Buffalo police investigating Sunday night shooting
The Buffalo Police Department is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred Sunday night.
One wounded in Walden Avenue shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is in serious condition following a shooting on Walden Avenue on Sunday night, according to Buffalo police. They say a 23-year-old Buffalo male was shot inside of a vehicle on the 100 block of Walden. Police say they responded at approximately 8:15 p.m. He was transported to ECMC. The […]
Mom arrested after police say child caused problems in Jamestown
On Monday around 3 p.m., Jamestown police responded to a report of a disorderly child in the area of the high school.
19-year-old dies in mid-day shooting in Buffalo
Anyone with information that could help them solve this case is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
Orchard Park Police said a missing vulnerable adult has been found
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Orchard Park Police Department said Paul Schultz has been located by the New York State Police in Inlet, New York as of early Sunday morning. Schultz was last seen around 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25 on Ellicott Road in Orchard Park. Police believe he was driving a 2014 gray Jeep Wrangler with New York registration ETV-8745.
Franklinville man arrested after dispute leads to shooting
He was arraigned and released under probation supervision.
“Suspicious” fire under investigation in Chautauqua County
"The 53-foot semi-trailer was burned in a suspicious manner," the Sheriff's office said.
Buffalo mass shooting suspect pleads guilty to all 25 state charges
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo mass shooting suspect Payton Gendron pleaded guilty on Monday to all 25 state charges. The suspect is accused of arriving at the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue on May 14 and opening fire, killing 10 people and injuring three others in what investigators have called a racist attack. As Western New York mourns with the families who lost loved ones, 7 News wishes to honor their memory. You can learn more about each of the victims here.
Will Buffalo Tops shooter's parents be held legally responsible?
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Will Paul and Pamela Gendron be held criminally responsible for their son's actions on May 14, 2022? The answer is no. But when it comes to civil lawsuits, that may be a different story. After the racist shooter pleaded guilty in court on Monday, his...
Attorneys, families react to guilty plea in Buffalo mass shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The attorneys and families of those killed or injured in the mass shooting in Buffalo on May 14 spoke out against racism after the suspect pleaded guilty. Many of the relatives of those victims sat and watched in the courtroom, some dabbing their eyes and sniffling. Speaking to reporters later, several said the plea left them cold and that it didn’t address the bigger problem of racism in America.
Charge Lodged After Child Overdoses On Prescription Pills
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 44-year-old woman faces charges after a child overdosed on prescription pills in the City of Jamestown. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to an eastside address around 7 p.m. on Friday to assist fire rescue for a suspected overdose of a child. Following...
Police: Man killed in bulldozer accident in Livingston Co.
Details are limited at this time.
Guilty pleas don't end anger of victims from May 14 Jefferson Avenue massacre
For six months, victim family members have dealt with relatives whose lives were snuffed out or damaged in little more than two minutes on May 14. They have watched as two levels of the criminal justice system have probed what happened. Yesterday, racist killer Payton Gendron pleaded guilty to all...
Silver Alert canceled for missing Grand Island woman who has Alzheimer's Disease
The Erie County Sheriff's Office has canceled a silver alert for a woman they say was missing in Grand Island.
Recently hired Sheriff’s Deputy terminated by TCSO, arrested by NYSP, following investigations
A Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputy who was hired in August as a lateral transfer from the Geneseo Police Department in Livingston County was terminated from the Sheriff’s Office a week ago following an investigation into a local misconduct complaint, and was arrested and charged by the New York State Police on Monday, following an investigation into a complaint received while he was employed by the Geneseo Police Department.
Why no cameras, why Tops shooter was cleaned-up before court appearance
“We strenuously argued for cameras to be allowed,” said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn on WBEN. “The defense attorneys objected to it.” The judge ruled with the defense and did not allow them as the Tops shooter entered a guilty plea.
Buffalo Police want clarification on medical marijuana policy
The Buffalo Police Union that represents its officers wants to know the policy regarding medical marijuana and drug testing.
3 women arrested for bringing marijuana to Attica prison
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State troopers out of Warsaw with the assistance of NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested three Rochester women for allegedly promoting prison contraband in the second degree on Saturday. Troopers arrested 35-year-old Odysee Thomas, 29-year-old Talia Mercado, and 31-year-old Lesha Sanders. According to State Police, the three […]
Car catches fire at Walden Galleria
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — There was a car blaze at the Walden Galleria on Friday morning, according to police. Cheektowaga police say a Ford Explorer caught fire around 9:30 Friday morning at the entrance of the mall off of Walden Avenue. Police say there were no injuries. Due to heavy Black Friday traffic, the Cheektowaga […]
Rare white deer spotted in West Seneca
A rare white deer was spotted in West Seneca on Clinton Street, near Northwood Avenue in West Seneca Monday afternoon.
