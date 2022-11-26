ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

YAHOO!

Man killed by police after domestic disturbance in Central Corpus Christi identified

The man fatally shot by Corpus Christi police on Friday has been identified. Around 6 p.m. on Friday, police officers were dispatched to an apartment complex at the 3000 block of Antelope Street for a domestic disturbance where a woman reported her boyfriend had hurt himself, injured her and threatened to use weapons against officers if they arrived on scene, according to police Chief Mike Markle.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KZTV 10

Harbor Bridge crash victims filing lawsuit

On Monday, KRIS 6 News obtained court documents of two separate suits filed against Flatiron Dragados LLC., Railroad Seafood Station Inc., and alleged at-fault driver Roxanne Palacios, respectively.
mycouriertribune.com

Rescued trafficked victim: It takes 5 to 13 years to buy freedom

(The Center Square) – A letter in possession of a woman rescued from a sex trafficking ring in Texas says it takes roughly five to 13 years to buy freedom. Law enforcement officers have told The Center Square it can take longer if the victims are sold more than once and owe multiple debts.
ROCKPORT, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

Traffic Stop in Robstown Leads to Meth and Xanax Found

ROBSTOWN (News Release) - This morning, Nueces County Precinct Five Constables conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 900 block of Nueces Street. After observing several vehicle violations, and Investigation led to a vehicle search resulting in the discovery of several Xanax bars and a meth pipe. Clarissa...
ROBSTOWN, TX
KIII 3News

Highway 358 eastbound near Greenwood reopened after being shut down due to crash

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police have reopened Highway 358 eastbound (SPID) at Greenwood after cleaning up wreckage of a crash. CCPD officers responded to the crash right around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officials with the department said the driver that caused the accident was coming off the Crosstown exchange onto Highway 358 when he tried to get into an already occupied lane, hitting one car. That car then went into the lane next to them, hitting another car.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
ccpdblotter.com

NUECES COUNTY WANTED SUBJECT

Nueces County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to locate Carlos Hernandez who has an outstanding warrant for Probation Violation related to Assault Family Violence (No Bond). Carlos is described as a 27-year-old male, who stands 5’04” feet, weighs approximately 160 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown...
KIII 3News

Hefty consequences await those who drink, drive this holiday season, Nueces Co. DA says

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Roads packed with holiday drivers this Thanksgiving can mean more danger and intoxicated drivers. Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez said with heightened police presence, intoxicated drivers are likely to get caught. When that happens, a warrant is secured for the driver's blood. They are then taken to the hospital to have it drawn, where it can be used as evidence to prosecute.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
KIII TV3

Port Aransas Santa sand sculpture almost complete

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Santa sand sculpture is almost complete in Port Aransas. This year's Santa sculpture is in a golf cart in true style over in the beach town. Every year, Visit Port Aransas invites different sculptors from across the country to come and put together a sandy Christmas masterpiece for the community.
PORT ARANSAS, TX
KIII TV3

Person hangs on to back of semi-truck on SPID

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A video made its rounds on social media Tuesday evening that showed a person hanging on and riding the back of an H-E-B truck on SPID. Corpus Christi resident Miguel Llanas caught the moment on camera and allowed 3NEWS to use the video. 3NEWS reached...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/

