When you see someone who is successful at their job, it’s easy to assume they’re doing something they have always had a passion for. That’s not exactly the case today. Today’s Across the Table guest, Mandi Haase, knew she needed a break from her career and a change in her life after being in a dark place. Brittany Kaye recently sat down at JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars with Mandi, who is now the Director of B-Squad Dog Rescue, to find out more about how a TV commercial helped spawn an organization and career that she couldn’t imagine her life without.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 HOURS AGO