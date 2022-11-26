ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockdale County, GA

“The Amen Corner” returns to Atlanta radio on Dec. 2 with host Amos King

Talk show host Amos King is re-launching “The Amen Corner” at a new home—WIGO (1570) radio in Atlanta—on Dec. 2 at 9 a.m., EST. King, a community activist in metro Atlanta, said the show will be broadcast at https://wigo1570.com/WIGO (1570) every Friday morning. Those who miss the morning show can catch King’s podcast livestreamed at Amos King FB on Fridays at 7 p.m. EST.
Rockdale County announces Infrastructure Planning Task Force

ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA– Rockdale County announced the creation of the Chairman’s Infrastructure Planning Task Force. In partnership with the Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC), the Task Force will strive to facilitate a timely critical overview and analysis of Rockdale County’s potential future infrastructure needs to help plan for the future of Rockdale County.
