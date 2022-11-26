Winning numbers drawn in ‘Idaho Cash’ game

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana coroner’s office is asking relatives of young men who vanished between the mid-1980s and the mid-1990s to submit DNA samples in a renewed effort to identify human remains found on land once owned by a man suspected in a string of killings, the scope of which remain unclear.
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s highest court on Tuesday upheld the lease for a small section of state land for a $1 billion electric transmission corridor, a victory for developers who hope to complete the project. The Supreme Judicial Court ruled unanimously that the Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands acted within its authority in leasing a 1-mile (1.6-kilometer) stretch of the 145-mile (233-kilometer) power transmission line. All told, the state lease covered about 32 acres (13 hectares) of land in western Maine. The New England Clean Energy Connect remains on hold pending the outcome of another legal case focusing on the constitutionality of a referendum in which Maine voters rebuked the project. Central Maine Power’s parent company, Avangrid, and Canada’s Hydro Quebec teamed up on the project that would supply up to 1,200 megawatts of Canadian hydropower to the New England power grid.
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Residents in several towns in Louisiana and Mississippi took cover when tornado sirens blared on Tuesday, as forecasters warned of the potential for strong twisters that could stay on the ground for long distances in parts of the South. Heavy rain and hail the size of tennis balls were also possible, forecasters said. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, but multiple tornado warnings were issued Tuesday afternoon. More than 25 million people could be at risk as the storm system moves from eastern Texas to Indiana and Georgia. The national Storm Prediction Center said in its storm outlook that affected cities could include New Orleans; Memphis and Nashville in Tennessee; and Birmingham, Alabama. Hail stones crashed against the windows of City Hall in the small town of Tchula, Mississippi, as residents took cover during a tornado warning.
RED LODGE, Mont. (AP) — Montana authorities said Tuesday that human remains found in Carbon County about 18 years ago have been identified as those of a Wisconsin hitchhiker who left his home state to flee legal trouble. The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office said the remains of Rogers Lee...
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Walmart employee who survived last week’s mass shooting at a store in Virginia has filed a $50 million lawsuit against the company for allegedly continuing to employ the shooter — a store supervisor — “who had known propensities for violence, threats and strange behavior.” The lawsuit, which appears to be the first to stem from the shooting, was filed Tuesday in Chesapeake Circuit Court by Donya Prioleau. Walmart, which is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas, said in a statement that it was reviewing the complaint and will respond “as appropriate with the court.” “The entire Walmart family is heartbroken by the loss of the valued members of our team,” the company said. “Our deepest sympathies go out to our associates and everyone impacted, including those who were injured. We are focused on supporting all our associates with significant resources, including counseling.”
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Foes of a proposal that would make it harder for citizens to amend Ohio’s constitution vowed Tuesday to unleash the same broad activist coalition against it that delivered a scorching rebuke to a Republican-backed anti-union law last decade. Opponents including the union-backed group We Are Ohio held a Statehouse news conference on Tuesday and criticized what Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose has dubbed the Ohio Constitution Protection Amendment as hypocritical, disturbing and “a slap in the face” to the people. The Ohio Council of Churches, Common Cause, the League of Women Voters of Ohio, Innovation Ohio and the Ohio Organizing Collaborative also were represented. The joint resolution containing the proposal, sponsored by GOP state Rep. Brian Stewart, is scheduled for its first hearing Thursday.
PHOENIX (AP) — Republican officials in a rural Arizona county refused Monday to certify the 2022 election despite no evidence of anything wrong with the count, a decision that was quickly challenged in court by the state’s top election official. The refusal to certify by Cochise County in...
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont signed legislation Tuesday that extends Connecticut’s soon-to-expire 25-cent-per-gallon gas tax holiday for another month. The tax break will then be reduced incrementally over the following five months. The Democrat signed the bill into law after it cleared the General Assembly...
