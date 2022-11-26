Read full article on original website
Andrew Wiggins' Dunk Over Rudy Gobert Is Going Viral
Andrew Wiggins had a big highlight in Sunday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves.
Video: Lakers’ Russell Westbrook loses it and goes after Spurs’ Zach Collins after catching stray elbow to face
One night after defeating the San Antonio Spurs 105-94, the Los Angeles Lakers got engaged in a shootout with their opponents from Texas. Both teams faced off again on Saturday, and there was a skirmish late in the third quarter when Zach Collins committed a flagrant foul on Russell Westbrook.
The marvelous life of the NBA's 3-point king, Steph Curry
Between Stephen Curry's NBA earnings and endorsements and Ayesha Curry's businesses, the Currys live a big, busy, fabulous life.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Carmelo Anthony, DeMarcus Cousins, Isaiah Thomas Are 'Determined' To Return To The NBA
A year ago, former NBA big man Dwight Howard was playing meaningful minutes for the Los Angeles Lakers. As one of the crucial contributors to that 2020 title run, the Lakers brought back Howard with the hope he would bring the same value he gave them before. Sadly that wasn't...
Lakers News: How Lonnie Walker Feels About His Decision To Leave San Antonio In Free Agency
The 5th year guard reminisces about being back in the city that drafted him
Blake Griffin had a poster-worthy alley-oop dunk and the Celtics bench absolutely lost its mind
Blake Griffin used to be one of the most prolific dunkers in the NBA, but his highlights are more of a rarity these days. Griffin, who signed with the Celtics during the offseason and decided to wear No. 91 as a tribute to Dennis Rodman, is averaging a career-low in points per game (3.4 ppg) and minutes per game (11.1 mpg) so far this season.
LeBron James aids bloodied Russell Westbrook as pair keep Lakers rolling
LeBron James rushed to Russell Westbrook's after a flagrant foul as the newly in-sync pair kept the Lakers rolling with a win over the Spurs.
Westbrook’s Forehead Splits Open After Hard Foul From Spurs Player
The Lakers guard took a shot to the forehead while going up for a layup during Saturday night’s game.
Former All-Star Celtics Guard Reportedly Set to Sign With Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks reportedly made a move Monday morning. Dallas -- who opened the 2022-23 season on fire and with high expectations -- has struggled of late and in an attempt to add some more scoring reportedly inked a deal with four-time All-Star point guard Kemba Walker, according to The ...
Steph, Draymond hit with 'ridiculous' techs late in Dubs' win
Long after they had been removed from the Warriors' blowout win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, Draymond Green and Steph Curry were hit with technical fouls. Following a Jordan Poole layup with under 90 seconds remaining in regulation, Green was assessed a technical foul for walking onto the court while celebrating the play.
The All-Time NBA GOAT Pyramid: There Is Only One GOAT
There is a lot of great players in NBA history, but only one is the GOAT. Check our latest NBA GOAT Pyramid.
Lakers' Russell Westbrook left bloodied after flagrant 2 foul from Spurs' Zach Collins
Los Angeles Lakers' Russell Westbrook was on the receiving end of a hard blow that left him gushing blood against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.
Magic Johnson's Viral Tweet About Russell Westbrook And LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson sent out a tweet about LeBron James and Russell Westbrook's highlight.
‘I understand all their pain’: Warriors’ Kevon Looney spills on Stephen Curry’s major role in young players’ struggles
It’s no secret that the younger players on the Golden State Warriors have struggled mightily this season. There is no bigger testament to this fact that 2020 No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman was sent down to the G League. For his part, Warriors big man Kevon Looney is...
When Michael Jordan ruthlessly shut down Chamillionaire’s picture request
Michael Jordan is known for being one of the greatest basketball players of all time, but he also has a reputation for being incredibly ruthless.
How Warriors' idea to play Draymond with second unit came about
The Warriors might have found a solution to their early-season struggles. After parting ways with several key players who helped Golden State win its fourth title in eight years last season, the Warriors added new pieces in the offseason and left coach Steve Kerr with some important decisions to make as far as lineups and minute allocations.
Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Thinks LA Could Make Huge Splash at Shortstop
This would turn the Angels into a serious contender in the American League.
NBA Stock Watch: Antetokounmpo, Curry cannot be stopped
We're a quarter of the way through the NBA season, and it has been a wild ride. In the Western Conference, just 3.5 games separate the first- and ninth-place teams. So, a few wins or losses can skyrocket or plummet a franchise in either direction. In the East, the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks continue to establish themselves as the big dogs.
Doncic and Curry clash in Dallas-Golden State matchup
Golden State Warriors (11-10, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (9-10, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry meet when Dallas hosts Golden State. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 33.1 points per game and Curry is second in the league averaging 31.4 points per game.
