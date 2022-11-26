ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Riviera Beach child with autism drowning marks 9th in Florida

Sunday's drowning in Riviera Beach now marks the 88th child to have drowned across the state of Florida in 2022, according to the Florida Department of Children and Families. DCF said at least nine of those children were diagnosed with autism. Riviera Beach police said the child who drowned is...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
Missing Riviera Beach boy, 10, with autism drowns, police say

Riviera Beach police said a 10-year-old boy who went missing over the weekend drowned in a body of water in his community. Tahfin Chowdhury, who had autism and was non-verbal, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the Turtle Cay community. After an exhaustive search, police said Monday that...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
Austin Harrouff found not guilty by reason of insanity

A judge accepted a plea deal Monday for a man who randomly killed a Martin County couple in their garage six years ago and then chewed on one victim's face that will send him to a mental hospital for treatment. Austin Harrouff, 25, pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Person bitten by shark at Martin County beach

Authorities said a person was bitten by a shark at a Martin County beach on Sunday. Deputy Chief Michael Ewing of the Jupiter Island Public Safety Department said the agency responded to a shark bite injury at the Hobe Sound public beach around 1 p.m. The patient was treated by...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Single mother in need receives SUV on GivingTuesday

A single mother of three children has a new ride thanks to a few kind souls in Palm Beach County. Members of the KVJ Show on radio station 97.9 WRMF organized a free car giveaway for Elizabeth Akhurst on Tuesday. Akhurst has a child, Amaris Turner, with spina bifida who...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Austin Harrouff murder trial starts Monday in Martin County

The trial will begin Monday for the man accused of killing a Martin County couple and biting the face of one of the victims back in 2016. It’s been six years since Austin Harrouff, a former student at Florida State University, was charged with first-degree murder for killing Michelle Mishcon and John Stevens.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Delray Beach to light 100-foot Christmas tree Tuesday night

The city will ring in the holiday season Tuesday night by lighting its iconic 100-foot Christmas tree. WPTV is a proud sponsor of the tree lighting and will stream the event starting at about 6 p.m. The annual event takes place at Old School Square in Delray Beach with music...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Man stabbed to death in gated community; suspect sought

The Martin County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect who fatally stabbed someone in a gated community in Hobe Sound. Sheriff's spokeswoman Christine Weiss said deputies were called to a stabbing just before 6 p.m. Saturday at a home in the Preserve of Hobe Sound off Sea Branch Boulevard.
HOBE SOUND, FL
$50K reward offered after letter carrier robbed in Delray Beach

Two men are sought after a letter carrier with the United States Postal Service was robbed earlier this month in Delray Beach. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said the incident occurred Nov. 19 near 4355 Village Drive. The two robbers are described as short Black men who were about 18-22...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Police call off search for missing 10-year-old boy

Police have called off the search for a missing 10-year-old boy last seen in Riviera Beach. Riviera Beach police said Tahfin Chowdhury had last been seen about 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the Turtle Cay community. Police told WPTV they are investigating a drowning in the same community, but they didn't...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
Police search for driver in hit-run crash that killed motorcyclist

A search is underway for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a motorcyclist in Riviera Beach. The crash happened Friday along Blue Heron Boulevard near Avenue S. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the driver of a Nissan Altima ran a red-light, striking Nicholas Baccari,...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
Suspect sought in Hobe Sound stabbing last seen in Jupiter

Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a suspect accused of fatally stabbing another man at a home inside a gated community in Hobe Sound. Chief Deputy John Budensiek said Jared Diaz and his girlfriend were visiting the victim's home at the Preserve of Hobe Sound on Saturday afternoon.
JUPITER, FL
Shopping for Christmas trees this year? Be prepared to pay more

This season, Christmas trees are costing more money. If you're planning on buying your tree soon, be prepared for a little sticker shock. Less than half a mile from the beach, at North Pole Christmas Trees in Juno Beach, families spent their Sunday looking for that perfect tree. But with that came higher prices.
JUNO BEACH, FL
Willie Taggart fired after 3 seasons at Florida Atlantic

Willie Taggart is out at Florida Atlantic. FAU athletic director Brian White announced Saturday that Taggart has been fired, only hours after the Owls capped a third consecutive five-win season with a 32-31 overtime loss to Western Kentucky at home. "This evening, we made a change in leadership with the...
BOCA RATON, FL

