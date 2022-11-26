Blake Griffin used to be one of the most prolific dunkers in the NBA, but his highlights are more of a rarity these days. Griffin, who signed with the Celtics during the offseason and decided to wear No. 91 as a tribute to Dennis Rodman, is averaging a career-low in points per game (3.4 ppg) and minutes per game (11.1 mpg) so far this season.

