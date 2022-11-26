Kraken keep rolling, knock off Golden Knights

Andre Burakovsky scored twice as the streaking Seattle Kraken defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 Friday night in Las Vegas.

Ryan Donato and Jordan Eberle also tallied and Adam Larsson had two assists for the Kraken, who won their fourth consecutive game and improved to 9-1-1 in their past 11.

Goaltender Philipp Grubauer, making his first appearance since suffering a lower-body injury Oct. 21, made 19 saves.

The Kraken pulled within six points of first-place Vegas in the NHL’s Pacific Division with two games in hand.

Nicolas Roy and Phil Kessel scored and Shea Theodore had two assists for the Golden Knights, who had a four-game point streak (3-0-1) snapped. Goalie Adin Hill stopped 24 of 28 shots.

The Kraken took a 2-0 lead in the opening eight minutes. Donato scored at 2:38 on a rebound of Larsson’s shot from the blue line. Burakovsky doubled the advantage at the eight-minute mark on a wrist shot from the top of the right faceoff circle after taking a drop pass from Larsson.

It took the Golden Knights less than five minutes to tie the score. Roy scored a power-play goal at 10:46, chipping a rebound past Grubauer from the top of the crease.

Vegas tied it at 12:50 as Kraken defenseman Carson Soucy lifted the stick of Shea Theodore as he drove to the net, but the puck slid straight to Kessel for a one-timer from low in the right faceoff circle.

The Kraken regained the lead at 5:20 of the second as defenseman Jamie Oleksiak drove the puck into the right-wing corner and dropped a pass back to Burakovsky for a wrist shot from just inside the faceoff dot. The puck sailed over Hill’s catching glove.

Eberle restored the two-goal lead at 18:46, taking a pass from rookie Matty Beniers and skating between two defenders in the slot. Hill made a sprawling save on Eberle’s initial shot, but the forward lifted the rebound over the goalie’s stick to make it 4-2.

