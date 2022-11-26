Aliquippa Dominates Rival Central Valley for 2nd Straight WPIAL 4A Title

PITTSBURGH — Aliquippa has a team that is known for sucking the life out of their opponent. Behind a dominant offensive line, and diverse run game, the Quips slowly wear teams down with long drives that grind games away. The Quips stuck to their game plan as they dominated Central Valley 34-7 to win back-to-back WPIAL 4A Championships.

The Quips kicked off to start the game and got a three-and-out. Then, they did what Aliquippa does. A 16-play, 86-yard drive took more than eight minutes off of the clock. Tikey Hayes had seven rushes on the opening drive, including two conversions on third down and fourth down as well as a one-yard TD score.

Central Valley tried to respond, but a fourth down rush was blown up by defensive back Brandon Banks before Jason McBride cleaned things up for a loss.

