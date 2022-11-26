ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL

Murder trial begins: Man killed after Craiglist car sale

A close friend of Andy Banks spoke Tuesday in the murder trial for Justin Merritt, a Virginia man charged with killing Banks when the two connected over a car sale in Raleigh in September 2020.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Raleigh Christmas Parade driver's dad charged with bringing a gun to a parade

Christopher Glass, 49, of Goode, Virginia, is charged with bringing a firearm in a parade, court records show. He does not face any charges related to the crash.
GOODE, VA
WRAL

Spring Lake mom arrested after 1-year-old exposed to fentanyl

SPRING LAKE, N.C. — A Spring Lake mother was arrested one month after her child was treated for exposure to fentanyl. According to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, Erica Ortiz, 28, of Spring Lake, was charged with felony negligent child abuse with serious bodily injury, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
SPRING LAKE, NC
WRAL

Garner adding station for police, fire, EMS to serve booming population

A new public safety station will bring police, fire, and ambulance crews together under one roof to respond faster to emergencies in a fast-growing part of Wake County.
WRAL

Woman shot in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — A woman was shot Sunday night in Durham. Before midnight, officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the 400 block of Old Oxford Road. A woman with non-life-threatening injuries was taken to a hospital. No additional details were available. Anyone with information is asked to...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Durham Public Schools vast redistricting effort draws uncertainty from some parents

DURHAM, N.C. — The Growing Together initiative will bring changes to Durham Public Schools, starting with the area's elementary schools. Redistricting is the major part of the initiative, but there are other pieces. Every school will have certain standardized programs to create equity in access. There are about 12,000...
WRAL

Durham's new social disctrict starts in December

"The Bullpen" will allow for people to drink beer, wine or cocktails from participating businesses from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days per week.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Lidl deals Nov. 30 - Dec. 6: Shredded cheese, chicken thighs, raspberries, Greek yogurt, mandarins

Lidl has new sales starting Nov. 30 including shredded cheese, chicken thighs, raspberries, red potatoes, Greek yogurt, Mandarins, oyster crackers, marshmallows and more. The deals posted below are valid at a Raleigh, NC area Lidl location. Check your local ad to verify prices. This list is not a guarantee of price. Keep in mind that some items in the ad each week have purchase limits. See ad for details.
RALEIGH, NC

