Illinois had plenty to be satisfied about Friday during a 33-point victory over Lindenwood, and right at the top of the list was the efficient play of Skyy Clark. The No. 16 Fighting Illini hope their first-year point guard can author another strong performance Tuesday when they host Syracuse in Champaign, Ill., as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO