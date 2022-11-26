Liberty Center football sees undefeated season end in state semifinals

CLYDE, Ohio — The Liberty Center Tigers saw the script flipped on them in the Division V state semifinals on Friday night as they ran into a buzz saw, falling to second-ranked and fellow unbeaten Canfield South Range 35-0.

Fourth-ranked Liberty Center (14-1) came into the game averaging nearly 40 points and allowing just nine points per game. But the Tigers had no answers for a South Range offense that jumped out to a 21-0 lead at the half. LC also had trouble sustaining any offensive drives as the Tigers were plagued by penalties and could not find any rhythm at Clyde High School.

South Range senior quarterback Billy Skripac accounted for 294 yards and all five scores.

“We knew they were going to be a good team,” LC coach Casey Mohler said. “We had some tough matchups that hurt us. I thought we did a good job stopping the run game. We got a little pressure on the quarterback, but we had a tough time matching up with their receivers. And their defense was as good as advertised. We couldn't sustain anything all night.”

South Range (15-0) finished with 331 yards (263 passing and 68 rushing). Skripac completed 14 of 18 passes for 263 yards and four TDs. Skripac also rushed for 31 yards and another score. Wideout Ayden Leon had nine catches for 151 yards and three scores.

“We have some playmakers and Billy did a great job running the offense, and hats off to the offensive line giving us time to throw,” South Range coach Dan Yeagley said. “We have a great community, and they understand that they're playing for something bigger than just themselves.”

Liberty Center senior QB Zane Zeiter completed 7 of 19 passes for 88 yards. Fellow senior Matthew Orr rushed for a team-high 18 yards. Trenton Kruse (30 receiving yards) and Landen Kruse (24 yards) led the receivers. Orr also finished with a team-high four tackles.

“I'm just proud of these guys,” Zeiter said. “We gave it all we had, and South Range was just a better team tonight. We worked our tails off this year and we came up short. I know they're going to continue that the next year. Football is everything around here. I've been going to these games since I was really young. It's been a dream to play in these shoes. It was a pleasure and I'm going to miss it.”

The Tigers were in unfamiliar territory, trailing by three scores at the half. LC had just 48 total yards and had been called for six penalties for 65 yards.

“In the first half, we had one first down and couldn't get anything going,” Mohler said. “When you have penalties against a defense like this, it's extremely difficult. We just didn't help ourselves.”

The Tigers were limited to 123 total yards (88 passing and 35 rushing) and eight first downs while being called for seven penalties for 80 yards.

LC senior defensive lineman Landon Bockelman (6-3, 260) had a huge sack on the first drive. The Raiders drove to the LC 8, but the 5-yard sack backed them up and they missed a 41-yard field-goal attempt.

South Range took a 7-0 lead on a 52-yard pass play from Skripac to Leon with 1:22 left in the first quarter.

South Range scored two touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 21-0 lead — on a 42-yard TD pass from Skripac to Shane Lindstrom and a 1-yard plunge by Skripac. LC also had two long kickoff returns called back on penalties.

LC opened the second half with a promising drive on a 17-yard run by Colton Kruse and a 17-yard pass from Zeiter to Landen Kruse, but turned the ball over on downs. South Range then scored on a 6-yard TD pass for a 28-0 lead late in the third.

“They're very athletic and they just they fly to the ball,” Mohler said. “They beat us to the point of attack and they're good up front. They play with great fundamentals and they've got the good athletes.”

The Tigers offense picked up a gain of 34 yards on a pass from Zeiter to Trenton Kruse, but LC turned the ball over on downs at the South Range 28 early in the fourth quarter.

South Range got a 47-yard TD pass with 5:39 left in the game, forcing a running clock.

“It was a heck of a ride,” said LC senior lineman Owen Box, who had four tackles. “We ran into a good team that is very well coached with really good athletes. We needed a team atmosphere to make a deep run like this. Everybody on this team loves each other. The community was great. The stands were filled and there we cars packed in the parking lot.”

The Tigers won the Northwest Ohio Athletic League title and matched the 2018 team's run to the state semis. LC also moved up from D-VI to D-V this year.

“We came in picked second in our league and we won the league title, we won a regional title and, and that was a very, very difficult region,” Mohler said.

“We competed as hard as we could. The community should be proud of these guys, especially our seniors. They put a ton of work in and they really jelled and they truly were a team. Our kids went toe-to-toe with some [great teams], and tonight just wasn't our night.”