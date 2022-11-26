ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Lee County Mosquito Control adding more traps to capture dangerous species

By Hope Salman
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — If you’ve noticed more mosquitoes than usual this time of year, you’re not alone.

It’s why Eric Jackson and his crews at Lee County Mosquito Control are on a mission to find aedes aegypti. Those are the ones that carry dengue fever and other diseases.

Jackson said there’s been a rise in cases across Florida.

Hurricane Ian debris and pockets of water make the perfect place to lay eggs.

“Purpose is to find a baseline of the number of the aedes aegypti mosquitoes that are in this area,” said Jackson.

Crews added nearly 60 traps across neighborhoods in Edison Park, downtown, and Dean Park in Fort Myers.

Jackson told me going after aedes aegypti can be tough.

He said the small “Cryptic” insects like to hide in dark shady areas, especially near humans.

“It prefers to be around people’s homes because people are its preferred host,” said Jackson.

Once all of the traps are set, they will be tracked for months.

Then, mosquito control will decide the best way to help get rid of them.

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
