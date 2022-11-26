Read full article on original website
Pride rehearses for parade, performs at Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum
We’re getting closer to the day The Pride of the Dakotas has been waiting for since April 2021. Tomorrow, the Pride will take to the streets of New York to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Popular Sioux Falls Event To End in 2023
One of the biggest events in Sioux Falls will be ending in 2023. Winterfest of Wheels, the car, motorcycle, and truck show at the Sioux Falls Convention Center will be ending its 15-year run after the February event. Organizers made the announcement on Facebook. Over the years, Winterfest of Wheels...
sdpb.org
Sioux Falls Bishop Paul Swain dies at age 79
The man who once served as bishop of the Sioux Falls Catholic Diocese for more than a decade has died. Bishop Paul Swain passed away Nov. 26 at the age of 79 according to a news release from the Diocese of Madison. He was in hospice care after suffering medical...
Storm Strong Enough to Knock Out Power Moving Into Central New York Mid-Week
Hang on to your hat. Gusty wind conditions that could be strong enough to knock out power are on the way in Central New York. A strong storm will move into Central New York mid-week, bringing lots of wind, possible power outages, and lake-effect snow showers, according to the National Weather Service.
Check Out These Insane Snowfall Totals In New York
This weekend was one of the worst on record for snowfall in New York State. Western and Upstate New York was hit with several days of massive lake effect snowstorms and some areas are still trying to dig themselves out of the feet of snow that was dropped on them by Mother Nature.
Downtown Sioux Falls Restaurant Closing Temporarily
Diners in Sioux Falls will be down an option beginning this week. Starting Monday (November 28), Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen on Main Avenue will be closed while the restaurant replaces the floor in its kitchen. Customers were notified by e-mail over the Thanksgiving weekend. The owners of Bread &...
Holiday Markets and Events Happening in Westchester NY in December
It’s December and we are ready for the holiday events to begin! This month there are plenty of fun things to do in Westchester County. You’ve got your pick this month from holiday markets to Christmas storytelling and joining the fun with Santa and Mrs Claus. There is something for everyone!
KELOLAND TV
Most popular baby names for girls in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in South Dakota using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in South Dakota in 2021. Olivia is currently the most popular girl name...
Amazon Truck Hanging Over Guardrail, Major Accident on 90
An Amazon truck driving in Western New York will be a little late on Sunday afternoon. The Amazon truck is hanging over the I-90 West on top of a guard rail and currently facing the wrong direction. The accident was causing some serious backups for hours on the Thurway. In...
New York Asking Parents To Avoid This Gift
Thanksgiving has come and gone already? How is it possible? It seems we were just warning parents about the dangers of Halloween candy and asking drivers to use caution as trick-or-treating was going on. The year is almost over and yet there is one more new warning that New York has for us.
Snow, dangerous wind chills to impact Greater Nebraska Monday, Tuesday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Western and southwestern Nebraska will get a taste of winter tonight into Tuesday. Forecasters expect two to four inches of accumulation in the impacted areas, along with blustery winds and dangerous wind chills. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Monday night and Tuesday for a larger portion...
The Blizzard of ‘93: the Snowstorm of the Century?
I’m again turning to this monthly history column to write about significant winter weather events that didn’t make it into my new book, Historic Snowstorms of Central New York. I learned about so many memorable storms and since I hate to waste a good story, I’m sharing them here. This month the focus is on the Blizzard of 1993, which happened recently enough for most readers to recall. Many consider it the biggest storm of their lifetime.
4 Great Steakhouses in South Dakota
If you live in South Dakota and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in South Dakota that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
kelo.com
Friday fire ruins Thanksgiving for Sioux Falls family
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Friday afternoon fire ruined the holiday weekend for a Sioux Falls family. At 2:45 pm Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire in the 2900 block of N. Highland Ave. The shed was on fire, as well as the exterior...
LOOK: ‘Very Rare’ Piebald Deer Spotted in South Dakota
A man from southeastern South Dakota named Fred Bailey saw a multi-colored deer and thought it was a decoy. Then, the deer moved, and he realized that wasn’t the case. The decoy was actually a living piebald deer. “It was on North Ohlman almost to Lake Mitchell. It was...
High Winds Expected in Casper and Wyoming Through Monday
According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), gusts of over 60 miles per hour are expected from Sunday evening into Monday morning between Casper, Cheyenne, Rawlins, and Wheatland. Poor visibility and slick roads due to plowing snow are also expected around Teton County into Monday, while slick spots were...
Where To Eat The Most Delicious Pizza in Westchester NY
Pizza is synonymous with New York, but Westchester has their fair share of good pizza, I mean legendary kind of pizza. Here I bring you on a tour around Westchester county featuring the best and the most highly rated new and original pizzerias dating all the way back to 1942. Grab a napkin, it’s now time to start salivating.
KELOLAND TV
How gas prices have changed in South Dakota in the last week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Demand for gasoline is falling as Americans prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend – typically a time when many venture away from home to visit family and friends. That’s according to Energy Information Administration data showing that less people are filling up their...
Winter Weather Advisory Posted For Parts Of SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has posted a winter weather advisory for parts of southeast Wyoming for Saturday evening into Sunday morning. As of 9 a.m. Saturday, Laramie and the summit on I-80 were included in the advisory, but Cheyenne was not. The agency posted this statement...
