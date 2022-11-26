ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bearcats take to the road looking to carry momentum

By Brian Rudman
 3 days ago

VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – After an incredible comeback win to take down Columbia on Wednesday, the Binghamton men’s basketball team will take to the road to square off with La Salle University down in Philadelphia on Saturday.

BU will enter the contest 3-2 on the season, bouncing back after two straight losses to get back to above .500 on the young season.

Pre-season all-conference player Jacob Falko leads the Bearcats to this point, scoring 13.2 points per game to go along with a 49% field goal percentage.

Action down in Philadelphia between La Salle and Binghamton is scheduled to begin Saturday at 2 p.m.

