Moore County, NC

cbs17

1 taken to hospital in daytime shooting along Hoke County street

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was shot near Raeford and taken to the hospital over the weekend, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Sheriff’s detectives responded to First Health Hoke around 12:15 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting victim. According to the sheriff’s office,...
HOKE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Deadly shooting in North Carolina; no arrests yet

CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Cornelius Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. According to a release from the Cornelius Police Department, officers responded to Lynn Drive shortly after 2:30 p.m. to find a person dead at the scene. Police noted that the case is still active, but that the shooting […]
CORNELIUS, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Mother arrested for shooting daughter

A mother was arrested for allegedly shooting her daughter in the early morning hours on Tuesday, said Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields in a news release. The alleged crime took place in the 900 block of Shaw Road in Carthage at 1 a.m. When deputies arrived on scene, they located...
CARTHAGE, NC
cbs17

Safety concerns grow after shootings at popular area shopping spots

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two shootings at popular shopping spots in the area have some people concerned about their safety. Police say a man was shot outside the Regal movie theater in North Hills Sunday night and suffered non life-threatening injuries. They say the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening....
RALEIGH, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
