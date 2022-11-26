Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Tennessee Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In MemphisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, TennesseeJameson StewardMemphis, TN
A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in MemphisZack LoveMemphis, TN
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Raptors
The Wine & Gold round out their three-game trip on Monday night north of the border, looking to sweep the back-to-back and avenge an opening night loss in the process. On Sunday night in Motown, the Cavaliers got back in the win column after having their four-game win streak snapped on Friday night in Milwaukee. Donovan Mitchell led the way offensively while Darius Garland and Evan Mobley each doubled-up in the win. Playing without Jarrett Allen, who suffered a hip injury against the Bucks, Cleveland overcame a sluggish shooting night, doing most of their damage at the stripe and blowing things open late with a surge in the final five minutes.
NBA
Pelicans shootaround update: New Orleans depth to be tested further vs. Thunder
It’s become a standard message from NBA head coaches that every player on a roster – regardless of age or experience – needs to be ready to contribute in games. That’s also been a reoccurring theme of Pelicans sideline leader Willie Green’s discussions with his club, dating back to training camp.
NBA
Two Pelicans questionable, one doubtful, four out for Monday game vs. Thunder
New Orleans’ official injury report expanded to a total of seven players Sunday afternoon, partly a result of ailments sustained during Friday’s defeat at Memphis. Naji Marshall (non-Covid illness) and Larry Nance Jr. (right shoulder soreness) are listed as questionable, while Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion) is doubtful. Starting guard CJ McCollum (health and safety protocols) is out for a second straight game. Remaining listed as out for New Orleans are Kira Lewis Jr. (G League assignment), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL/injury recovery) and Dereon Seabron (G League two-way).
NBA
Three Pelicans questionable and two out for Wednesday game vs. Raptors
TORONTO (11-9) Monday win vs. Cleveland. Fred VanVleet, O.G. Anunoby, Juancho Hernangomez, Pascal Siakam, Thaddues Young. Jose Alvarado, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy lll, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas.
NBA
Recap: Thunder at Pelicans
The Thunder addressed some recent opportunities for growth in New Orleans by getting off to a better start and making in-game adjustments on the glass and with its interior defense. The Thunder also sustained it’s downhill, ball movement style of play deep into the game, giving the team a chance in the final moments to squeak out what would have been another double-digit comeback.
NBA
Orlando Magic at Brooklyn Nets: Game Preview
One night after one of their most lopsided losses of the season, the Orlando Magic will head out on the road and attempt to wash away the bitter taste of a tough defeat. On Sunday, Orlando allowed the Philadelphia 76ers to shoot a scorching 64.9 percent from the floor – matching the highest shooting percentage ever allowed by the franchise – as it dropped a 133-103 decision.
NBA
Celtics’ 3-Point Shooting Buries Hornets Early In Boston
McDaniels Scores Career-High 24 PTS, Charlotte Overwhelmed By 24 Opposing 3-Pointers. As the Charlotte Hornets currently weather a multitude of key early-season injuries, they’re bound to occasionally run into a buzz-saw of a team that’s just firing on all cylinders. That team on Monday night was the NBA-leading Boston Celtics and the Hornets simply couldn’t keep up with their high-powered offense in a 140-105 road loss at TD Garden.
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 100, Clippers 114
An area of usual strength proved the downfall for the Indiana Pacers against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. After a tight first half, with 10 lead changes and eight ties, the Pacers (11-8) scored a season-low 12 third-quarter points as they fell to the Clippers (11-10), 114-100, at Crypto.com Arena.
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers at Kings
Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 10:00 PM ET at Golden 1 Center. Coming off their most thrilling finish of the season – a game-winning, buzzer-beating 3-pointer by rookie Andrew Nembhard against the Los Angeles Lakers – the Indiana Pacers look to continue their forward momentum in game three of its seven-game road trip on Wednesday in Sacramento.
