ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Safety measures reexamined after 2nd child drowning death in two weeks

By Nick Papantonis, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22fsbm_0jNyqNC000

ORLANDO, Fla. — Community members are taking a harder look at measures to prevent the deaths of children after a second Central Florida boy drowned in a pond near his home in two weeks.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Earlier this month, three-year-old Axel Caballero’s body was found in a retention pond after he wandered away from home. Five-year-old Aaron Peña’s body was pulled from a retention pond after a 12-hour search near his Lake Nona house Wednesday and Thursday.

“The door’s always locked, but I think recently he’s figured out a way to unlock it,” Peña’s mother, Michelle Stanton, said, mentioning that the boy was attracted to bodies of water.

Both Peña and Caballero were on the autism spectrum, where both wandering away from home and being drawn toward water are known factors. Researchers have found children with autism are 160 times more likely to drown than the general pediatric population.

“It’s soothing,” Champion Autism Network Executive Director Becky Large said. “Sometimes if somebody has a tantrum or a meltdown, [you] put them in the bath or the pool or the ocean.”

She called some children “elopers,” a name that references their habit of eloping, or wandering off. Not all children with autism are habitual wanderers, she said, but it’s a major source of stress for parents of those that are.

The first step toward keeping them safe is preventing them from wandering. Large recommended locks placed high up on doors, out of the reach of small children. She also suggested installing a chime or a bell to alert when the door opens.

However, no solution is foolproof. Large suggested tracking programs that use a bracelet to alert parents when their children leave a designated area, and can help them track their child down in real-time.

She said her group is exploring a new theory involving searches: playing a child’s favorite music (hello, Baby Shark) may be more effective than calling out their name. Children on the spectrum are naturally drawn toward their favorite happy tune, she said, while they may believe they’re in trouble after wandering off and hide when they hear their name shouted out.

Like their general population peers, though, many children with autism can be taught how to swim or float starting when they’re less than one year old to protect them in case they do fall into the water. Large said it might take a few extra rounds of classes, but the kids eventually catch on.

“If you had this process on how to teach swimming, you would have to go over and over and over again,” she said. “They need repetition.”

Several Orlando-area programs offer swimming classes and lessons specifically geared toward children on the autism spectrum. However, one of the typical modifications to help the kids – smaller class sizes or individual attention – creates another problem: lack of availability.

“Like most programs for children with autism, there aren’t enough,” she said. “Having enough people to support those services where there just aren’t enough, here, there, anywhere.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XylVp_0jNyqNC000

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
cbs12.com

Drowning toddler, carjacking, and fast-food threat: Top stories in video

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out the top stories in video from this week. Dramatic Video: Florida officer who can't swim, jumps into pond to save drowning toddler. A Florida officer didn't hesitate to put her life on the line after she jumped into the water to save a drowning toddler, even though she didn't even know how swim.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
L. Cane

This Critically Endangered Bat is Only Found in Florida, and Scientists Have Identified Ways Floridians Can Help Save It

Photo byShalana.gray, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Although there are more than 1,300 species of bats around the world, there are only around 13 species of bats in Florida. And one of those - the Florida bonneted bat - has been called "one of the most critically endangered mammal species in North America" by the Tropical Audubon Society.
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Giving Tuesday: How to help Toys for Tots

ORLANDO, Fla. — Today is giving Tuesday -- the purpose of which is to encourage people to donate to charities. There are plenty of charities in need of your help in Central Florida, including Toys for Tots. While things are in full swing with volunteers and toys coming in...
WESH

Brevard County pilot's plane crashes in Indiana, officials say

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A plane piloted by a man from Brevard County crashed on Friday in Indiana. According to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, a small aircraft crash was reported Friday morning. The sheriff's department responded to the scene, where the aircraft was found at a retention pond.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Florida Rejects the CDC’s New Opioid Guidelines

The U.S. has grappled with the opioid crisis for nearly two decades. In 2020 more than 90,000 Americans died from a drug overdose, with 75% involving opioids. More Americans 18 to 45 died from overdose in 2020 than automobile accidents and suicide combined. Opioid use disorder is a chronic life-threatening...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Christmas events in Orlando and Central Florida: Dec. 2-4, 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's the most wonderful time of the year! If you're looking to have a holly, jolly time with family and friends this holiday season, be sure to check out this list of Christmas events taking place in Orlando and across Central Florida during the first weekend of December.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
122K+
Followers
140K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy