MaxPreps

Pennsylvania high school football playoff brackets: PIAA

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association playoff brackets for the 2022 Pennsylvania high school football postseason have been released. State champions will be crowned in six classifications. Below is a link to all six brackets, which can be printed, shared, downloaded and/or embedded.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMJ.com

Three area football teams in state finals for first time since 1994

The Mahoning Valley will be well represented at the Ohio High School Football State Championships this weekend in Canton. Canfield, South Range and Warren JFK all play for state titles this weekend at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. In Division III, Canfield (13-1) plays Bloom Carroll (14-1) at 3:00...
CANFIELD, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Moore's 28 powers South Alabama past Robert Morris, 84-70

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Isaiah Moore had 28 points in South Alabama’s 84-70 victory over Robert Morris on Sunday. Moore added five rebounds for the Jaguars (3-4). Kevin Samuel scored 23 points while shooting 11 of 17 from the field and added 12 rebounds and four blocks. Greg Parham recorded 14 points and was 5 of 7 shooting (2 for 3 from distance).
MOBILE, AL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

News from: Fox Chapel, West Deer and O'Hara

—- Concordia Lutheran Ministries has again opened its Adopt-A-Resident Program to the community. Individuals, businesses or congregations may “adopt” a resident and give him or her Christmas gifts. Gift suggestions include a sweatshirt, sweatpants, a door wreath, stamps and stationery, digital clocks with large numbers, hair salon gift certificates, slippers and slipper socks and throws or blankets.
FOX CHAPEL, PA
PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (11/26/22)

Craig “Erby” Erbacher, 74, passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. He was born Sept. 12, 1948, in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Alfred and Lorrane Erbacher. He served in the Navy aboard the U.S.S. Hornet; was a Freemason and a member of many clubs and organizations; and enjoyed riding motorcycles and had numerous friends and “brothers,” all whom he loved.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Coroner called to scene after pedestrian hit in central Pa.

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed along a West Earl Township road Saturday night. The 500 block of South 7th Street just outside of Akron was cordoned off by police due to the crash that occurred at around 5:15 p.m., according to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch. The road has two lanes separated by a double-yellow line with shoulders on each side in a residential area.
AKRON, PA
WETM 18 News

How gas prices have changed in Pennsylvania in the last week

(STACKER) – Demand for gasoline fell as Americans prepared for the Thanksgiving holiday – typically a time when many venture away from home to visit family and friends. That’s according to Energy Information Administration data showing that fewer people are filling up their tanks and more supply is coming online, pushing prices downward slightly. The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Sheetz location offering reduced gas prices through Nov. 28

There are a few days remaining for drivers to take advantage of the price reduction on Unleaded 88 gas at Sheetz. A representative of Sheetz said the discounted $1.99 gas will continue until Monday, Nov. 28. He said it is their hope that the price drop will assist drivers round-trip during one of the busiest […]
explore venango

Mary Lou Heckathorn

Mary Lou Heckathorn, 65, of Franklin, passed away Tuesday Nov. 22, 2022 at her home. Born Oct. 8, 1957 in Franklin, PA., she was the daughter of the late Oren & Betty Behringer Proper. Mary Lou was a graduate of Oil City High School. She had worked many years at...
FRANKLIN, PA
PennLive.com

Child, 2 adults die in Thanksgiving crash after leaving Pa.

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (AP) — Three people were killed and two others were injured in a Thanksgiving Day crash along Interstate 79 in West Virginia, authorities said. The vehicle carrying two adults and three children was traveling from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, to Kentucky when the crash occurred early Thursday near Elkview, north of Charleston, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
ELKVIEW, WV

