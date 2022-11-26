Read full article on original website
Related
MaxPreps
Pennsylvania high school football playoff brackets: PIAA
The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association playoff brackets for the 2022 Pennsylvania high school football postseason have been released. State champions will be crowned in six classifications. Below is a link to all six brackets, which can be printed, shared, downloaded and/or embedded.
WFMJ.com
Three area football teams in state finals for first time since 1994
The Mahoning Valley will be well represented at the Ohio High School Football State Championships this weekend in Canton. Canfield, South Range and Warren JFK all play for state titles this weekend at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. In Division III, Canfield (13-1) plays Bloom Carroll (14-1) at 3:00...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Moore's 28 powers South Alabama past Robert Morris, 84-70
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Isaiah Moore had 28 points in South Alabama’s 84-70 victory over Robert Morris on Sunday. Moore added five rebounds for the Jaguars (3-4). Kevin Samuel scored 23 points while shooting 11 of 17 from the field and added 12 rebounds and four blocks. Greg Parham recorded 14 points and was 5 of 7 shooting (2 for 3 from distance).
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022
Harrisburg vs Manheim Township in the District 3 6A championship game — Class 6A. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Charities’ needs; GOP’s plans; Penn State wins: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know for Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. High: 52; Low: 35. Partly cloudy. Blue over red: Democrats took back the state House after 12 years and won congressional races, the governor’s race and a U.S. Senate seat in what was supposed to be a “red wave” year for Republicans. Where does the GOP go from here?
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
News from: Fox Chapel, West Deer and O'Hara
—- Concordia Lutheran Ministries has again opened its Adopt-A-Resident Program to the community. Individuals, businesses or congregations may “adopt” a resident and give him or her Christmas gifts. Gift suggestions include a sweatshirt, sweatpants, a door wreath, stamps and stationery, digital clocks with large numbers, hair salon gift certificates, slippers and slipper socks and throws or blankets.
Deer processing business in PA overwhelmed by extended hunting season
With an expanded hunting season in Pennsylvania - processors are strained by increased demand. The rush begins in September for Tim Giger and other processing shops with the start of archery season.
Deer hunters on the move early Saturday, despite comfortable conditions
Pennsylvania deer hunters enjoyed welcoming weather for the first day of the 2022 firearms hunting season for deer, with temperatures climbing quickly into the mid-50s, only a light breeze and no precipitation,. It was the type of weather that generally encourages hunters to remain on stand in one location rather...
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (11/26/22)
Craig “Erby” Erbacher, 74, passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. He was born Sept. 12, 1948, in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Alfred and Lorrane Erbacher. He served in the Navy aboard the U.S.S. Hornet; was a Freemason and a member of many clubs and organizations; and enjoyed riding motorcycles and had numerous friends and “brothers,” all whom he loved.
Coroner called to scene after pedestrian hit in central Pa.
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed along a West Earl Township road Saturday night. The 500 block of South 7th Street just outside of Akron was cordoned off by police due to the crash that occurred at around 5:15 p.m., according to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch. The road has two lanes separated by a double-yellow line with shoulders on each side in a residential area.
Bhavini Patel announces candidacy for state House seat vacated by Summer Lee
Election Day is over but there are still some Pennsylvania state House seats that will need representatives. One Edgewood elected official is putting her name up for consideration. Bhavini Patel, an Edgewood councilwoman and Democrat, announced on Monday her candidacy for state House District 34, which includes Pittsburgh neighborhoods Homewood,...
How gas prices have changed in Pennsylvania in the last week
(STACKER) – Demand for gasoline fell as Americans prepared for the Thanksgiving holiday – typically a time when many venture away from home to visit family and friends. That’s according to Energy Information Administration data showing that fewer people are filling up their tanks and more supply is coming online, pushing prices downward slightly. The […]
Sheetz location offering reduced gas prices through Nov. 28
There are a few days remaining for drivers to take advantage of the price reduction on Unleaded 88 gas at Sheetz. A representative of Sheetz said the discounted $1.99 gas will continue until Monday, Nov. 28. He said it is their hope that the price drop will assist drivers round-trip during one of the busiest […]
votebeat.org
Rejecting improperly dated ballots disproportionately impacts communities of color in Pennsylvania, data shows
Pennsylvania’s policy of rejecting undated and incorrectly dated absentee and mail ballots is more likely to impact voters from communities with larger non-white populations, a Votebeat and Spotlight PA analysis of data from three urban counties has found. Earlier this month a deadlocked Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that undated...
explore venango
Mary Lou Heckathorn
Mary Lou Heckathorn, 65, of Franklin, passed away Tuesday Nov. 22, 2022 at her home. Born Oct. 8, 1957 in Franklin, PA., she was the daughter of the late Oren & Betty Behringer Proper. Mary Lou was a graduate of Oil City High School. She had worked many years at...
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth more than $326,000 sold in Bradford County
GILLETT, Pa. — A progressive top prize-winning ticket worth $326,858 for the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Big Win game was sold at a Lottery retailer in Bradford County on Sunday, November 27. Dandy Mini Mart on Berwick Turnpike in Gillett gets a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Big...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Michigan's high court pauses Ethan Crumbley parents' case in Michigan school shooting
DETROIT — The Michigan Supreme Court on Tuesday sent the involuntary manslaughter case of the parents of accused Oxford High shooter Ethan Crumbley back to the Court of Appeals to consider whether there was sufficient evidence for James and Jennifer Crumbley to stand trial. The Michigan Court of Appeals...
ehn.org
Pennsylvania’s first proposed hazardous waste landfill would be near homes and schools
PITTSBURGH — A landfill company based in Pittsburgh has applied for a permit to open the first hazardous waste landfill in the state of Pennsylvania, which some fear could threaten waterways and increase air pollution. Hazardous waste includes anything potentially dangerous or harmful to human health or the environment....
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant has Some of the Biggest Cheesesteaks in all of Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is a state abundant with sandwich options. From the infamous cheesesteak to hoagies piled high with salami, ham, and provolone, no matter what you are craving you'll find it somewhere within this state.
Child, 2 adults die in Thanksgiving crash after leaving Pa.
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (AP) — Three people were killed and two others were injured in a Thanksgiving Day crash along Interstate 79 in West Virginia, authorities said. The vehicle carrying two adults and three children was traveling from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, to Kentucky when the crash occurred early Thursday near Elkview, north of Charleston, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Comments / 0