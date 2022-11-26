Read full article on original website
Dreaming of a White Christmas? Here is the Forecast For Midland/Odessa
The Christmas classic from Bing Crosby has made it a regular thing to ask around this time of year, so what is the chance for Midland/Odessa to have a White Christmas?. According to The Farmer's Almanac, as usual, the chances are slim going by the long-range forecast. But anything can happen as we get closer to Christmas because the weather in West Texas is unpredictable and constantly changes.
West Texas for the Holidays
PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KOSA) -It is the holiday season, and CBS7 is here to help plan your festivities with a list of all the holiday events happening across the Permian Basin. Midland: Tuesday, December 6th at 6:30 p.m. at Centennial Park. Odessa: Thursday, December 1 at 6:30 p.m. at Starbright...
Registration deadline for Odessa Parade of Lights
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Due to an overwhelming response from the community, Downtown Odessa, Inc. will have to close 2022 Parade of Lights float registration at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Downtown Odessa, Inc. says they are astonished at the level of engagement and support from the community for...
Nonprofits preparing for Giving Tuesday
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Cyber Monday wraps up a weekend of purchases and spending and leads into a lesser-known “day” called Giving Tuesday. It’s a relatively new day founded in 2012 under a simple premise: encourage people to do good. While most days around thanksgiving are really...
Santa sighting at Green Acres Golf Course
MIDLAND, Texas — With the end of Thanksgiving comes the beginning of Christmas, and the figurehead of the 25th of December is Old Saint Nick. "Santa Claus is a timeless, timeless character that is involved in every aspect of this holiday season," Santa Claus himself said. For years, children...
'Black Friday' in full swing at Midland Park Mall
MIDLAND, Texas — It’s that time of November where people stop eating their Thanksgiving meals and start looking for those Black Friday Deals. "So Thanksgiving, usually in the evening," said shopper Kandra Harper. "We all sit down and we all plan out our Black Friday shopping. We're all together, but we make a big deal on Friday."
Midland Shop Hop returns for the fourth year
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The event consisted of nine local businesses (Perch, Shop Estilo, Rustic Windmill, Far West Coffee, Noteable, The Canopy, Sgt. Peppers, Velvet Mesquite Designs, Bird Box, and Posh Ponywhere) where shoppers had the opportunity to go from store to store. Owner of Perch and originator of Midland...
Parks Legado in Odessa host Christmas Tree Market
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Christmas Tree Market has something for everyone to take home and decorate for Christmas. The market sells Christmas trees, wreathes, garland and poinsettias and all proceeds go directly towards the Permian High School Band. The Christmas Tree Market started in 2018 with Parks Legado partnering...
Do You Know Where The 31 Jackrabbit Statues Are Located In Odessa?
If you are new to the Permian Basin, you may not know about a few visitors, or should I say residents we have around town. My kids and I like playing a little game while driving the streets of Odessa to see who can spot the jackrabbits! It's true, there are 31, bright and colorful jackrabbit statues throughout the city of Odessa. It is our own little tourist attraction.
Grand Opening! Midland’s Newest Raising Cane’s Opens This Wednesday!
Get ready Permian Basin! Raising Cane's is set to open up their 3rd location here in the Midland Odessa area! Yep, bring on the Chicken fingers!. • NEW RAISING CANES LOCATION SET TO OPEN UP ON THIS WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 30TH!. The new location will be located at Loop 250 and...
First Basin Credit Union hosts 10th annual Adopt a Star fundraiser
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - First Basin Credit Union is hosting the tenth annual Adopt a Star fundraiser for High Sky Children’s Ranch. All money raised is donated to High Sky to purchase Christmas gifts for children up to the age of 17-years-old. “Most of these kids are underserved, underprivileged...
City of Big Spring to repair water leak
BIG SPRING, Texas — The City of Big Spring is warning citizens that it will be repairing a water leak on Nov. 29. According to the city, the leak is in the area of the Pilot Travel Center at 706 I-20 Frontage Road. Residents in the area will likely...
The Literacy Coalition of the Permian Basin provides sub-grants to benefit programs
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Literacy Coalition of the Permian Basin approved to award 12 grants this month and have provided programs in areas around West Texas. The sub-grant program started by the Literacy Coalition is meant to help organizations with finances. Each program could request up to $5,000, to pay...
RRC: Midland County again tops 17M barrels in a month
Midland was back to producing more than 17 million barrels of oil during the month of August, according to the latest statistics from the Railroad Commission of Texas. The RRC in its preliminary production report showed Midland County was again the leader across the state with 17.336 million barrels production. That total was 15.59% of the 111.17 million barrels produced across the state. The total is also the second-most oil produced in a month this calendar year inside Midland County, according to the RRC. Only the 17.6 million barrels in the preliminary production report for March was greater.
Midland ISD hosts candidates for Superintendent
CBS7 News at 5 - VOD - clipped version. Recordings of the CBS7 News at 5 newscast. It's one of the biggest days of the year for nonprofits.
MPD searching for beauty salon bandit
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a woman accused of theft. According to a Crime Stoppers post, on November 8, the woman pictured below took a purse from a client inside the Beauty Bar Salon. She’s then accused of taking a credit card from the […]
Fatal crash in Midland County off of FM 307 at CR 1110
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to Texas DPS, a fatal crash occurred at 8:34 p.m. on November 24, 2022, in Midland County off of FM 307 at CR 1110. The investigation found that 61-year-old Zoila Aguirre Valles of Midland, Texas was at the stop sign facing north on CR 1110 . A Midland woman identified as Sylvia Pulido Clavel, 43, was traveling east on FM 307 in the left lane.
Midland man accused of breaking into RV at knifepoint
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he allegedly broke into an RV and injured a man inside. Clay Cockerham, 27, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to court records, around 10:30 a.m. on November 17, deputies with the Midland County Sheriff’s […]
One dead after crash in Midland County
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in Midland County after a crash occurred on November 24. It involved two vehicles and happened on FM 307 at CR 1110 at 8:34 p.m. The initial investigation revealed that a 2018 Ford F-150 was at the stop sign facing...
MPD responds to shooting Saturday night
MIDLAND, Texas — At about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022, officers with the Midland Police Department were dispatched to the DK Convenience Store in the 5800 block of W. Interstate 20 in reference to shots fired. While responding to the scene, officers were notified of a gunshot victim...
