Talk show host Amos King is re-launching “The Amen Corner” at a new home—WIGO (1570) radio in Atlanta—on Dec. 2 at 9 a.m., EST. King, a community activist in metro Atlanta, said the show will be broadcast at https://wigo1570.com/WIGO (1570) every Friday morning. Those who miss the morning show can catch King’s podcast livestreamed at Amos King FB on Fridays at 7 p.m. EST.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO