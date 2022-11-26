Read full article on original website
Wausau Eagle’s Club hosts 2nd annual Secret Santa Shop
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For the second year in a row, the Wausau Eagle’s Club’s Secret Santa Shop was a hit amongst its satisfied customers. “It was the best and it was just really fun today,” says Brody Vickford from Wausau. “And my grandma will love it, my dad will love it, and it’s just the best.”
Registration open for travel trips at The Landing
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - There’s always something to do at The Landing. The Landing is a senior center in Wausau. Registration is now open for several trips, both near and far. While you don’t need to be a member of The Landing to take part, you do need to be 55 years or older.
Share Your Holidays hopes to help more people than ever during 20th Year
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- The holiday season is underway and so the 20th year of Share Your Holidays. During the last 19 years, we’ve collected more than $1 million in donations. But we can’t do it alone. You have helped the cause by easing the burden for those who may be struggling this holiday season. And we need your help again this year.
First Alert Weather Day issued for Tuesday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A winter storm system will approach the region on Tuesday, causing hazardous travel conditions as moderate snow & a wintry mix falls. A mix of rain/sleet, and snow arrives on Tuesday during the mid-morning hours. Later in the day, the main storm system arrives and will bring all snow from Eau Claire, Medford, to Minocqua. The Wausau area will see mainly rain before a slow changeover to snow around 4-7 pm on Tuesday.
Abbotsford teen harvests unusual buck
ABBOTSFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - It will be a deer season to remember for Payton Schreiber. The 15-year-old Abbotsford teen harvested a buck with an unusual rack. Schreiber’s mother, April, told NewsChannel 7 the animal was entangled in a type of fencing, causing a deformity to its antlers. They believe...
D.C. Everest Band selling one of a kind holiday items to support Rose Bowl trip
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The D.C. Everest Band will be performing in the Rose Bowl Parade along with student musicians from Antigo, Lakeland, Merrill, Mosinee, Northland Pines, Three Lakes, and Wausau East. The band is looking for some community support by selling unique holiday ornaments for $10 each. The ornaments...
Landlord and tenant rights presentation to be held Thursday in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Public Library will host a free informative talk on landlord and tenant rights in Wisconsin. The presentation is Thursday, Dec. 1 from 6:30-7:45 p.m. at the library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Jeffrey Kersten, agency liaison with the Wisconsin Bureau...
Stevens Point area YMCA foundation elects board members
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Area YMCA Foundation recently elected Kim Angell and Dr. Christopher “Kit” Swiecki to the YMCA Foundation Board of Trustees. This year, the Foundation approved the allocation of $30,531 for program enhancements, scholarship assistance, and Y Camp Glacier Hollow improvements. The...
Online shopping isn’t just for big name brands
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After record-high online sales on Black Friday, experts are taking it as a good sign for Cyber Monday sales. But buying online doesn’t just have to be for big-name brands. Greenleaf Designs in Wausau said the majority of their sales are online. Greenleaf Designs’ humble...
First Alert Weather: Good travel weather Sunday, risk of snow by mid-week
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Saturday could have been the last time we reach 50° this fall/almost winter season in North Central Wisconsin. Hopefully, you got outside to enjoy the mild conditions, along with the bright sunshine. Clouds will increase Saturday evening in advance of a cold front dropping SE through the region. No precipitation is associated with this front but it will work to bring cooler air back into the area. Lows by morning on Sunday are in the upper 20s to low 30s.
Business of the Week: Vino Latte
Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
Green Alert issued for missing veteran with relatives in Waupaca County
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A U.S. veteran from Madison is missing, and a Green Alert was issued for counties in WBAY’s viewing area because he has relatives in Waupaca County. Michael Segich, 43, left his home Monday evening. His mother saw him at 10 p.m. He hasn’t been heard from since, and his family and law enforcement have concerns for his well-being.
First Alert Weather: A potential winter storm could impact the region early this week
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the upper 10s north to the low to mid 20s in Central Wisconsin. Partly to mostly cloudy to start the work week on Monday. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. We are monitoring Tuesday into early Wednesday for a...
Vehicle crashes into semi on I-39 near Wausau
A portion of I-39 south of Wausau was closed for more than five hours early Tuesday after a vehicle struck a semi in a fiery crash, according to preliminary emergency scanner reports. The crash was reported at about 1:23 a.m. Nov. 29 in the southbound lanes of I-39, just north...
First Alert Weather: Warm and mild on Saturday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Mostly sunny, a bit breezy, and milder on Saturday with afternoon temps rising close to 50 degrees. Another big travel day is on tap for Sunday and there could be some messy weather in parts of the region. Clouds will be common on Sunday with a risk of snow showers or light snow south and east of Wausau. Rain is a better bet in southern Wisconsin, extending into Chicago and Detroit. Some delays are possible at airports in those areas. Highs on Sunday in the area will be in the mid 30s.
wrcitytimes.com
Photos of Wisconsin Vets on Vietnam wall featured in Highground exhibit
NEILLSVILLE — Army Corporal Jerome Morneau of Neillsville has a photo. Army First Lieutenant Charles Beranek of Mosinee has a photo. Their photos – and more than 1,100 others – were collected by volunteers from throughout Wisconsin as part of a national effort to put a face to the names listed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
Man injured in Fox River Mall parking lot by accidental discharge of handgun
A 21-year-old Wausau man was injured by an accidental discharge of a handgun while he was unloading it in the parking lot of Fox River Mall Friday morning.
Recycling Today
Sonoco announces shutdown of tube, core operations at Wisconsin facility
Sonoco has confirmed it will discontinue its tube and core operations at its Wisconsin Rapids facility, a decision it says was driven by inflation and “excess machine and facility capacity” throughout the organization. According to a report from the Wisconsin Rapids Tribune, Christy Thompson, global marketing and communications...
Man injured while unloading gun in parking lot of Wisconsin mall
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. — A 21-year-old Wausau man was injured Friday morning when the gun he was unloading in the parking lot of a northeastern Wisconsin shopping mall went off. The incident happened just before 9:10 a.m. at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute. In a news release, the town’s police department said the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and...
