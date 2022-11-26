WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Mostly sunny, a bit breezy, and milder on Saturday with afternoon temps rising close to 50 degrees. Another big travel day is on tap for Sunday and there could be some messy weather in parts of the region. Clouds will be common on Sunday with a risk of snow showers or light snow south and east of Wausau. Rain is a better bet in southern Wisconsin, extending into Chicago and Detroit. Some delays are possible at airports in those areas. Highs on Sunday in the area will be in the mid 30s.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO