Cruise Ship With 800 Covid-Positive Passengers And Crew Docked In Sydney
After cases soared, a cruise ship with 800 Covid-positive passengers docked in Sydney, Australia.The wave of infections spread around both passengers and crew members on a cruise ship sailing from New Zealand. The Majestic Princess cruise ship was halfway through a 12- day voyage when the outbreak happened. Cases increasingly...
Carnival, Royal Caribbean Bring Back Covid Rules on Some Sailings
The cruise industry lives under the constant fear of illness breaking out on ships. The industry had taken major steps to prevent outbreaks since long before anyone had heard of covid. But they can happen no matter what protocols are in place. Norovirus outbreaks, while extremely rare, don't play well...
5 cruise activities that are no longer allowed on board
MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. Everything old is eventually new again, but there are some activities that used to be allowed on cruise ships that have little hope of coming back. Whether you’re a more experienced passenger with nostalgia or a younger cruiser who appreciates anything vintage, here are five cruise offerings that aren’t likely to be resurrected.
I worked on cruise ships for 6 years. Here are the 5 best warm-weather ports with beaches.
As a former crew member on cruise ships who spent six years working for two different cruise lines, I've seen my fair share of beachside ports. Here are my five favorites, based on the variety and quality of experiences I had during my visits. San Juan, Puerto Rico, has a...
Cruise Passenger Shares Bizarre Reality of Staying in an Interior Cabin
Many people enjoy going on cruises, but they're not exactly the most budget-friendly ways to travel. Most cruisers want a stateroom with a balcony so they can step out and get some sea breezes without leaving their rooms, but such rooms can be costly, and since they're meant for at least two travelers, solo travelers have to pay double to stay in one.
Royal Caribbean Makes a Dining Change Passengers Might Not Like
Food plays a huge role in how people enjoy a cruise. Royal Caribbean International (RCL) - Get Free Report, Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) - Get Free Report, and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Free Report all offer an incredible array of dining options that come with your base fare.
I name this ship … Human Lasagne?! The world’s biggest cruise ship goes viral for all the wrong reasons
The Icon of the Seas will hold almost 10,000 people, spread between 20 decks. Will it be able to shake off its cruel nickname before it goes into service in 2024?
More than 4,000 flights were delayed as holiday travel spikes in the U.S.
More than 100 U.S. flights were canceled, according to tracker, FlightAware. The cancellations and delays come during a period of chaotic travel said to resemble pre-pandemic levels.
Air India Seeks A Younger Look For Its Cabin Crews
Privatized Air India has updated its grooming and appearance standards and now more closely regulates balding and bans gray hair amongst cabin crew members. Are such policies reasonable?. Air India Bans Gray Hair, Restricts Blading For Cabin Crew. One Mile At A Time notes that Air India has revised is...
A new airline is planning low-cost transatlantic flights
Fly Atlantic, a new budget airline offering low cost transatlantic flights, plans to start operating in summer 2024. It will fly to the US from its Belfast base, as well as launching short-haul intra-European routes.
Qatar hotel prices and air fares tumble once World Cup fans start to leave
For almost all the footballers in Qatar, there is still everything to play for in the World Cup 2022. But from Tuesday onwards, the results of the final matches of the group stage will see beaten teams – and fans – beginning the long journey home.Research by The Independent shows that accommodation prices in Qatar are peaking for the tournament on Monday and Tuesday nights.The cheapest stay for two offered through the official accommodation provider is £323 per night at the Al Mansoura apartments.But once supporters, players and media from the countries knocked out leave, rates start to slip fast.On...
The best airport lounge? It has champagne worth £175 & lets guests skip the security & check-in queues
ONE of the most stressful parts of a holiday can be the airport experience. Yet some passengers can skip the long security queues and crowds, thanks to one of the fanciest lounges in the UK. If you want to jet off in comfort and style, then head to Heathrow Terminal...
The World’s Best Beaches, According to Tripadvisor
When many of us think of our “happy place,” we think of the beach. Just close your eyes and picture it: the sound of the waves crashing, the warm sun, the gentle breeze, the swaying palm trees…. It may sound like a fantasy, but perfect beaches really do exist. There are plenty of reasons why […]
Flight-Free Travel: France & Ireland Launch New Combined Train & Ferry Tickets
France and Ireland are teaming up for a new initiative to give the option of flight-free travel to tourists. In the wake of the pandemic, many green travel initiatives are being launched in an effort to be environmentally friendly. High-speed trains are, in certain incidences, taking the place of flights, and luxurious train options are tempting travelers to enjoy slow travel. However, it is unusual for two European countries to combine train and ferry tickets for convenient and flight-free travel.
The family grip on power in North Korea and the Philippines
In Asia’s ruling dynasties, family heritage is all-important. We have had no better proof than in the past few days, when dynastic heirs and maybe an heir-apparent to national power were on full display in two very different countries on the radar screens of analysts everywhere. First, there was North Korea. What could have been…
Ghost Ships of Abandoned Koh Chang Grand Lagoona Resort
Koh Chang Grand Lagoona Resort also known as the „Ghost Ship Hotel“ or Galaxy Hotel is an abandoned hotel, closed down for „renovations“ a few years ago, but didn’t open again. It is one of the creepiest and most abandoned places in Thailand. It started...
China claims US cruiser 'trespassed' in its waters, Navy calls accusation 'false'
China accused the U.S. Navy of 'trespassing' by driving a missile cruisers off the contested Spratly Islands in the South China Sea Tuesday.
JetBlue London Flight Success Solidifies European Expansion
My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
Thailand still wants Russian tourists – and direct flights are making it easy to get to Phuket
Russians may not be very welcome in many countries since Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, but they can still get some winter sun in Thailand.
Orient Express returns to Croatia
The most iconic train in rail history, the Orient Express, is making a welcome return to Croatia in 2023. Its latest luxury iteration will be gliding from Rome to Istanbul via Split, with a route also opening between Paris and Rome. In a joint venture between French hospitality group Accor,...
