A career-high 32 points from Kino Lilly Jr. led the Brown men’s basketball team to victory over Maine 70-63 Sunday afternoon at the Pizzitola Sports Center. “I thought through the first 30 minutes, that’s probably the best we’ve played all year and we want to keep building on that,” head coach Mike Martin ’04 said. “We need to learn to play with the lead and learn to play against a 3-2 zone. We haven’t seen that a ton this year, but that’s all stuff we can teach and be better at.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO