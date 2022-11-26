ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gahanna, OH

Gahanna Lincoln falls to Lakewood St. Edward in OHSAA Division I state football semifinal

By Jarrod Ulrey, ThisWeek
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

MANSFIELD — Fresh off an interception from Makai Shahid that gave it the ball near midfield, Gahanna Lincoln seemed to be settling in as the first quarter ended in a Division I state semifinal against Lakewood St. Edward at Arlin Field.

The Lions were trailing by a touchdown but were at the Eagles’ 10-yard line when a shotgun snap was too high for quarterback Brennen Ward to handle and St. Edward’s Jonathon Slaper fell on it.

It wound up being one of the few opportunities Gahanna had to score all night against the Eagles, who will get a shot at defending their state championship after beating the Lions 31-7 on Nov. 25 to improve to 14-1.

Who advanced to the state finals? Ohio high school football playoff scores

On Dec. 2, St. Edward will play Springfield in a rematch of last year’s title game, which it won 23-13.

“We moved the ball well but just didn’t execute down there in the scoring zone,” Lions coach Bruce Ward said. “You can’t make mistakes at this level and expect to win. Everybody is good. They’re the defending state champs for a reason.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47xaOp_0jNysevp00

Gahanna, which set a program record for wins while finishing 13-2, got the ball back with 7:51 to go in the first half at its own 47 still trailing 7-0.

But on the second play of that possession, Brennen Ward was intercepted by Slaper.

St. Edward scored its first touchdown on a 42-yard pass from Casey Bullock to Kyan Mason midway through the first quarter. It used another long pass to make it 14-0 late in the second period as Bullock found tight end Michael Balogh open on the right side of the field for a 48-yard touchdown.

In the third quarter, Gahanna was limited to 33 yards of offense and one first down as it fell behind 17-0.

“They were just fundamentally sound,” Lions senior wildcat quarterback Maxwell Cummings said. “They knew what they were doing and were physical.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jWMIj_0jNysevp00

Gahanna scored when Brennen Ward hit Ty Staples for a 16-yard touchdown with 5:50 remaining to make it 24-7.

Running back Diore Hubbard, who was named a finalist for Mr. Football earlier in the week, rushed for 68 yards on 15 carries and Shahid finished with five catches for 77 yards.

Kamari Burns had 14 tackles and Jaden Yates had 10 tackles to lead the Lions’ defense.

Marvin Bell had 26 carries for 133 yards and one touchdown and Bullock rushed for 63 yards and threw for 140 yards to lead the Eagles’ offense.

“Again, they’ve been here,” coach Ward said. “It’s tough when you get to this level to handle everything that comes with it. We had our chances and you have to execute.”

julrey@thisweeknews.com

@UlreyThisWeek

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mFsTq_0jNysevp00

GAHANNA: 0-0-0-7--7

ST. EDWARD: 7-7-3-14--31

SE—Mason 42 pass from Bullock (Tome kick)

SE—Balogh 48 pass from Bullock (Tome kick)

SE—Tome 31 FG

SE—Bell 11 run (Tome kick)

G—Staples 16 pass from Ward (Huliba kick)

SE—Gribble 34 run (Tome kick)

This article originally appeared on ThisWeek: Gahanna Lincoln falls to Lakewood St. Edward in OHSAA Division I state football semifinal

