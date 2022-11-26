Read full article on original website
Fentanyl sends North Carolina baby to hospital; mom charged, deputies say
A mother is facing multiple charges after her 1-year-old boy ingested fentanyl, the Harnett County Sheriff's Office said Monday.
cbs17
Moore County mother arrested after shooting daughter in shoulder, sheriff says
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 29-year-old woman was shot in a home around 1 a.m. on Tuesday in Carthage. The one pulling the trigger, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, was her mother. Cheryl McInnis, 52, was arrested and charged with a single count of assault with...
One man arrested after robbery, hit-and-run in Thomasville; Officers seeking second suspect
HIGH POINT, N.C. — One person is in custody, and one is being sought in connection with an armed robbery that happened Monday night. Officers were called to Dollar General on Lexington Avenue in reference to an armed robbery a little after 8 p.m. Employees told police that two...
Man charged with assault after gun pulled on 2 children in Knightdale neighborhood
A mother says she hasn't been home since a man pulled a gun on her two children playing outside in their Knightdale neighborhood.
Special wrestling event planned to help NC deputy and dad battling cancer
The sheriff's office has a special wrestling event called "The Fight for Lt. J. McPhatter" planned for Dec. 10.
Smoke, ashes in for 4th day as North Carolina landfill fire continues; fire did not appear to begin as ‘controlled burn’
A call about a blaze in the area was first noted around 3:25 a.m. Friday, according to the Raleigh Fire Department website.
cbs17
1 taken to hospital in daytime shooting along Hoke County street
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was shot near Raeford and taken to the hospital over the weekend, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Sheriff’s detectives responded to First Health Hoke around 12:15 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting victim. According to the sheriff’s office,...
Convicted felon wanted for NC Walmart Black Friday shooting surrenders to police; bond set at $1 million
Jarod Denzel Lowery, 26, was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm within enclosure to incite fear and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to police.
Deadly shooting in North Carolina; no arrests yet
CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Cornelius Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. According to a release from the Cornelius Police Department, officers responded to Lynn Drive shortly after 2:30 p.m. to find a person dead at the scene. Police noted that the case is still active, but that the shooting […]
Deputies arrest Fayetteville man wanted in Hope Mills shooting death
A Fayetteville man wanted in connection with a deadly Hope Mills shooting on Friday has been arrested in Georgia.
Fayetteville woman allegedly caught with meth, gun, pot in East Rockingham traffic stop
ROCKINGHAM — A woman with an outstanding warrant from another county was reportedly found with a gun and cannabis following a traffic stop last week. A patrol deputy with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office saw a vehicle with an expired registration plate in front of him while patrolling on Mill Road Nov. 23, according to a press release.
sandhillssentinel.com
Mother arrested for shooting daughter
A mother was arrested for allegedly shooting her daughter in the early morning hours on Tuesday, said Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields in a news release. The alleged crime took place in the 900 block of Shaw Road in Carthage at 1 a.m. When deputies arrived on scene, they located...
Greensboro man dies after hit-and-run on North Church Street, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died after being hit by a car in Greensboro Friday. According to Greensboro Police Department, around 7 p.m. Friday they responded to a crash on North Church Street. When they arrived, they found Jerry Martin McBride, 67, suffering from serious injuries after being hit by a car while […]
cbs17
Safety concerns grow after shootings at popular area shopping spots
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two shootings at popular shopping spots in the area have some people concerned about their safety. Police say a man was shot outside the Regal movie theater in North Hills Sunday night and suffered non life-threatening injuries. They say the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening....
Police investigate after reported gunshot victim shows up at Laurinburg business
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating Sunday night after a report of a gunshot victim that showed up to a Laurinburg business, according to Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department. Police were called Sunday night to a business on Main Street, Young said. Young said the victim is being “very uncooperative” and […]
One seriously injured in crash; part of US-29 N closed in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving injuries, according to Greensboro police. Both lanes of US Highway 29 North between Wendover Avenue and Lindsay Street in Greensboro have been closed. One person was taken to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries.
richmondobserver
Man charged with leading deputies on chase near Ellerbe after domestic call
ELLERBE — A man is facing multiple charges, accused of pointing a gun at a woman and leading deputies on a high-speed chase. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to domestic disturbance call at a home on Green Lake Road on Nov. 20. The alleged...
Police: WakeMed North on lockdown as officers search for nearby 'suspicious suspect'
The Raleigh Police Department said Sunday that WakeMed North is on lockdown while officers in the area search for a "suspicious suspect." Police said the suspect was not currently in the hospital, but did tell WRAL News this suspect was the reason for the lockdown. Police did not say if...
Greensboro college student refuses to pay after parking enforcement company boots her car
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Addison Middleton has made the drive dozens of times. One of her best friends lives at the Fulton Place apartments in Greensboro, so Middleton is often visiting. Every time she visits, Middleton parks in a dirt lot on the property which is apparently for guests or...
Two killed in overnight collision in northwest Charlotte, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — Two people have died following a collision in northwest Charlotte, according to MEDIC. The collision occurred just after midnight on West Trade Street near Wesley Heights Way. MEDIC said two people were pronounced deceased at the scene. This is a developing story. Check back at wsoctv.com for...
