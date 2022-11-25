Read full article on original website
Related
Easy Strawberry Pretzel Salad Recipe
When most people think of a salad, they picture fresh greens paired with some sort of dressing. However, salads are not one-size-fits-all and come in different forms. This strawberry pretzel salad is more like a dessert, with layers of cream cheese and strawberry on a pretzel crust. You could definitely serve it as a dessert, but it's also an excellent option to sneak in as a "side," so you can have dessert with your meal.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Fresh Cranberry Salad
Perfect for the holidays, this salad features the seasonal flavors of cranberries and citrus. It's perfect for pairing with poultry, ham, and more!. 1 package (4-serving size) raspberry-flavored sugar-free gelatin. 3/4 cup cold water. 1 tablespoon finely grated orange peel. 1/2 cup peeled, diced orange. 1/2 cup diced celery. Directions.
snapshotsincursive.com
Quark Raspberry Swirl
What’s Cooking in Gail’s Kitchen? Palatable Possibilities: Quark Raspberry Swirl! Quark, quark, quark. Yep…it’s a real thing. Probably the easiest way to explain what quark is would be to say, “Think about a cross between sour cream and greek yogurt”. It has the smoothness of both when mixed with veggies or fruit. Obviously when using raspberries, a little sugar makes it super-delicious. I like the fresh pleasant zing of lime juice mixed in, too. And what can I say? The coconut flavor just makes the dessert that much better.
A Family Favorite: Traditional Mexican Ground Beef Casserole
This easy Mexican Ground Beef Casserole is so easy to make, your entire family will devour it. We make this in my family all the time. My mother does several variations of this recipe. This tasty dish only takes about 15 minutes of prep time and you can have it on the dinner table in about 45 minutes. You can substitute with ground turkey and low-fat sour cream and cheddar cheese if you wish, and it's still delicious. You can serve this casserole with a big green salad to make a fast, yet complete meal. For the origin of Mexican casseroles in our country visit the website Multi Cultural Cooking Network.
12tomatoes.com
Indian-Style Fried Chicken
Bites sized pieces of chicken breast marinated overnight then coated with masala, herbs and spices. Delicious fried chicken is not just a Southern thing – there’s more than one way to season a bird! International styled chicken restaurants are becoming extremely popular across the US, ranging from Korean wings and Taiwanese popcorn chicken to the Filipino favorite – twice-cooked golden chicken made famous by Jollibees (one of our favorite chicken chains). These international chicken faves have helped pave the way for Indian-style fried chicken, which has a rich and interesting tradition of its own.
therecipecritic.com
Sweet Potato Bites
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Sweet potato bites are a fun twist on the classic sweet potato casserole. The comforting flavors of sweet potatoes, fluffy marshmallows, and pecans transform into a cute and delicious hand-held bite.
Christmas tree paper cup craft for preschoolers
Inside: Christmas Tree Paper Cup Craft for Preschoolers Learn how to make a perfect for the season adorable little Christmas Tree craft out of things you have around the house right now.
Roasted Beet Salad with Goat Cheese and Maple Vinaigrette
At first glance, this looks like a beautiful arugula salad with roasted beets and goat cheese. But it’s so much more than that. Rather than being wrapped in foil, the beets roast in an orange- and fennel-infused olive oil for brighter, bolder flavor. And the leftover oil? It’s put to good use in a simple but surprising red wine vinegar and maple syrup vinaigrette.
Flavor-packed toasted pumpkin seeds: Try the recipe
This recipe for toasted pumpkin seeds from The Healthy Gluten-Free Life cookbook by Tammy Credicott only takes about five minutes to prep.
Stir-fry blend with shrimp recipe
BY's Recipe: No cooking experience is required to prepare a stir-fry blend with shrimp. Servings: 4-6. Prep. Time:15 minutes. Cooking Time: 20-30 minutues. 2 cups cooked shrimp (Mushroom works for vegans and vegetarians),
ReddRoxx Recipes: Pepper Steak & Rice
If you're looking for a quick and delicious recipe then this Pepper Steak & Rice recipe is for you! You can add a few ingredients to this recipe to make it Mongolian or Teriyaki style but we'll save that for future recipes. Watch the video and try out the recipe below and let us know in the comments how you loved it, or if you made any tweaks.
Real Simple
French Onion Soup Bites
French onion soup is comforting and divine, but definitely not finger food. In comes this bite-size appetizer that borrows all the best parts of the beloved and classic soup. Melty Gruyere cheese and jammy, savory onions live in a tender, custard-like mixture that makes every nibble a flavor explosion. Store-bought phyllo pastry shells take the fuss out of preparing these for a crowd, leaving you to simply caramelize onions, whisk together a mixture of eggs and cream, and assemble these delectable bites before baking them off to crispy perfection.
Holiday Magic Bars
My nonna is famous for many things: her garden, her chattiness, her color-coordinated ensembles, her sweet tooth, and her cookie stash. She always had tins of homemade cookies hidden throughout the dining room that, when I was a kid, I’d sniff out like it was a treasure hunt. For Christmas, she’d bake for months ahead, freezing what she made, so there were at least three treats for every guest.
therecipecritic.com
Gingersnap Cookies
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Crispy on the outside, warm and chewy on the inside, these Gingersnap Cookies are everything you want in a holiday dessert! They are the perfect way to finish off any holiday meal and leave everyone feeling merry and bright.
Delish
Christmas Brie
Baked Brie is a kinda a holiday party must. Or, at least, it should be for hosts. It's the easiest hors d'oeuvre to put out that looks and sounds fancy but literally takes 5 minutes to assemble—unless you're making it into an adorable gift. Using puff pastry turns this easy appetizer into the cutest present of all.
marginmakingmom.com
Easy Air Fryer Shake and Bake Chicken
Note: This post may contain affiliate links for your convenience. If you make a purchase, this site may receive a small commission at no additional cost to you. You can read my full disclosure policy here. There are thousands of ways to prepare chicken, but my family always gets excited...
Real Simple
Open-Face Chicken Curry Naan
Yes, this meal is ready in a snap. But that doesn't mean you have to compromise on flavor. This chicken dinner is in fact bursting with fresh, bright, spiced flavors, thanks to red curry paste, fresh lime juice, and serrano chile. A generous dollop of yogurt is stirred in at the end for added richness and creaminess. For perfectly warmed and pliant naan, brush the flatbread with oil and place it in a hot oven until it's warmed and toasted, which takes just a few minutes. Or if you have a gas range, place the naan directly over the flame and flip with tongs until the bread is charred on both sides.
Cajun shrimp and corn soup, a fall favorite
Now that we are officially in Fall and some cooler, sweater weather is approaching, it is also soup season. This Cajun shrimp and corn soup is a flavorful soup that tastes like something you have spent all day in the kitchen making but actually takes less than one hour from stove top to table. Living in Louisiana, we have an abundancy of fresh seafood but fortunately, with this recipe you can use frozen shrimp as well and it comes out just as good.
Comments / 0