A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed along a West Earl Township road Saturday night. The 500 block of South 7th Street just outside of Akron was cordoned off by police due to the crash that occurred at around 5:15 p.m., according to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch. The road has two lanes separated by a double-yellow line with shoulders on each side in a residential area.

AKRON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO