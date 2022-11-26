Read full article on original website
Christmas in Dushore will offer day of holiday fun
Family-friendly activities include Cookie Walk, Scavenger Hunt, Tree Walk. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Christmas in Dushore will return to the Sullivan County community on Saturday, Dec. 10, with holiday activities planned from morning until night. The day includes plenty of family-friendly festivities like the annual...
WNEP-TV 16
Schuylkill County Grinch gives back for Christmas
The Grinch of Schuylkill County has returned. But this Grinch isn't looking to steal Christmas at all, but rather give Christmas to kids in need.
happeningsmagazinepa.com
Stonehedge Festival of Lights
A 2.5 mile Festival of Lights display is located at Stonehedge Golf Course in Tunkhannock. Now in its sixth year, this holiday experience is enjoyed by all ages. Founded in 2017 by owners Bill and Karen Ruark, the Festival of Lights was created to provide a positive impact on the local community and economy, and an opportunity for seasonal golf employees to retain full time employment through the winter months.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Scranton, PA
Scranton, the largest city in Northeastern Pennsylvania, offers plenty of fun activities for the whole family. From hiking to watching a magic show, the city offers new adventures you can enjoy with your loved ones. If you’re looking for a place to get started, here are the best things to...
‘Joy Through the Grove’ lights up the night at Knoebels
ELYSBURG, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Holiday festivities are in full swing in our area. Dozens of families flocked to the return of a popular Christmas lights display in Northumberland county. Knoebels Amusement Resort transformed into a scene straight out of a Hallmark movie Friday night. It’s the return of the Christmas lights display called “Joy […]
Busy opening day of rifle deer season
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — For some lucky hunters, opening day of rifle deer season in northeastern Pennsylvania is like a holiday. "Oh, it's better than Christmas, well, for me anyway. Opening day is the best. I like it," said Robert Julian, Archbald. "It was pretty cold, but I saw...
Enjoy a Pennsylvania German Christmas, featuring visits from the Belsnickel at Christmas on the Farm
Celebrate Pennsylvania German Christmas traditions and the vibrant folk culture of the region at Christmas on the Farm, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Pennsylvania German Cultural Heritage Center at Kutztown University. Christmas on the Farm is a free, fun and educational event for the whole...
Plains Lions Club hosts Santa parade
Plenty of Santa sightings this time of year, including at a popular parade in Plains Township this Saturday. Hundreds joined him both during and after the parade. Parade participants marched and rode along the more than one-mile parade route in front of jolly old Saint Nick himself; all in the spirit of giving back to […]
1920s theater in Williamsport to receive renovations
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A nearly century-old theater is getting a much-needed makeover. With help from a grant, the theater will get upgrades to improve the quality of performances. The Community Arts Center in downtown Williamsport received a $150,000 grant that will go toward modernizing its equipment and enhancing this historic theater. Formerly known […]
Possible revitalization coming to Lycoming Mall
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — The Lycoming Mall near Williamsport may soon get a makeover thanks to an investment group from State College. Lycoming County officials tell Newswatch 16 that the group known as FAMVEST intends to acquire the mall for around $15 million. "The buyers are looking at closing...
WNEP-TV 16
Venison Sausage and Gravy
MOOSIC, Pa. — Jake will prepare his recipe for venison sausage and gravy. This is a simple recipe that you can make in a hurry that's guaranteed to please your whole family for breakfast.
Christmas tea and tour in Luzerne County
SHAVERTOWN, Pa. — The Lands at Hillside Farms in Luzerne County held a special event Sunday. Those who came to Shavertown had the chance to learn about some history too. For just one weekend a year, the Lands at Hillside Farms open its 19th-century cottage to the public. Visitors...
100,000+ ornaments at store in Montour County
MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — Christmas tree season is in full swing, and Kohl's Stony Hill Tree Farm near Danville is a busy place this time of year. While its Christmas trees are enough to attract a crowd, Kohl's is known for something else. "I have over 100,000 ornaments, and...
happeningsmagazinepa.com
Made in PA!
A Northeast PA holiday is not complete without Bosak’s award winning store-made kielbasa and sausage. Bosak’s Choice Meats has offered its specialities for over the past 20 years. Bosak’s fan favorite kielbasa comes in five flavors: fresh, smoked, smoked with cheese, turkey and turkey cheese. They make it in three forms including rings, patties and sticks. Their store-made sausage comes in 10 flavors. The old fashioned butcher shop also offers a full variety of deli meats and store-made salads, prepared foods, custom cold cuts and kielbasa. In addition to kielbasa and sausage, best sellers for the holiday season include prime rib, ham and turkey. The Bosak family cuts, packs and grinds all their own meats. Bosak’s also offers the option for hunting customers to bring in deer, pheasant and other game for wild game processing to your liking!
Chip eating contest held at Sabatini's
EXETER, Pa. — Middleswarth chips are a staple in our area, and on Saturday, a contest was held in Luzerne County to see who could eat the most. It was the 7th annual Northeast Snacks Middleswarth Potato Chip Eating Contest. 25 potato chip enthusiasts came to Sabatini's on Wyoming...
WFMZ-TV Online
Popular Allentown restaurant abruptly closes
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A popular dining establishment in Allentown's West End has closed. Greenhouse Enoteca, a nearly four-year-old, Italian-inspired restaurant specializing in dishes prepared with local ingredients, shuttered in recent weeks at 2114 W. Tilghman St. The restaurant's website indicates the business is "no longer operating," while its Facebook and...
The Lehigh Valley’s diversity is changing, and the restaurant landscape is changing with it
The following story is part of our Stronger Than Steel series, an in-depth look at how the Lehigh Valley has made a remarkable comeback since Bethlehem Steel’s blast furnaces went cold in 1995. Read more about what inspired the series here and check out additional Stronger Than Steel stories here.
Riss's Place opens in Montoursville
Montoursville, Pa. — Montoursville has another dining option—Riss's Place sub shop. The restaurant, located at the site of the former Cellini's sub shop at 378 Broad St., opened for business on Monday, Nov. 14. This is the second Riss's Place sub shop in the area. The first opened in Muncy a year ago on N. Main Street. "We were given an opportunity to open a second shop in our hometown....
Family searching for missing man in Lackawanna County
GREENFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Lackawanna County are searching for a missing man. Greenfield Township Police say Gino Carlo Ciambriello was last seen on November 23 around noon in the Crystal Lake area. Officials are conducting searches throughout the Crystal Lake area as well as Harford Township in...
lebtown.com
We saved you a bite: Miller’s Restaurant (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
