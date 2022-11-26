Read full article on original website
Related
wuft.org
Gainesville homeless campers told to move by Dec. 1
Who they are, and what it reveals about Gainesville’s housing crisis and cracks in the shelter system. Willie Littles was making a desperate bid to hold onto the place he and a few dozen others called home. They’d been camping on empty land next to Grace Marketplace homeless shelter, but were told to vacate by Dec. 1.
WCJB
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 organizations in North Central Florida have partnered to bring a 1.8-mile long Christmas light display to their community. Guests can enjoy the days leading up to Christmas by cruising through the Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular at Florida Horse Park. The drive-through is organized by St....
Siblings, ages 11 and 12, reported missing in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding two siblings who have been reported missing and are considered to be in danger. Deputies say 12-year-old Arissa Johnson and 11-year-old Nariah Johnson were last seen Monday at a home on SE 93rd place, just to the west of Camp Benjamin.
mycbs4.com
39 students from Alachua County selected as All State Musicians
According to Alachua County Public Schools (ACPS), The Florida Music Education Association (FMEA) selected 39 students from Alachua County as All State Musicians. Students will participate in different ensembles at the FMEA conference held in Tampa on January 11th-14th. At the conference students will get to be alongside other talented musicians in the state and experience workshops and performances led by expert conductors.
villages-news.com
Couple in golf cart arrested late at night near pond in The Villages
A man and a woman in a golf cart were arrested when they were found late at night near a pond in The Villages. A Lady Lake police officer spotted the golf cart at about 1:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving at the retention pond near the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Main Street. The officer parked in the lot near the Ruby Tuesday restaurant at Spanish Springs and walked over to the pond. The officer shined a flashlight on the couple, later identified as 58-year-old Timothy Luther Smith and 31-year-old Samantha Heverin, both of Summerfield, who appeared to be intoxicated.
mycbs4.com
Test drive a school bus; ACPS hosts recruiting events this week
The Alachua County Public Schools (ACPS), are hosting two recruiting events this week. On Wednesday, ACPS is hosting a job fair for anyone interested in becoming apart of the food and nutrition services staff. The event will be held from 3-6 p.m. at the District Office located at 620 East University Avenue. Those who participate will be interviewed and have the opportunity to get hired on the spot.
Owner of Lake Butler slaughterhouse hit with dozens of charges after appalling conditions
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) More charges for the owner of a Union County slaughterhouse after disturbing conditions were discovered at the facility, forcing officers from the FWC to investigate claims of animal neglect and food safety issues. An incident report from...
WCJB
Man in Ocala was arrested after he was found with a backpack filled with drugs
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police officers arrested a man with a backpack filled with drugs on Thanksgiving. Ocala Police officers say that Clarence Evans, 31, was in a vehicle parked near NW 1st Ave. They approached him after they noticed the smell of marijuana coming from his vehicle. After...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Three Lake City juveniles reported missing
Three Lake City teenagers were reported missing on Sunday afternoon. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, Cameron Ansel (14), Thomas “Gage” Schultz (15) and Michael Ezell (15) were seen around SW Michigan Street around 2:45 p.m. The three teenage boys were believed to have traveled...
WCJB
VIDEO: Driver trying to escape deputies goes 100 mph on Newberry Road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville was arrested after leading Alachua County deputies on a high-speed chase in the middle of the night with his lights off. According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office reports, around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Tristan Kalas, 22, sped through a red light at the intersection of West Newberry Road and the Oaks Mall nearly causing a crash. After the deputy turned on their emergency lights, Kalas shut off his lights.
Citrus County Chronicle
Hernando man arrested for grand theft after friend was caught walking in stolen dragon costume
Investigation into a residential burglary and grand theft on Tuesday, Nov. 22, lead to arrests by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office after a man was seen walking around in a dragon costume that was reported stolen by the victim. Between midnight and 2 a.m. on Nov. 22, the defendants...
wpde.com
Florida woman found with hatchet sticking out of her head, suspect now in custody
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in jail today after deputies say they found a woman with a hatchet in her head. The woman, 56-year-old Lisa Rodgers, is now in the hospital with life threatening injuries. It all happened on Nov. 22 around 10 a.m. when deputies...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Newberry to get new restaurant—and likely 2
The Newberry City Commission is poised to take up a development plan for a commercial building that would be home to one and possibly two new restaurants across from Oak View Middle School. The commission will consider the plan Monday after its regular meeting, when developer JBrown Professional Group will...
villages-news.com
VHS grad released after spending more than a month in jail
A recent Villages High School graduate has been released from jail after serving more than a month behind bars. Alec Pearson O’Rourke, 19, of Fruitland Park, was released Nov. 15 from the Sumter County Detention Center where he had been held since Oct. 10. O’Rourke was arrested after he...
Citrus County Chronicle
Run in at local eatery turns violent; two arrested
Tensions boiled over last Saturday at the Boil Yard in Crystal River and now two people are facing felony charges in which one person allegedly used a firearm to strike one person repeatedly in the head. William E. Hunter, 50, of Crystal River, was arrested and charged with one count...
Citrus County Chronicle
Two Citrus County seniors beaten; attacker arrested, charged
A Port Richey man faces two first degree felony charges of aggravated battery on a person 65 years old and older. Cory Glen Atkinson, 37, told Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies he remembered little of the attack and that he had drunk a pint of vodka and cola before the incident, according to the October warrant for his arrest.
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua man charged with aggravated assault after allegedly demanding money at gunpoint
ALACHUA, Fla. – Danwand Lee Green, 41, was arrested late last night and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly knocking on a door and demanding money from the resident at gunpoint. Green is reportedly owed money by the victim’s ex-boyfriend, who used to live with...
mycbs4.com
Fatal hit and run involving a bicyclist
The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) says they're looking into a case involving a cyclist who died after getting rear-ended by a person who then drove away. Police say they are able to identify the color and the make of the vehicle due to debris that was left on the scene from impact.
WCJB
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office captain dead after car crash
FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) -A Columbia County Sheriff’s Office captain is dead after a utility terrain vehicle crash on Saturday night. Captain Charles “Chuck” Brewington was driving a 2017 Honda Pioneer UTV on SW Illinois St in Fort White around 10:30 at night. The UTV overturned in...
mainstreetdailynews.com
UTV overturns, kills Fort White man
A 54-year-old Fort White man died on Saturday evening when his Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) overturned on SW Illinois Street. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the man was traveling eastbound on SW Illinois Street at 10:32 p.m. in Fort White when the UTV overturned in the road and partially ejected him.
Comments / 0