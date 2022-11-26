Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Fair Market to open 2nd location December 14
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A discount grocery store in Sioux Falls is closer to expanding to a new location as shelves are going up and items are being delivered. Fair Market opened in March of 2021 and was acquired by Empower Sioux Falls in late July with hopes of expansion.
KELOLAND TV
How to have a safer Cyber Monday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Deanna VanDerWolde works in sales for Harold’s Photo where she’s worked for more than 30 years. The Sioux Falls business has a special product this Cyber Monday. “We have a new one today, it’s a new product; it is a reusable sticky...
dakotanewsnow.com
Pours at 4:00, Remedy Brewing Company
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Remedy Brewing Company began with just four beers on tap in 2017. Today, the brewery boasts over a dozen different styles to choose from. In this month’s edition of Pours at 4:00, co-owner Matt Hastad tells us how the most popular beer was brewed in a garage and became the footprint that others recognize everywhere.
KELOLAND TV
Help the Toy Lending Library collect 100 toys
We’re officially in the season of giving, and regardless of if you’re giving a monetary amount, you’re time or maybe toys your kids no longer play with it makes the season bright. Anelis Coscioni is the Executive Director of the Toy Lending Library. She joined us ahead...
KELOLAND TV
Angel Tree accepting gifts for those in need
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– It’s the season of giving and one special Christmas tree is helping community members give back to those in need. You can find Angel Trees at locations across KELOLAND, where you can donate toys for families in need. After all the gifts are collected, families are able to pick out toys for their children to open on Christmas.
Popular Sioux Falls Event To End in 2023
One of the biggest events in Sioux Falls will be ending in 2023. Winterfest of Wheels, the car, motorcycle, and truck show at the Sioux Falls Convention Center will be ending its 15-year run after the February event. Organizers made the announcement on Facebook. Over the years, Winterfest of Wheels...
KELOLAND TV
Get in the holiday spirit with these events across KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With snow falling and Christmas decorations going up, it’s hard not to feel the holiday spirit in KELOLAND. Whether you’re looking to hear Christmas carols or find the best light displays, KELOLAND has compiled a list of events and displays for you to enjoy this holiday season.
Vermillion Plain Talk
Heikes Family Farm Selected As 2022 Specialty Crop Producer Of The Year
YANKTON — Fresh fruits, vegetables and herbs, delicious jams and other value-added products, flower bouquet and other specialty crops are readily available across South Dakota. Access to these high-quality products has grown from farmers markets to farm stores, to online food hubs and more. In 2022, S.D. the Specialty...
KELOLAND TV
Find great gifts at Lauriebells at The Empire Mall
Black Friday has come and gone but it’s unlikely that means that your shopping season has come to an end. Fortunately – with friends and family to shop for, the Empire Mall is a one stop shop for everything gift-giving. Ashley Thompson recently stopped by Lauriebelles to learn...
KELOLAND TV
‘Rails for Roxie’ event held at Great Bear Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You may not see snow anywhere on the ground quite yet, but Great Bear in Sioux Falls has some and they put it to use Saturday. They hosted the “Rails for Roxie” fundraiser to help raise money after the passing of longtime food service manager Roxie Johnson. Roxie suffered a stroke and died last Sunday, and her Great Bear family wanted to do something in her honor.
KELOLAND TV
Snow in SE KELOLAND; Record fentanyl seizure; Bishop Swain’s legacy
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, November 29. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Snow continues to fall in the Sioux Falls area this morning. Roads are snow covered and slippery, so drive with care.
KELOLAND TV
New 2-story furniture store opens in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Now that the turkey dinner is over, many people are counting down the hours until Black Friday sales begin. In Sioux Falls, a brand new massive furniture store is open just in time for some big Black Friday deals; a look at the new store attached to the Furniture Mart USA headquarters in tonight’s Your Money Matters.
kelo.com
Sioux Falls Area Humane Society fundraiser
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — With the Christmas season upon us, our furry friends are not forgotten. Coming up will be the “Tinsel and Tails” crafty and bake sale at the Sioux Falls Area Humane society. The event will take place on Saturday, December 3rd from 11am...
KELOLAND TV
Grab and Go! Sioux Falls business celebrates 2 years on Black Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — A Sioux Falls business celebrated its two year anniversary with a fun throwback event. Cole and Alisa Schantz have always been on the hunt for a good bargain. “We’ve just always been kind of- the kind of scavengers looking for treasures ourselves,” said Cole...
KELOLAND TV
Send us your snow photos
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow has fallen on southeastern KELOLAND, and we want to see your pictures of it!. We’ll start with ours. Here are some views from the KELOLAND Live Cam network:. Send us your own photos and videos at ushare@keloland.com!
KELOLAND TV
Across the Table with Mandi Haase
When you see someone who is successful at their job, it’s easy to assume they’re doing something they have always had a passion for. That’s not exactly the case today. Today’s Across the Table guest, Mandi Haase, knew she needed a break from her career and a change in her life after being in a dark place. Brittany Kaye recently sat down at JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars with Mandi, who is now the Director of B-Squad Dog Rescue, to find out more about how a TV commercial helped spawn an organization and career that she couldn’t imagine her life without.
KELOLAND TV
Will it be a white Christmas this year?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With Thanksgiving behind us, plenty of shoppers today probably had thoughts of Christmas. But with the mild air in place on this Black Friday, it may have been hard to think of a white Christmas. Well, I did think of a white Christmas, and here’s a look at our historic chance for a white Christmas.
KELOLAND TV
Parade of Lights float aglow with 50,000 bulbs
TEA, S.D. (KELO) — Local businesses and organizations are putting the finishing touches on their festive floats ahead of Friday’s Parade of Lights in downtown Sioux Falls. One award-winning crew from last year is hoping to take home the top prize again, by doubling-down on its number of lights.
KELOLAND TV
SFPD: 25 crashes Tuesday morning as snow fell
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snowy, slick road conditions in and around Sioux Falls caused delays and 25 crashes as more than 3 inches of snow fell Tuesday morning. Snowfall totals range from just over an inch up to four inches in some areas. Bonesteel 3″. Burke 4″. Crooks...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls city crews are ready for snow and ice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Slow down and take your time, that’s the message from Sioux Falls police as we get ready for our first significant winter storm. Southeastern KELOLAND, including Sioux Falls, is under a winter weather advisory and city crews are already preparing. City crews are...
