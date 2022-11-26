Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This State Trooper Sprang Into Action & Saved This Feathered Friend's LifeDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Fire Alarms Alert Firefighters to Kitchen Fire in Killingly Frito-Lay FacilityQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Area Firefighters Battle Blaze in Unoccupied Putnam HomeQuiet Corner AlertsPutnam, CT
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
ABC6.com
Kino Lilly Jr.’s Career High 32 Points Leads Brown to Win over Maine
A career-high 32 points from Kino Lilly Jr. led the Brown men’s basketball team to victory over Maine 70-63 Sunday afternoon at the Pizzitola Sports Center. “I thought through the first 30 minutes, that’s probably the best we’ve played all year and we want to keep building on that,” head coach Mike Martin ’04 said. “We need to learn to play with the lead and learn to play against a 3-2 zone. We haven’t seen that a ton this year, but that’s all stuff we can teach and be better at.
ABC6.com
Bryant Takes Care of Framingham State, Grasso Quenches “Outside Noise”
Antwan Walker and Earl Timberlake combined for 36 points and 15 rebounds as the Bryant University men’s basketball team won its fourth-straight game, 98-44, on Monday night at the Chace Athletic Center. Bryant is off to a 6-1 start this season, it’s best seven-game start in DI program history....
ABC6.com
Ed Cooley Admits PC-URI is a Rivalry
Providence College head coach Ed Cooley and University of Rhode Island head coach Archie Miller logged onto Zoom for “An Hour with the Coaches” ahead of the annual PC vs. URI men’s basketball game. The event raised money for both school’s Name, Image, and Likeness Collectives.
Jim Boeheim Calls Out Bryant’s Jared Grasso After Testy Postgame Exchange
A nonconference matchup Saturday between behemoth Syracuse and little-known Bryant turned heated during the game and after it. The contest featured several ejections in the first half after Syracuse’s Judah Mintz and Bryant’s Doug Edert, who gained fame during last year’s NCAA Tournament run with Saint Peter’s, both slapped each other in the face.
ABC6.com
Brown Men’s Hockey Upsets #8 Providence for Mayor’s Cup
The Brown Bears (3-6-1, 1-6-1 ECAC) struck for three goals in the second period and re-claimed the Mayor’s Cup with a 3-2 road win over the eighth-ranked Providence College Friars (9-3-3, 6-0-3 HEA) Saturday night at Schneider Arena. Mathieu Caron finished the 36th Mayor’s Cup with 35 saves as...
ABC6.com
Providence Continues Progress, Beats Columbia At Home
The Providence College men’s basketball team defeated Columbia University, 78-64, on Saturday, Nov. 26 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, R.I. With the win, the Friars improve to 5-2 on the season. Freshman Jayden Pierre (Elizabeth, N.J.) brought a spark off the bench with 13 points, including a 3-3 clip from three-point territory. Graduate student Ed Croswell (Philadelphia, Pa.) added 13 points and five rebounds.
ABC6.com
Cranston Street Armory in Providence to be site of World Cup watch parties
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Cranston Street Armory, also known as El Castillo, will be the site of World Cup watch parties. Fans can watch the quarterfinals, semifinals, and championship matches on a 40-foot screen inside the Drill Hall this December. “The Cranston Street Armory is an iconic part...
ABC6.com
Bishop Tobin kicks off ‘Keep the Heat On’ at St. Cecilia’s School in Pawtucket
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Bishop Thomas Tobin kicked off the annual “Keep the Heat On” campaign Tuesday morning. Tobin was at St. Cecilia’s School in Pawtucket, where students presented him with a check of $1,250 from donations collected at the school. “Keep the Heat On”...
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Providence 2022
Dubbed as the Creative Capital for its mind-blowing street art installations and buildings featuring impressive graffiti art, Providence is one of the best cities to experience the beauty and old-world charm of Rhode Island. For centuries, Providence has been the hub of New England’s architectural and industrial legacy, offering travelers...
ABC6.com
Gallery: Massive ‘wind-driven’ fire breaks out at Mystic marina
Large buildings in Mystic, Connecticut, are seen on fire, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (Contributed)
Holiday Lights Spectacular canceled for Sunday night
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Roger Williams Park Zoo has canceled tonight’s showing of the Holiday Lights Spectacular. The Zoo is saying they are canceling the event due to predicted inclement weather. If anyone has pre-purchased tickets for tonight, they can be used for any remaining night, or you can request a reimbursement at visitorservices@rwpzoo.org.
WCVB
Pawtucket, Rhode Island business restores pinball machines to previous glory
NEEDHAM, Mass. — TheElectromagnetic Pinball Museum is a nonprofit in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. The owners are fierce collectors of the machines that eventually took over their home. You can play pinball all day for just $10. Unclaimed Baggage buys orphaned bags and sells, recycles, or donates the items inside....
GoLocalProv
EDITORIAL: Why We Love Jeremy Peña - He Is the American Dream
Part of the American Dream is that a young boy or girl could come to America and accomplish anything. Jeremy Peña is a reminder that the American Dream is alive and well in Rhode Island. So much of the narrative in America is the loss of the core attribute of our nation.
ABC6.com
Custodian honored for saving life of student in Bristol
BRISTOL, R.I. (WLNE) — A custodian with the Bristol-Warren Regional School Department was honored Monday night for saving the life of a student earlier this month. Bobby Santos was honored by the school committee for jumping into action and saving a child at the Guiteras School who was choking.
ABC6.com
Police identify Providence man shot to death Thanksgiving Eve
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police on Monday identified a Providence man who was shot to death Thanksgiving Eve. Maj. David Lapatin said Craig Robinson was found Wednesday night with gunshot wounds after crashing his car on Hazael Street. Robinson, who’s 24 years old, was taken to the hospital, where...
ABC6.com
Win or go home: Where to watch US-Iran World Cup game
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The task is clear for the United States: beat Iran in a politically charged World Cup match or go home. A draw or a loss Tuesday would eliminate the Americans. During unusual pre-match news conferences, captain Tyler Adams was asked to defend the U.S.’s treatment...
UMass Dartmouth’s Most Notorious Student Awaits Death Sentence
The University of Massachusetts can boast a universe full of bright stars that have passed through the halls of its campus system. Many notables, including performers, justices, Nobel prize winners, astronauts, athletes and others have cracked the books and engaged in campus life activities throughout the UMass system over the years.
ABC6.com
Fall River police find missing Fall River woman
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A woman who was previously missing in Fall River was found Friday afternoon. Sgt. Moses Pereira said 55-year-old Cheryl Kemp was found at the Southcoast Marketplace. She was then transported to a local hospital for evaluation. Police said Kemp had last been seen at...
Jamestown Press
Cookbook focuses on islander’s love of fish
While Leo Orsi’s first book was about fishing, his second book is about cooking that catch rather than hooking it. “The Fisherman’s Kitchen” was released in September by AKMO Publishers. Despite the maritime title, fish is not the only item on Orsi’s menu. “It’s a variety...
Popular Chicken Finger Chain Officially Coming to SouthCoast and Rhode Island in 2023
He was told a restaurant that only served chicken fingers would never succeed, but Louisiana native Todd Graves believed in his dream, and since 1996, Raising Cane’s has become one of the fastest-growing large restaurant brands in the country. Chicken lovers in New England must make the trip to...
