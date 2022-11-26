ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Clark, Melendez lead Illinois in 92-59 rout of Lindenwood

By GAVIN GOOD
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QAkjZ_0jNymOMX00
1 of 4

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Skyy Clark scored a career-high 19 points, RJ Melendez had a career-high 17 and No. 16 Illinois cruised past Lindenwood 92-59 on Friday night.

“It’s really good to see RJ get going,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “He and I had a meeting, and he responded in a really really good way. He just showed up, buckled down and worked. I thought he was aggressive, and yet, didn’t force things.”

Clark shot at an efficient 8-of-9 clip and went 3 of 4 from long distance.

“He was just a type of guy who was a little bit shy to take those types of shots and all that, but he’s gained a lot of confidence,” Melendez said. “From the scrimmage versus Kansas to now, I see a whole different Skyy.”

Lindenwood (3-5) hit three of its first four shots to take a 7-6 lead, but it was short-lived. Illinois (5-1) quickly seized a 22-13 lead, starting the game 10 of 15 from the field and shooting 63.6% in the first half.

Forward Dain Dainja came up with a steal in the lane and flipped the ball upcourt to Sincere Harris, who dumped a behind-the-back pass to Melendez for an emphatic dunk at the 12:45 mark.

Melendez cleared his previous career high of 13 points by the 4:07 mark of the first half. He finished 7 of 11 for the night and added four rebounds.

Forward Keenon Cole led the Lions with 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting.

“I thought we made some defensive mistakes (in the first half), and obviously their talent still takes over and their ability to make you pay is a lot greater than some teams,” fourth-year Lindenwood coach Kyle Gerdeman said.

Freshman Jayden Epps had a pair of layups and Shannon drilled a 3 to cap a 22-4 run late in the half, and Illinois took a 49-25 lead into the break.

Illinois began the second half on a 13-2 run to take a 35-point lead, starting on a vicious, one-handed dunk from Clark. Shannon stole the Lions’ inbound pass and scored an and-one layup three seconds later.

THE TAKEAWAY

Lindenwood: The Lions have no reason to hang their heads after a buy-game loss on short rest following Wednesday’s overtime win over Idaho State. Lindenwood also fared better against the Illini than in 2019, when the Lions were on the receiving end of a 52-point thrashing.

Illinois: Brad Underwood’s group looks sharp after splitting a pair of ranked contests in Las Vegas and dominating a brand new Division I program. No holiday hangover.

Lindenwood: Hosts East-West University of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association on Wednesday night.

Illinois: Struggling Syracuse visits Tuesday night for an ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup.

____

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball, https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Big Ten Head Coach Takes Shot At Referees

It sounds like Bret Bielema is still a little bitter about losing to Purdue and Michigan. The Boilermakers and Wolverines will meet in the Big Ten Championship Game next Saturday. Illinois dropped close matchups to both teams, with the loss to Purdue proving to be the difference between the Boilermakers and Illini playing Michigan in Indianapolis.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
thechampaignroom.com

Bret Bielema is still the Big Ten’s Coach of the Year

It is Nov. 27, 2022, and many Illini football fans can’t believe that their team is not the Big Ten West Champions. If I typed that first sentence four months ago, I would have likely needed a full psychiatric evaluation and a padded room for my own safety. Illinois...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

GCMS Thanksgiving Tournament roundup: Prairie Central wins title

GIBSON CITY – Prairie Central won the championship game of the 50th annual Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Thanksgiving Tournament on Saturday. The Hawks won the title game via 63-42 score over Iroquois West. Dylan Bazzell, Camden Palmore and Tyler Curl each scored in double figures for Prairie Central (4-0) with 15,...
GIBSON CITY, IL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Champaign, IL

Champaign in Champaign County, Illinois, is more than just one of the nation's best college towns. This famous city may be known for its charming neighborhood and lively atmosphere, but it's also a fantastic food destination. Champaign has a diverse culinary scene, which you can taste from its local restaurants...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
cbs2iowa.com

2 brothers, 6 and 4, die after fall into Illinois pond

PALATINE, Ill. (AP) — Authorities and relatives say two young brothers died after they fell into an icy pond while visiting their grandmother in a Chicago suburb. Police said that hours after Palatine firefighters pulled the boys from the pond Wednesday afternoon both youths died at local hospitals. The...
PALATINE, IL
WCIA

$550,000 Lottery ticket sold in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The numbers 9-12-16-33-44 in that order don’t mean much to many people, but for one Illinois Lottery player, they are thankful for those numbers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Freedom Oil gas station in Bloomington sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket on Sunday. The player matched all five of those numbers […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Champaign man recovering after Friday morning shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA) — A man was seriously hurt after being shot multiple times Friday morning. The shooting happened on Dennison Drive near Prospect Avenue shortly after midnight. Police said their investigation indicated a group of people were gathered there when an argument started. When the argument escalated, there was an exchange of gunfire. The […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

UPDATE: Armed subject situation resolved in Bloomington

UPDATE (3:54) p.m. – Bloomington Police have announced that the situation has been resolved and it is safe to return to the area. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is warning residents to steer clear of the area surrounding the 3200 block of Eaglecrest Road after a report of an armed subject Monday afternoon.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WIFR

Earth-shaking ‘boom’ heard in Boone County Thursday night

(WIFR) - A loud noise shook up Boone County residents Thanksgiving night; some are looking for answers. The ground-shaking “boom” was heard just after 6 p.m. Thursday by residents from Capron, Marengo, Belvidere and even as far north as Sharon, Wis. Those who heard the noise are speculating...
BOONE COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: And Another Home Invasion on the East Side

Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. Sources are reporting a home invasion. Again, we sat on this hoping...
ROCKFORD, IL
osfhealthcare.org

OSF HealthCare welcomes new primary care provider

OSF HealthCare is pleased to add a new primary care provider to its staff to better serve the community of Princeton and surrounding areas. The addition of Jennifer Comerford, APRN, on November 28 will ensure continued access for patients in need of primary care at the OSF Medical Group office at 535 Park Ave. E.
PRINCETON, IL
foxillinois.com

Police identified man 'involved in a stabbing' of U of I student

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — UPDATE:. Police have identified a man they want to interview who they say was "involved in a stabbing" early Thanksgiving morning that injured a University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign student. Offices released a photo of the man that was captured on a security camera and...
URBANA, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Three Dixon Juveniles Charged With Arson and Criminal Damage to Property

Dixon Police say three juveniles of Dixon, Illinois, were arrested on the 200 block of South Hennepin Avenue on Friday November 25, 2022, 4:30 p.m. The trio was arrested for Arson and Criminal Damage to Property caused by Fire. The juveniles were processed and released back to their parents.
DIXON, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
582K+
Post
621M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy