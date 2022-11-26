Read full article on original website
Knowing Your Neighbors: Emmanuel Evergreens
DULUTH, MN – Whether it be because of cost, convenience, or some other reason, some families have switched to using artificial Christmas trees over the years, but for those who choose to look for a living tree during the holiday season, there is one place worth looking at that is still relatively new at bringing fresh Christmas trees to the community.
Fairlawn Mansion Hosts Quiet Santa Night
SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Fairlawn Mansion in Superior kicked off its holiday season with a ‘Quiet Santa’ night. For some kids, it may be difficult to interact with Santa in busy environments like the mall. ‘Quiet Santa’ is a time for children with special needs, along with their families and friends, to come and spend some time with Santa in a calm environment.
Christmas City Express on the Northshore Scenic Railroad Tracks
DULUTH, Minn — Grab your golden ticket, the Christmas City Express is on the Northshore Scenic Railroad Tracks. The fun starts in the Lake Superior Railroad Museum., where you’ll be treated to a classic book reading of the new Christmas City Express story. While also enjoying carolers and...
Portions Of East Superior Street To Close Temporarily
DULUTH, Minn. — For those who drive down East Superior Street daily you may want to think about taking a different route for the next few days as certain portions will be closed. A portion of East Superior Street between 3rd Avenue East and 10th Avenue East will be...
Hibbing family escapes overnight house fire
Hibbing, MN- A family was able to escape an overnight house fire in Hibbing early Tuesday morning. Iron Range fire departments from Hibbing, Keewatin, Virginia, and Chisholm responded to the home on the 2500 block of 4th Ave. East shortly before 2 a.m. According to officials, first responders found a...
‘Why Treaties Matter’ Exhibit Visits Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. – With Native American Heritage Month drawing to an end, the John Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health partnered with AICHO to display an exhibit that tells the story of why treaties matter. The traveling exhibit is owned and run by the Minnesota Indian Affairs Council and has...
Updates On The Twin Ports Interchange Reconstruction Project
DULUTH, Minn. — A monthly public meeting for the Twin Ports Interchange Reconstruction Project took place online earlier Monday. The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced some big updates that are occurring, starting with the Garfield Interchange. Demolition will continue and once new substructures are poured, a south bound traffic...
Hucklebeary Opens New Location
DULUTH, Minn. – Hucklebeary, a local craft and gift shop, officially opened the doors to their new location on East Superior Street on Saturday, exactly five years after the company started in 2017. This comes after it was forced to move when plans began for the Hotel Astoria building...
Hoops Brewing Features Local Vendors at Makers Market
DULUTH, Minn. — Small Business Saturday might be over, but you can still shop a range of local vendors at Hoops Brewing through mid-December. In the wake of Canal Park, Hoops Brewing kicked off its Makers Market, which will take place every Saturday in the Beer Hall until December 17.
Downtown Duluth Offers Free Shuttle Service to Bentleyville
DULUTH, Minn. — If you’re looking for a ride to Bentleyville “Tour of Lights,” Downtown Duluth is once again offering a free shuttle service. The Jingle Bus is back on the weekends giving free trips to Bentleyville from downtown and Canal Park. The Canal Park bus...
Sickness, Lack Of Subs Force Wrenshall School To Close Monday
WRENSHALL, Minn. – Sickness and a lack of substitutes forced the Wrenshall School District to close Monday. The outside of the school in the small community was very quiet Monday, and there were only a few employees inside answering phones. If school did open Monday, the building would have...
From Black Friday To Cyber Monday, Local Shoppers United
Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Fun Day Sunday and now today – Cyber Monday. All of these days are devoted to shopping for the holiday season. So how did the four day shopping event turn out?. Tom Hanson, the manager of Menards in Hermantown says he is seeing is...
Minnesota Christmas Tree Farmers Say Get Your Trees Now
For anyone who likes to wait until closer to Christmas to decorate hopefully you are not someone who also likes a real tree versus an artificial one. When I was younger I do remember our family always having a real Christmas tree, We did not go out in the country and cut one down or anything we went to a pop-up tree farm in the suburbs and picked one out.
AICHO Holds Market of Indigenous, Bipoc, Diverse Vendors
DULUTH, Minn. — Dozens of indigenous, BIPOC, and diverse vendors gathered for Biboon Bimaadiziwin, a winter market in Duluth. The market, held in conjunction with Small Business Saturday, was hosted by AICHO in their Cultural Center in West Duluth. Covid-19 has stopped this winter event for the past two...
Twin Ports Spay and Neuter Closing
DULUTH, Minn. – “We do about a hundred surgeries a week. So, most vet clinics would love to do that in about a month so the volume that we are able to do is amazing. The fact that we can keep it low cost as well,” said Twin Ports Spay and Neuter Certified Veterinary Technician, Chelsea Bartels.
Two teenagers die in Carlton County car crash
UPDATE SUNDAY 10:30 A.M. -- Officials have confirmed both victims died in the crash. The driver, 19-year-old Kaden James Tuura of Duluth, and the passenger, 14-year-old Aubrey Suzzanne Tuura of Barnum, died when their car lost control on an icy road. Neither was wearing seatbelts. A GoFundMe has been set...
Icy road conditions led to crash that killed 2 teens in northern Minnesota
CARLTON COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two Minnesota teenagers were killed in a crash while driving on an icy highway near Duluth early Saturday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash occurred around 1:13 a.m. in Carlton County as the 19-year-old driver and 14-year-old passenger were heading southbound on Highway 23, not far from the Wisconsin border.
5th Annual Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Event
DULUTH, Minn. – November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month and on Sunday, an event was held to support and honor those who have been affected by this deadly disease. In 2015, Pamela Marshall’s father was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He passed away in 2016. Since his passing, Pamela has put on an annual event at Clyde Iron Works, and after two years of taking place online, this first year back in person.
Authorities respond to Thanksgiving day structure fire in Fredenberg Township
Photo: A St. Louis County Sheriff's vehicle helps block traffic while first responders tackled a structure fire Thursday morning. Briggs LeSavage - Northern News Now - November 24, 2022. Crews had to shut down a road Thursday morning as they responded to a structure fire just outside Duluth. First responders...
