Bay City, MI

Dreaming of a wet Christmas? Michigan likely to deliver

Back in the 1990s, when Bob Ryan switched from growing grain to growing Christmas trees, he reliably would spend December mornings climbing into his tractor to plow pathways for customers at his nursery in Ida, lest their cars get stuck in the snow. Now, customers are more likely to get...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
Curbside yard waste pickup in Saginaw, Thomas Township ends Dec. 2

SAGINAW, MI — The week of Monday, Nov. 28, will mark the end of curbside yard waste collection for Saginaw and Thomas Township 2022, Mid Michigan Waste Authority officials announced. Residents in those two communities, whose neighborhood’s yard collection day was scheduled on Fridays, will provide the last round...
SAGINAW, MI
Midland man accused of killing Bay County motorcyclist in crash takes plea

BAY CITY, MI — A Midland man accused of drunkenly crashing into a motorcycle, killing its driver and injuring its passenger in the process, has accepted a plea deal. Roy G. Trumble, 71, in late October appeared before Bay County Circuit Judge Joseph K. Sheeran and pleaded no contest to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing serious injury. The former is a 15-year felony, while the latter is punishable by up to five years in prison.
BAY CITY, MI
Grand Blanc City Fire Department gets $5,500 grant

GRAND BLANC, MI – A grant of $5,500 to the Grand Blanc City Fire Department will go toward items essential to firefighting efforts, the department said in a news release. The fire department announced that it was receiving a $5,500 grant from the Grand Blanc Community Fund in a Friday, Nov. 25, news release.
GRAND BLANC, MI
Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe distributes $2 million grant to local governments, schools

On Nov. 18 Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe (SCIT) announced the distribution of the two percent grant to local government agencies and schools' projects. Erik Rodriguez, a public relations director at the SCIT, said the two percent grant has been around for 28 years. It helps establish relationships with local governments and school districts and helps to meet the needs of citizens.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Trip to Frankenmuth

Earlier in the week, daughter #2 sent a note asking if Gayle and I would like to go to Frankenmuth on Friday (11/25). We said sure. I had been there once and it was at least 20 years ago. We left at sunrise and headed east down M-57 through Greenville and Carson City.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
Bavarian Inn Lodge aims to become Michigan’s largest indoor water park with $80M expansion

FRANKENMUTH, MI — Bavarian Inn Lodge officials say a planned $80 million expansion will make the indoor waterpark and family entertainment center Michigan’s largest. The project will expand the existing Bavarian Lodge Inn, one of Frankenmuth’s top tourist attractions, to 140,000 square feet. It is expected to be complete in the spring of 2024, with some parts of the new family fun center opening in late fall 2023, according to company officials.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
Family restaurant’s beloved pie recipes are 30-year tradition in small Michigan town

FREELAND, MI — There’s a popular family-owned restaurant in a small Michigan town that has been serving made-from-scratch pies to loyal customers for 30 years. From the best-selling and eye-catching coconut cream with its lofty meringue topping to fall favorite pumpkin crunch, Shirley Zeilinger’s recipes, many of them committed to memory by the kitchen staff, are still in use daily at Riverside Family Restaurant. On an average morning, 30 pies in various flavors come out of Riverside’s kitchen. And for Thanksgiving, they bake many more, just like Zeilinger used to do.
FREELAND, MI
Quiet, cool Monday with active weather returning midweek

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving weekend which saw good weather overall! As the new workweek begins, our weather is quiet and cool. This will be somewhat short-lived though as our next low pressure moves in Tuesday night/Wednesday. That low will bring some active weather to the area, the notable feature of the forecast being the wind. There is also expected to be a changeover from rain to snow.
SAGINAW, MI
Alleged St. Charles home invader stopped by armed civilians arraigned on 2 felonies

SAGINAW, MI — A St. Charles man has been charged with two felonies after armed civilians stopped him allegedly breaking into a home the morning after Thanksgiving. Toddell Boykins, 32, on Monday, Nov. 28, appeared before Saginaw County District Judge Elian E.H. Fichtner for arraignment on single counts of first-degree home invasion and malicious destruction of personal property between $1,000 and $20,000. The former is a punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $5,000 fine, while the latter carries a maximum penalty of five years’ imprisonment and a fine of $20,000 or three times the value of the damage property.
SAINT CHARLES, MI
