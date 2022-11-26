Read full article on original website
news4sanantonio.com
Wounded bald eagle found after escaping crate on North Side, San Antonio bird rescue says
SAN ANTONIO - An injured bald eagle that escaped its crate Monday while being transferred for treatment has been found. Bird conservancy Last Chance Forever says they recaptured the eagle Tuesday morning at a baseball field about a mile away from their headquarters near 281 & Wurzbach Pkwy. The eagle...
news4sanantonio.com
Overnight cold front will make it cold and breezy Wednesday morning
SAN ANTONIO - A strong cold front arrives early Wednesday 3 and 5 a.m. - but with no rain. It'll bring a big drop in humidity, gusty north winds, and the temperature will drop to near 45 degrees. Gusts in the 25-35mph range Wednesday morning to early afternoon, and then breezy into the evening. Mostly sunny by Wednesday afternoon with highs around 61.
news4sanantonio.com
Loop 410 construction on Northwest Side may cause traffic delays on Tuesday
SAN ANTONIO - Construction is going to cause major delays on the Northwest Side on Tuesday. TxDOT said that there will be alternating lane closures on north and southbound lanes of Loop 410 from Bandera Road to Marbach Road. The lane closures will take place from 9 a.m. to 4...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio makes top 10 list for most pet-friendly vacations
SAN ANTONIO - Pet-friendly vacations are booming and four Texas cities made the list of most pet-friendly spots, including San Antonio. The team at Family Destinations Guide discovered which cities in the U.S. have the most listings for pet-friendly accommodations. They took 50 of the most populated cities and used...
news4sanantonio.com
Car riddled with bullets as man was hit several times during East Side drive-by shooting
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times during a drive-by shooting on the East Side. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday off Hicks Street Avenue near Clark Avenue. Police said the victim was inside his vehicle in front of his home when...
news4sanantonio.com
Look and Feel Your Best with Innovative Lasers of Houston
This holiday season is a great time to look and feel your best, and you can do that with the help of a laser. Rebecca went out to innovative lasers of Houston at their San Antonio location with more on the program. Take a look to learn more!. INNOVATIVE LASERS...
news4sanantonio.com
12-year-old girl wakes up family, gets them to safety during 2-alarm apartment fire
SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters battled a 2-alarm fire at a North Side apartment complex early Tuesday morning. The fire started just before 3 a.m. at The Place at Oak Hills apartments off Northwest Military Highway near Lockhill Selma Road. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from a second...
news4sanantonio.com
Black Friday, Cyber Monday kickoff strong holiday shopping season in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Cyber Monday sales today are expected to build on an impressive Black Friday showing. With area malls surging, the early holiday shopping season - both in-person and online - has been robust this year and is expected to get even stronger over the next few weeks. "Seventy...
news4sanantonio.com
Gearing up for the year's busiest travel day
According to AAA, this Thanksgiving week is expected to be the 3rd busiest since 2000. The Sunday after Thanksgiving is expected to be the busiest out of the week. There's an expected 54.6 million Americans set to travel 50 miles more more from home for the turkey holiday. The auto...
news4sanantonio.com
Mexican restaurant Rosario's says goodbye to Southtown location
SAN ANTONIO - In Southtown it’s the end of an era, as the beloved Rosario’s Mexican food restaurant prepares for its final day of service at its current location. Owner Lisa Wong says they're moving to their new home on South Saint Mary's, starting next week. This after...
news4sanantonio.com
Local pastor plans to run seven marathons in seven days
SAN ANTONIO - Seven marathons in seven days. A local pastor is taking on a challenge that might scare many of us, but that won't stop him on his mission to help his community. "We wanna put Christmas gifts in the hands of the south side and beyond in our city that need help in a tough economic time. put on an event that's free to the community to celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ," said David Cameron, Pastor of Refuge church.
news4sanantonio.com
2 women stabbed a man several times while he was arguing with partner at bus stop
SAN ANTONIO - A man was stabbed multiple times during a fight at a Southwest Side bus stop. The stabbing happened just before 9:30 p.m. Monday at a bus stop off South Zarzamora Street and Southwest Military Drive. Police said the man was arguing with his partner when two women...
news4sanantonio.com
Bexar County neighborhoods looking for 'eyes and ears' volunteers amid safety concerns
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas—Interest is growing in a Bexar County neighborhood program after recent crime incidents. Members say one catalyst was the sexual assault case in Luckey Ranch, which is still unsolved. Deputies tell us a man walked into a woman's home through an open garage door on Halloween, sexually...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio area has 8 of Top 100 most congested roads in Texas, recent report says
SAN ANTONIO - If you've ever driven on the roads in and around San Antonio, you know that gridlock is a fact of life. But in a recent report by the Texas A&M Transportation Institute , it was discovered that eight of the Top 100 most congested roads in the State of Texas were right here in the San Antonio area.
news4sanantonio.com
Hunters For The Hungry
Hunters for the Hungry feed's communities throughout southwest Texas, and if you're an avid hunter this is your chance to help. Rick Grayson with Buck and Doe's Mercantile is here along with Eric Cooper, CEO of the San Antonio Food Bank. Take a look to learn how you can contribute!
news4sanantonio.com
Brackenridge, Taft, Highlands, and Lanier's SA Sports All-Star game jersey presentation
SAN ANTONIO - Congratulations to Brackenridge's Rogelio Peralta, Highlands' Deanthony Johnson and Malachi Sias, Lanier's Jacob Cruz, and Taft's TJ Andrews and Clay Porter as they will represent the Team Black in the 2023 San Antonio Sports All-Star football game presented by HEB. The game will be played on Saturday January 7th.
news4sanantonio.com
Two men found with gunshot wounds after running red light, crashing into Jeep, police say
SAN ANTONIO -- Two men were found shot inside a vehicle following an accident early Monday morning. The accident happened just after 1 a.m. at the intersection of Bissonnet Street near Southwest Freeway on Houston's Southwest Side. Houston Police said they two men were driving down Bissonnet when someone in...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio couple gets engaged during UTSA game
SAN ANTONIO – Saturday’s game was a win-win for two UTSA fans. Not only did the Roadrunners have the largest comeback in school history, but a couple at the game got engaged!. Jose De Los Santos Jr., 20, got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio police looking for suspect after teen was shot in the arm during altercation
SAN ANTONIO – A teen was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the arm late Saturday night on the Northwest Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police responded to the 6500 block of Spring Hurst Dr. for a reported shooting in progress at around 11:19 p.m.
news4sanantonio.com
Man who fatally shot ex-wife and another man on Thanksgiving turns himself in
SAN ANTONIO – A man turned himself in to the San Antonio Police Department after he fatally shot his ex-wife and another man on Thanksgiving. The shooting happened Thursday at around 9 p.m. at the 1500 block of Baggett Lane in Houston, Texas. Police say he broke into his...
