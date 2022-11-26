ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling Heights, MI

EXPO Michigan Marketplace celebrates opening weekend at Lakeside Mall

By Wwj Newsroom
 3 days ago

STERLING HEIGHTS (WWJ) -- The annual EXPO Michigan Marketplace is officially off and running at Lakeside Mall for the 2022 holiday season.

Now in its 11th year, the EXPO is equal parts entrepreneur exhibition, small business fair and crafters' marketplace.

Hosted by the Oakland County Business Association of Michigan, the Marketplace is open every weekend from Thanksgiving to Christmas Eve.

In addition to shopping and networking with artists from across the state, there are plenty of fun features for kids and families -- including the Michigan Superstar Talent Show, a Cotton Candy artist and Hawaiian Honey Cones.

The EXPO is also an approved Autism Speaks event, and every one-dollar entrance fee will be donated directly to the non-profit.

Disability agencies exhibiting their clients' hand-crafted items and art are not required to pay for their spot at the EXPO -- providing an accessible opportunity for those with disabilities to display and sell their work.

Event Manager for EXPO Michigan Shirley Mall says that the event has two main goals.

The first is helping Michigan artisans and crafters -- with and without disabilities -- sell their items and get public exposure for their work. Second, the EXPO allows those starting a new business to exhibit and network in a community setting.

The EXPO Michigan Marketplace located at Lakeside Mall at Hall Rd and Schoenherr in Sterling Heights. The event is open to the public Friday through Sunday each weekend from now until Christmas Eve.

-- Fridays: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
-- Saturdays: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
-- Sundays: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about the EXPO or becoming a vendor, visit the EXPO Michigan website .

WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

