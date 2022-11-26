Midland was back to producing more than 17 million barrels of oil during the month of August, according to the latest statistics from the Railroad Commission of Texas. The RRC in its preliminary production report showed Midland County was again the leader across the state with 17.336 million barrels production. That total was 15.59% of the 111.17 million barrels produced across the state. The total is also the second-most oil produced in a month this calendar year inside Midland County, according to the RRC. Only the 17.6 million barrels in the preliminary production report for March was greater.

MIDLAND COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO