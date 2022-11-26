Man shot, killed at Kentwood apartment complex

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was killed in a Friday night shooting at a Kentwood apartment complex.

Around 8:40 p.m., officers with the Kentwood Police Department were sent to CityLine Apartments in the area of S. Division Avenue and 52nd Street SE.

Responding officers found a 30-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds in the hallway of one of the apartment buildings, KDP said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

KPD said no arrests have been made.

Neighbors told News 8 they did not hear shots but saw a car speed away, after which police arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kentwood police detective bureau at 616.656.6604 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

This shooting remains under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.