NBA
Antonio Daniels talks Pelicans' depth, Thunder game | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer are joined by Antonio Daniels of Bally Sports (5:30). They talk about the Spurs tribute to AD on Wednesday in San Antonio, Pelicans injuries and the importance of team depth, the Thunder and SGA’s hot start to the season, and how the West looks as things stand now.
NBA
Horry Scale: Andrew Nembhard beats buzzer, Lakers from deep
A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.
NBA
Wolves Fall To Wizards, 142-127
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis scored a career-high 41 points, including 29 in the first half, and the Washington Wizards beat Minnesota 142-127 on Monday night after Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony-Towns was helped off the court in the third quarter with a right leg injury. Towns grabbed at his leg...
NBA
POWER RANKINGS >> Blazers Struggles Continue Resulting In A Drop In The Ranks About A Quarter Into The Season
The Portland Trail Blazers hit the road for week six of the NBA regular season, with stops in Milwaukee, Cleveland, and both New York teams. After a tough 1-3 road trip only winning against the Knicks, the Trail Blazers found themselves at 11-9 heading into week seven. The trip began...
NBA
Postgame Report: Grizzlies defeat Knicks 127-123, Morant has triple-double
The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the New York Knicks 127-123 on Sunday at Madison Square Garden. Despite the Knicks dropping 40 points—including 17 points from Jalen Brunson—in the fourth quarter, the Grizzlies battled wire-to-wire, sealing the game after three combined free throws from Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. in the final minute.
NBA
Magic Unable to Slow Down Sixers in Rematch Between Shorthanded Teams
Paolo Banchero recorded 18 points, Franz Wagner scored 17 and Moe Wagner – playing in his second game of the season – had 12, but the Orlando Magic struggled to contain the Philadelphia 76ers during their 133-103 loss in a matchup between two injury-riddled teams on Sunday at Amway Center.
Julius Randle scores 36 on birthday to lead Knicks over Pistons in rare laugher
DETROIT — Julius Randle celebrated a personal milestone Tuesday night in Motown with 28 candles and 36 points for the Knicks. Randle’s season-high scoring total on his 28th birthday lifted Tom Thibodeau’s team to a rare easy victory and its highest offensive output of the season, 140-110, over the NBA-worst Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett and Quentin Grimes registered 16 points apiece as the Knicks nudged back toward the .500 mark (10-11) after dropping their previous two games at home. Isaiah Stewart scored 19 points to lead the Pistons, who were playing without 2021 No. 1-overall pick Cade Cunningham...
NBA
The Five: Everything to know for Week 7
Every Monday we will tell you what you need to know heading into a new week of NBA action. After missing five games over two weeks with a strained left adductor, LeBron James returned to the court on Friday night and helped the Lakers secure their first road win of the season with a 105-94 victory in San Antonio.
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo plays and strategy for Nov. 28
The NBA starts off the week with 10 games on Monday. Not only are there many injuries that will impact the slate, but we also need to be on the lookout for potential rest days for players. The Hawks, 76ers, Timberwolves, Celtics, Magic, Nets, Cavaliers and Pacers will all be playing the second game of back-to-back sets. The Nets will be facing the struggling Magic, so they are one team that stands out for players to potentially rest. With that in mind, let’s dig into the matchups and highlight some players to consider on Yahoo, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
NBA
Pregame Post-Ups: The Latest on Tatum's Ankle
Jayson Tatum will miss tonight’s matchup with the Washington Wizards with a sprained left ankle. This absence comes after the star wing was listed as questionable Wednesday night due to the same issue. Despite the lingering ankle sprain, Tatum was able to play in both Wednesday’s and Friday’s victories....
NBA
Ben Simmons (knee) day-to-day after leaving game vs. Magic
Brooklyn Nets guard/forward Ben Simmons left Monday’s 109-102 win against the Orlando Magic with left knee soreness and did not return. Simmons exited the game with 9:03 remaining in the second quarter and was replaced in the lineup by big man Nic Claxton. Simmons missed four games from Oct. 31 to Nov. 5 due to swelling in the left knee and had fluid drained from it.
