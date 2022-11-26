Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
YAHOO!
Man killed by police after domestic disturbance in Central Corpus Christi identified
The man fatally shot by Corpus Christi police on Friday has been identified. Around 6 p.m. on Friday, police officers were dispatched to an apartment complex at the 3000 block of Antelope Street for a domestic disturbance where a woman reported her boyfriend had hurt himself, injured her and threatened to use weapons against officers if they arrived on scene, according to police Chief Mike Markle.
Man shot, killed by Corpus Christi police during domestic dispute identified
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The man shot and killed by a Corpus Christi police officer Friday evening during a domestic disturbance at a Westside apartment complex has been identified by the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office as Jose Torres, 46. Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle said a woman...
Murdered Corpus Christi woman's organs to help dozens live fuller lives
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman was shot at a Corpus Christi apartment complex on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and her friends said her organs will be donated to help several others live a long life, her friends told 3NEWS. Officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department were called to...
Harbor Bridge crash victims filing lawsuit
On Monday, KRIS 6 News obtained court documents of two separate suits filed against Flatiron Dragados LLC., Railroad Seafood Station Inc., and alleged at-fault driver Roxanne Palacios, respectively.
DPS: Falfurrias toddler killed in Kleberg County crash
KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — A three-year-old Falfurrias girl was killed after a two-car crash in Kleberg County last week, officials with the Department of Public Safety (DPS) said in a press release Monday morning. DPS officials said the toddler was in a Hyundai whose driver was trying to pull...
mycouriertribune.com
Rescued trafficked victim: It takes 5 to 13 years to buy freedom
(The Center Square) – A letter in possession of a woman rescued from a sex trafficking ring in Texas says it takes roughly five to 13 years to buy freedom. Law enforcement officers have told The Center Square it can take longer if the victims are sold more than once and owe multiple debts.
southtexascommunitynews.com
Traffic Stop in Robstown Leads to Meth and Xanax Found
ROBSTOWN (News Release) - This morning, Nueces County Precinct Five Constables conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 900 block of Nueces Street. After observing several vehicle violations, and Investigation led to a vehicle search resulting in the discovery of several Xanax bars and a meth pipe. Clarissa...
Friends say Kellie Herrin was 'happy and cheerful and grateful for life'
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friends and coworkers spoke with 3NEWS about the tragic loss of Kellie Herrin, 25, who was shot at a Corpus Christi apartment complex on Wednesday. The shooting took place at the Shores Apartments in the 1500 Block of Ennis Joslin. Jessica Corales was a close...
CCFD put out large brush fire near Walmart, Padre Motel in Flour Bluff
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department and ESD #2 responded to a brush fire between the Padre Motel and Walmart in Flour Bluff late Monday night. According to a social media post from ESD#2, the brush fire was also the site of a homeless camp. Details...
Two people critically injured in house fire on Cloyde Street
The fire started around 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning at a home near 19th and Cloyde Street on the city's west side.
Highway 358 eastbound near Greenwood reopened after being shut down due to crash
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police have reopened Highway 358 eastbound (SPID) at Greenwood after cleaning up wreckage of a crash. CCPD officers responded to the crash right around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officials with the department said the driver that caused the accident was coming off the Crosstown exchange onto Highway 358 when he tried to get into an already occupied lane, hitting one car. That car then went into the lane next to them, hitting another car.
State of Texas to scale back on COVID-19 case reporting, vaccination rate among elderly remains high in Nueces County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas Health and Human Services announced it'll be scaling back on reporting COVID case counts and hospitalizations from a daily basis to just once a week. That change starts this week. The state will also no longer update their percentages of how many people have...
Mobile home destroyed in fire on Islander Drive
Firefighters said there were no injuries in Monday morning's fire, and the family pet was found unharmed.
31st Annual Safe + Sober to raise awareness of holiday drunk driving
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drunk driving never takes the backseat – especially during the holidays. Kalynn Bennet of the Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse joined us live to discuss how their 31st Annual Safe + Sober luncheon will address holiday drunk driving and how to avoid it.
Video: Man rides the bumper of an H-E-B truck on a Corpus Christi freeway
A viral video is circulating, showing a man clinging to the back of an HEB delivery truck on a Corpus Christi freeway. The video was captured by a driver trailing the truck at freeway speeds
ccpdblotter.com
NUECES COUNTY WANTED SUBJECT
Nueces County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to locate Carlos Hernandez who has an outstanding warrant for Probation Violation related to Assault Family Violence (No Bond). Carlos is described as a 27-year-old male, who stands 5’04” feet, weighs approximately 160 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown...
Hefty consequences await those who drink, drive this holiday season, Nueces Co. DA says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Roads packed with holiday drivers this Thanksgiving can mean more danger and intoxicated drivers. Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez said with heightened police presence, intoxicated drivers are likely to get caught. When that happens, a warrant is secured for the driver's blood. They are then taken to the hospital to have it drawn, where it can be used as evidence to prosecute.
KIII TV3
Port Aransas Santa sand sculpture almost complete
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Santa sand sculpture is almost complete in Port Aransas. This year's Santa sculpture is in a golf cart in true style over in the beach town. Every year, Visit Port Aransas invites different sculptors from across the country to come and put together a sandy Christmas masterpiece for the community.
KIII TV3
Person hangs on to back of semi-truck on SPID
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A video made its rounds on social media Tuesday evening that showed a person hanging on and riding the back of an H-E-B truck on SPID. Corpus Christi resident Miguel Llanas caught the moment on camera and allowed 3NEWS to use the video. 3NEWS reached...
Nine loggerhead sea turtles back in Gulf of Mexico after rare November release
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas State Aquarium held a sea turtle release, sending some of the surviving loggerhead turtles home into the Gulf of Mexico. This year the Padre Island National Seashore reported more than 400 turtles stranded in Texas. That is more than four times the yearly average.
KIII 3News
Corpus Christi, TX
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Corpus Christi local newshttps://www.kiiitv.com/
Comments / 0