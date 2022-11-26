Read full article on original website
On Common Ground News
DeKalb County Police seek public’s help in locating missing Stone Mountain man with dementia
DEKALB COUNTY, GA—The DeKalb County Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding 73-year-old Reuben Hurley, who has dementia. Hurley is 5-feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has brown eyes and is bald. Hurley was last seen leaving his residence on Beresford Circle in Stone...
On Common Ground News
DeKalb County Charter Review Commission Notice of Meeting and Agenda
USA 8882709936 (US Toll Free) Limited Discussion: end of Zoom meetings, Commission Districts’ makeup, and request for input on upcoming issues.
On Common Ground News
“The Amen Corner” returns to Atlanta radio on Dec. 2 with host Amos King
Talk show host Amos King is re-launching “The Amen Corner” at a new home—WIGO (1570) radio in Atlanta—on Dec. 2 at 9 a.m., EST. King, a community activist in metro Atlanta, said the show will be broadcast at https://wigo1570.com/WIGO (1570) every Friday morning. Those who miss the morning show can catch King’s podcast livestreamed at Amos King FB on Fridays at 7 p.m. EST.
On Common Ground News
Rockdale County announces Infrastructure Planning Task Force
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA– Rockdale County announced the creation of the Chairman’s Infrastructure Planning Task Force. In partnership with the Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC), the Task Force will strive to facilitate a timely critical overview and analysis of Rockdale County’s potential future infrastructure needs to help plan for the future of Rockdale County.
On Common Ground News
DeKalb County Police seek public’s help in locating suspect in attempted armed robbery at Exxon
The DeKalb County Police Department has released the video surveillance photo of a suspect who attempted an armed robbery at the Exxon gas station, 3384 E. Ponce DeLeon Ave., Atlanta. The suspect also assaulted and attempted to rob an elderly male customer at the location. The incident took place on...
On Common Ground News
DeKalb County records highest early voter turnout on Nov. 27 for Georgia Senate runoff election
DECATUR,GA.– Voters in DeKalb County turned out in record numbers with nearly 33,000 total ballots cast on the initial days of early voting, including Wednesday, Nov. 23, Saturday, Nov. 26 and Sunday, Nov. 27. More than 21,000 voters cast ballots on Sunday, making that day the largest early voting...
On Common Ground News
Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff: Over 3,000 ballots cast on Rockdale County’s first day of early voting
Rockdale County, GA— Over 3,000 Rockdale County voters have cast their ballots, as early voting takes off this weekend in Rockdale for the runoff for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat. Rockdale Elections Supervisor Cynthia Willingham reported that 3,609 ballots were cast on Saturday, Nov. 26, the first day of...
