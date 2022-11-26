Read full article on original website
The Human Society of Saginaw County hosting a "Santa Paws" event
Here's a look at some of the top stories we're working on. Gas prices are expected to potentially drop another 50 to 75 cents a gallon between now and Christmas. Safety policies not implemented at Oxford schools before deadly shooting, former school board members say. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
Toy drive to benefit children hospitalized in Saginaw this holiday season
SAGINAW, MI — A toy drive to benefit Covenant Kids and hospitalized children this holiday season is underway, with donations being collected through Friday, Dec. 9, throughout Saginaw. The toy drive, a joint effort of Credit Unions Impact Saginaw and Alpha Media, is collecting new, unwrapped toys at select...
abc12.com
Early morning fire destroys vacant house in Flint
An abandoned house on Stewart Avenue in Flint went up in flames early Monday. The property owned by the Genesee County Land Bank was destroyed, but firefighters stopped the flames from spreading further.
Detroit News
Dreaming of a wet Christmas? Michigan likely to deliver
Back in the 1990s, when Bob Ryan switched from growing grain to growing Christmas trees, he reliably would spend December mornings climbing into his tractor to plow pathways for customers at his nursery in Ida, lest their cars get stuck in the snow. Now, customers are more likely to get...
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Genesee County (Genesee County, MI)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Genesee County. Around 4:50 p.m., the Davison Township resident arrived at the Irish Road exit of I-69 in a Ford Escape.
Curbside yard waste pickup in Saginaw, Thomas Township ends Dec. 2
SAGINAW, MI — The week of Monday, Nov. 28, will mark the end of curbside yard waste collection for Saginaw and Thomas Township 2022, Mid Michigan Waste Authority officials announced. Residents in those two communities, whose neighborhood’s yard collection day was scheduled on Fridays, will provide the last round...
Midland man accused of killing Bay County motorcyclist in crash takes plea
BAY CITY, MI — A Midland man accused of drunkenly crashing into a motorcycle, killing its driver and injuring its passenger in the process, has accepted a plea deal. Roy G. Trumble, 71, in late October appeared before Bay County Circuit Judge Joseph K. Sheeran and pleaded no contest to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing serious injury. The former is a 15-year felony, while the latter is punishable by up to five years in prison.
Grand Blanc City Fire Department gets $5,500 grant
GRAND BLANC, MI – A grant of $5,500 to the Grand Blanc City Fire Department will go toward items essential to firefighting efforts, the department said in a news release. The fire department announced that it was receiving a $5,500 grant from the Grand Blanc Community Fund in a Friday, Nov. 25, news release.
Central Michigan Life
Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe distributes $2 million grant to local governments, schools
On Nov. 18 Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe (SCIT) announced the distribution of the two percent grant to local government agencies and schools' projects. Erik Rodriguez, a public relations director at the SCIT, said the two percent grant has been around for 28 years. It helps establish relationships with local governments and school districts and helps to meet the needs of citizens.
During Michigan visit, Biden touts Bay County’s SK Siltron as economic ‘bright spot’
MONITOR TOWNSHIP, MI — During a 3-hour visit in mid-Michigan, President Joe Biden said a Monitor Township-based polysilicon-producing plant was among the reasons he was optimistic about the future of America’s next-gen manufacturing industry. “For a lot of families, things are real tough,” Biden told a crowd of...
Armed neighbors detain man after break-in at St. Charles home with kids, sheriff’s officials say
ST. CHARLES, MI — Neighbors with pistols detained a 32-year-old St. Charles man during an alarming post-Thanksgiving outburst that began seemingly as a public rant and progressed into a break-in at a home where children were present, Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department officials said. The suspect eventually was arrested...
WOOD
Trip to Frankenmuth
Earlier in the week, daughter #2 sent a note asking if Gayle and I would like to go to Frankenmuth on Friday (11/25). We said sure. I had been there once and it was at least 20 years ago. We left at sunrise and headed east down M-57 through Greenville and Carson City.
Bavarian Inn Lodge aims to become Michigan’s largest indoor water park with $80M expansion
FRANKENMUTH, MI — Bavarian Inn Lodge officials say a planned $80 million expansion will make the indoor waterpark and family entertainment center Michigan’s largest. The project will expand the existing Bavarian Lodge Inn, one of Frankenmuth’s top tourist attractions, to 140,000 square feet. It is expected to be complete in the spring of 2024, with some parts of the new family fun center opening in late fall 2023, according to company officials.
Family restaurant’s beloved pie recipes are 30-year tradition in small Michigan town
FREELAND, MI — There’s a popular family-owned restaurant in a small Michigan town that has been serving made-from-scratch pies to loyal customers for 30 years. From the best-selling and eye-catching coconut cream with its lofty meringue topping to fall favorite pumpkin crunch, Shirley Zeilinger’s recipes, many of them committed to memory by the kitchen staff, are still in use daily at Riverside Family Restaurant. On an average morning, 30 pies in various flavors come out of Riverside’s kitchen. And for Thanksgiving, they bake many more, just like Zeilinger used to do.
Brand new energy efficient home in Midland subdivision hits the market
MIDLAND, MI - Cobblestone Homes built a brand new house in Midland County’s Larkin Township and it’s for sale. The home is located at 3269 Pine Bluff Court in Cobblestone’s Siebert Woods subdivision and priced at $931,600. “My favorite thing about this house is, overall, the exterior...
Gladwin Marching Band Helps Stranded Motorist Hours Before State Championship Game
Some people may not believe in good karma, but the Gladwin Flying G’s definitely do. Hours before Gladwin High School’s football team took down Frankenmuth to win their first state title, the marching band took on an opponent of their own: a car blocking the offramp to Ford Field.
Modern prairie-style home in wooded Midland subdivision listed for $931k
MIDLAND, MI — A brand new modern prairie-style home by Cobblestone is for sale in Midland County’s Larkin Township. The 2,628-square-foot home, located at 3269 Pine Bluff Court in Cobblestone’s Siebert Woods subdivision, built this year and priced at $931,600, is MLive’s House of the Week. Homes across the state are featured every Wednesday.
WNEM
Quiet, cool Monday with active weather returning midweek
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving weekend which saw good weather overall! As the new workweek begins, our weather is quiet and cool. This will be somewhat short-lived though as our next low pressure moves in Tuesday night/Wednesday. That low will bring some active weather to the area, the notable feature of the forecast being the wind. There is also expected to be a changeover from rain to snow.
Alleged St. Charles home invader stopped by armed civilians arraigned on 2 felonies
SAGINAW, MI — A St. Charles man has been charged with two felonies after armed civilians stopped him allegedly breaking into a home the morning after Thanksgiving. Toddell Boykins, 32, on Monday, Nov. 28, appeared before Saginaw County District Judge Elian E.H. Fichtner for arraignment on single counts of first-degree home invasion and malicious destruction of personal property between $1,000 and $20,000. The former is a punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $5,000 fine, while the latter carries a maximum penalty of five years’ imprisonment and a fine of $20,000 or three times the value of the damage property.
