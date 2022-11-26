ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
NBC Sports

Steph, Draymond hit with 'ridiculous' techs late in Dubs' win

Long after they had been removed from the Warriors' blowout win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, Draymond Green and Steph Curry were hit with technical fouls. Following a Jordan Poole layup with under 90 seconds remaining in regulation, Green was assessed a technical foul for walking onto the court while celebrating the play.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

How Warriors' idea to play Draymond with second unit came about

The Warriors might have found a solution to their early-season struggles. After parting ways with several key players who helped Golden State win its fourth title in eight years last season, the Warriors added new pieces in the offseason and left coach Steve Kerr with some important decisions to make as far as lineups and minute allocations.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

NBA Stock Watch: Antetokounmpo, Curry cannot be stopped

We're a quarter of the way through the NBA season, and it has been a wild ride. In the Western Conference, just 3.5 games separate the first- and ninth-place teams. So, a few wins or losses can skyrocket or plummet a franchise in either direction. In the East, the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks continue to establish themselves as the big dogs.
FOX Sports

Doncic and Curry clash in Dallas-Golden State matchup

Golden State Warriors (11-10, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (9-10, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry meet when Dallas hosts Golden State. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 33.1 points per game and Curry is second in the league averaging 31.4 points per game.
DALLAS, TX

