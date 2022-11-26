ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

No injuries after shot fired near Dayton Children’s Parade

By Carlos Mathis
WKBN
 3 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — The Dayton Children’s Parade was cancelled after a shot was fired in the crowd Friday night.

According to the Dayton Police Department, one shot was fired during the Dayton Children’s Parade around 8:10 p.m. Friday. No injuries have been reported.

Dayton Police say they believe two juvenile females were fighting. A male juvenile may have pulled out a firearm and discharged a round in the air.

Over 30 police officers were on scene at the parade when the incident took place. One person was said to have had a panic attack, but was treated and released at the scene, an official with Dayton Police said.

One single shell casing was found at the scene and the shot was fired just north of Courthouse Square, officials say.

Dayton Police say there was an event happening at the time at the Schuster Center and management was immediately notified to make sure everyone was safe.

Dayton Mayor Jeffery Mims, the Dayton Police Department, and Sandy Gudorf with the Downtown Dayton Partnership spoke to the media an hour after the shot. You can watch the full press conference in the video player below .

We are disappointed. This was the 50th year celebration of the illumination of the lights and the celebration for the holiday season, the big kickoff, if you will. So, we’re disappointed that so many people who traveled from Springfield to Springboro to take part in the celebration to help Dayton do what we do best in terms of the situation with our people and for this to happen, it’s just disappointing.

Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr.
Anyone with any information is encouraged to call (937) 333-COPS or to Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.