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon state senator who made veiled threats against the Oregon State Police and the Senate president said Tuesday that he’s pursuing a freedom of speech lawsuit against fellow lawmakers who sanctioned him. The Senate Conduct Committee on Monday rescinded the 3-year-old requirement that...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A program offering cash and free outdoor adventures to remote workers to move to West Virginia with the hope of offsetting population losses has welcomed 143 new residents in the year since it launched, officials announced Tuesday. The public-private program Ascend West Virginia said it has added a fourth destination where out-of-state workers can apply to live. Applications are being accepted immediately for the Elkins area in the northeastern part of the state. Elkins is on the western edge of the Monongahela National Forest and is within reasonable distance of skiing and golf resorts. The town of about 6,900 residents hosts the Mountain State Forest Festival every fall. “You couldn’t ask for a more small-town charm with amazing music and vibrancy and an incredible recreation scene,” Brad D. Smith, who is the program’s founder and current president of Marshall University, said at a news conference.
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Senators from Connecticut, Vermont and Maine called on the Biden administration Tuesday to bring together federal, state and regional officials to find ways to prevent possible energy disruptions this winter across New England. The senators, three Democrats and two independents, said the region is heavily dependent on natural gas and feeling the impacts of the war in Ukraine and tight global energy supplies. They urged Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm to leverage resources within her department to help bring non-fossil fuel energy online as quickly as possible in the region and to review any emergency powers that...
BAY CITY, Michigan (AP) — President Joe Biden reminded Americans he is a “pro-union” president Tuesday as he toured a technology plant to highlight a $300 million expansion, just a day after he sided with business leaders in asking Congress to pass legislation to stave off a crippling rail strike. The South Korean company SK Siltron is expected to quadruple its production in the coming years at the plant. It’s the latest in a series of massive foreign investments in the U.S. manufacturing and technology sectors trumpeted by Biden amid a push by his administration to on-shore production of key components and products, after the COVID-19 pandemic pushed long-simmering supply chain issues to the brink. Biden said, as he often does, that he’s been pro-union his entire career, and he’d talked with SK leaders about how American workers were “the best workers in the world, you’re the most qualified workers in the world.” “The middle class built America, and unions built the middle class,” he said.
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have identified a South Carolina man and two children who died in a pre-dawn rollover on an Arizona freeway that left four other family members injured. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the seven people were traveling in a pickup truck from North Charleston, South Carolina to the west Phoenix area on Nov. 23 when the vehicle drove into the median and rolled over in the Casa Grande area south of Phoenix around 4 a.m. DPS officials said three people were ejected from the pickup and declared dead at the scene. They have been identified as 74-year-old John Henry White and two of his great-grandchildren — a 3-year-old girl and a 9-month-old boy.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California man has admitted he fired BB guns at a Planned Parenthood clinic on at least 11 occasions and has agreed to plead guilty to two crimes stemming from the investigation, federal prosecutors said Tuesday. Admissions by Richard Royden Chamberlin, 54, are contained in a plea agreement filed in U.S. District Court, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California. The drive-by BB gun attacks against the Planned Parenthood facility in suburban Pasadena occurred between June 2020 and May 2021. No one was hurt but there was physical damage. Chamberlin currently resides in Ontario, California, but previously lived in Altadena, adjacent to Pasadena. Pasadena police stopped Chamberlin as he drove away from the clinic on May 7, 2021, and found he had eight BB guns and a backpack containing a loaded .22-caliber pistol, the office said.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal judge threw out a lawsuit against the maker of an anti-malarial drug blamed for causing psychotic behavior and neurological damage to U.S. servicemembers, ruling that the case had no right to be filed in California. The proposed class-action case brought last year by an Army veteran accused Roche Laboratories Inc. and Genentech Inc. of intentionally misleading the Department of Defense and the Food and Drug Administration about the dangers of mefloquine, the generic version of the drug Lariam. Similar cases had been brought in Canada and Australia, but the lawsuit in federal court in Northern California was the first large-scale case of its kind in the U.S., attorneys said. The U.S. military, which developed the drug during the Vietnam War, was once its largest user to combat malaria. It was given to hundreds of thousands of troops sent to Afghanistan and Somalia.
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s state Canvassing Board certified results from the midterm election on Tuesday in a 3-0 vote amid praise for election administrators and poll workers. The board meeting at the state Capitol building was the culmination a once-routine election certification process that in some locations has become a focal point for those voicing distrust in voting systems. Election results have largely been certified without issue in jurisdictions across the country, though Republican officials in a rural Arizona county have so far refused to do so despite a lack of evidence of any problems with the count. Canvassing boards in each of New Mexico’s 33 counties certified results of the Nov. 8 election, in which Democrats maintained control of every statewide elected office and flipped a congressional seat.
Comments / 0