniors beaten; attacker arrested, charged

A Port Richey man faces two first degree felony charges of aggravated battery on a person 65 years old and older. Cory Glen Atkinson, 37, told Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies he remembered little of the attack and that he had drunk a pint of vodka and cola before the incident, according to the October warrant for his arrest.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Fatal hit and run involving a bicyclist

The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) says they're looking into a case involving a cyclist who died after getting rear-ended by a person who then drove away. Police say they are able to identify the color and the make of the vehicle due to debris that was left on the scene from impact.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

UTV overturns, kills Fort White man

A 54-year-old Fort White man died on Saturday evening when his Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) overturned on SW Illinois Street. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the man was traveling eastbound on SW Illinois Street at 10:32 p.m. in Fort White when the UTV overturned in the road and partially ejected him.
FORT WHITE, FL

