News 4 Buffalo

One wounded in Walden Avenue shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is in serious condition following a shooting on Walden Avenue on Sunday night, according to Buffalo police. They say a 23-year-old Buffalo male was shot inside of a vehicle on the 100 block of Walden. Police say they responded at approximately 8:15 p.m. He was transported to ECMC. The […]
WKBW-TV

Buffalo mass shooting suspect pleads guilty to all 25 state charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo mass shooting suspect Payton Gendron pleaded guilty on Monday to all 25 state charges. The suspect is accused of arriving at the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue on May 14 and opening fire, killing 10 people and injuring three others in what investigators have called a racist attack. As Western New York mourns with the families who lost loved ones, 7 News wishes to honor their memory. You can learn more about each of the victims here.
WKBW-TV

Will Buffalo Tops shooter's parents be held legally responsible?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Will Paul and Pamela Gendron be held criminally responsible for their son's actions on May 14, 2022? The answer is no. But when it comes to civil lawsuits, that may be a different story. After the racist shooter pleaded guilty in court on Monday, his...
2 On Your Side

Attorneys, families react to guilty plea in Buffalo mass shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The attorneys and families of those killed or injured in the mass shooting in Buffalo on May 14 spoke out against racism after the suspect pleaded guilty. Many of the relatives of those victims sat and watched in the courtroom, some dabbing their eyes and sniffling. Speaking to reporters later, several said the plea left them cold and that it didn’t address the bigger problem of racism in America.
erienewsnow.com

Charge Lodged After Child Overdoses On Prescription Pills

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 44-year-old woman faces charges after a child overdosed on prescription pills in the City of Jamestown. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to an eastside address around 7 p.m. on Friday to assist fire rescue for a suspected overdose of a child. Following...
14850.com

Recently hired Sheriff’s Deputy terminated by TCSO, arrested by NYSP, following investigations

A Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputy who was hired in August as a lateral transfer from the Geneseo Police Department in Livingston County was terminated from the Sheriff’s Office a week ago following an investigation into a local misconduct complaint, and was arrested and charged by the New York State Police on Monday, following an investigation into a complaint received while he was employed by the Geneseo Police Department.
News 8 WROC

3 women arrested for bringing marijuana to Attica prison

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State troopers out of Warsaw with the assistance of NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested three Rochester women for allegedly promoting prison contraband in the second degree on Saturday. Troopers arrested 35-year-old Odysee Thomas, 29-year-old Talia Mercado, and 31-year-old Lesha Sanders. According to State Police, the three […]
News 4 Buffalo

Car catches fire at Walden Galleria

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — There was a car blaze at the Walden Galleria on Friday morning, according to police. Cheektowaga police say a Ford Explorer caught fire around 9:30 Friday morning at the entrance of the mall off of Walden Avenue. Police say there were no injuries. Due to heavy Black Friday traffic, the Cheektowaga […]
