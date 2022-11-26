ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoda Kotb Celebrates Thanksgiving With Young Daughters & In-Laws

By Nikki Schuster
 3 days ago
Hoda Kotb is thankful for her daughters this Thanksgiving.

The television personality, 58, spent the holiday with daughters Haley , 5, and Hope , 3, following her January split from Joel Schiffman .

After completing her Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade hosting duties in the early hours of Thursday, November 24, the Today cohost joined her family for a filling meal.

HODA KOTB ASKING EX-FIANCÉ JOEL SCHIFFMAN 'FOR ONE MORE CHANCE' BUT 'HE'S NOT INTERESTED': SOURCE

"Super yummy Thanksgiving Day dinner courtesy of my sister-in-law colleen ! Thankful for family ❤️," Kotb captioned an Instagram selfie of the crew, including her siblings, with the adults at one table and kiddos at the other.

Kotb coparents her girls with her ex-fiancé, though he was not seen celebrating with his daughters.

While Kotb and Schiffman are no longer together after eight years together, they have maintained a healthy coparenting relationship.

“We have a really great working relationship when it comes to holidays,” the mother-of-two gushed in a new interview published earlier this year. "We speak a lot and we make sure that we divvy it up so that it is great for him and great for us."

“The ultimate goal is when your girls are happy. That’s what we both say, ‘Happy girls, that’s all we want,’” Kotb added. “And that’s what we have. So they enjoy spending time with their dad and they enjoy spending time with me and everybody on my side. So it’s been really good [and] we have a nice mix.”

Kotb first became a mom in 2017 after a breast cancer battle and a subsequent divorce left her assuming that motherhood may not be in the cards for her.

Kotb's focus has always been on raising a brood , as she gushed in an interview from over the summer: "Family to me is everything — and having one of my own is something I never thought I'd have."

'WHAT THE HELL?': HODA KOTB & SAVANNAH GUTHRIE THINK IT'S 'GROSS' COSTAR JENNA BUSH HAGER GOES COMMANDO

"I always imagined family as my mom, my dad, my brother, my sister," she explained, per People . "I envisioned it that way until I was 50. Imagine someone saying, 'Hey, guess what? You're actually going to have a whole other family.' It still surprises me! It delights me to know that I have Haley and Hope."

While keeping things amicable with the father of her children, OK! learned Kotb is ready for love again. In fact, Kotb claimed she can feel that she is going to find her Prince Charming sometime soon, saying during a November Today episode: "I know with certainty — and it's the strangest feeling to know that."

"Like, I can sometimes feel him, but I don't see what he looks like, but I feel like it will happen," Kotb insisted. "So if someone is like, 'Maybe you'll meet someone by Christmas.' Maybe! I'm not on the hunt, but I have a weird, like, tingly Spidey-sense about it."

