Kino Lilly Jr.’s Career High 32 Points Leads Brown to Win over Maine

A career-high 32 points from Kino Lilly Jr. led the Brown men’s basketball team to victory over Maine 70-63 Sunday afternoon at the Pizzitola Sports Center. “I thought through the first 30 minutes, that’s probably the best we’ve played all year and we want to keep building on that,” head coach Mike Martin ’04 said. “We need to learn to play with the lead and learn to play against a 3-2 zone. We haven’t seen that a ton this year, but that’s all stuff we can teach and be better at.
Ed Cooley Admits PC-URI is a Rivalry

Providence College head coach Ed Cooley and University of Rhode Island head coach Archie Miller logged onto Zoom for “An Hour with the Coaches” ahead of the annual PC vs. URI men’s basketball game. The event raised money for both school’s Name, Image, and Likeness Collectives.
Jim Boeheim Calls Out Bryant’s Jared Grasso After Testy Postgame Exchange

A nonconference matchup Saturday between behemoth Syracuse and little-known Bryant turned heated during the game and after it. The contest featured several ejections in the first half after Syracuse’s Judah Mintz and Bryant’s Doug Edert, who gained fame during last year’s NCAA Tournament run with Saint Peter’s, both slapped each other in the face.
Brown Men’s Hockey Upsets #8 Providence for Mayor’s Cup

The Brown Bears (3-6-1, 1-6-1 ECAC) struck for three goals in the second period and re-claimed the Mayor’s Cup with a 3-2 road win over the eighth-ranked Providence College Friars (9-3-3, 6-0-3 HEA) Saturday night at Schneider Arena. Mathieu Caron finished the 36th Mayor’s Cup with 35 saves as...
Providence Continues Progress, Beats Columbia At Home

The Providence College men’s basketball team defeated Columbia University, 78-64, on Saturday, Nov. 26 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, R.I. With the win, the Friars improve to 5-2 on the season. Freshman Jayden Pierre (Elizabeth, N.J.) brought a spark off the bench with 13 points, including a 3-3 clip from three-point territory. Graduate student Ed Croswell (Philadelphia, Pa.) added 13 points and five rebounds.
Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Providence 2022

Dubbed as the Creative Capital for its mind-blowing street art installations and buildings featuring impressive graffiti art, Providence is one of the best cities to experience the beauty and old-world charm of Rhode Island. For centuries, Providence has been the hub of New England’s architectural and industrial legacy, offering travelers...
Holiday Lights Spectacular canceled for Sunday night

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Roger Williams Park Zoo has canceled tonight’s showing of the Holiday Lights Spectacular. The Zoo is saying they are canceling the event due to predicted inclement weather. If anyone has pre-purchased tickets for tonight, they can be used for any remaining night, or you can request a reimbursement at visitorservices@rwpzoo.org.
EDITORIAL: Why We Love Jeremy Peña - He Is the American Dream

Part of the American Dream is that a young boy or girl could come to America and accomplish anything. Jeremy Peña is a reminder that the American Dream is alive and well in Rhode Island. So much of the narrative in America is the loss of the core attribute of our nation.
Custodian honored for saving life of student in Bristol

BRISTOL, R.I. (WLNE) — A custodian with the Bristol-Warren Regional School Department was honored Monday night for saving the life of a student earlier this month. Bobby Santos was honored by the school committee for jumping into action and saving a child at the Guiteras School who was choking.
Police identify Providence man shot to death Thanksgiving Eve

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police on Monday identified a Providence man who was shot to death Thanksgiving Eve. Maj. David Lapatin said Craig Robinson was found Wednesday night with gunshot wounds after crashing his car on Hazael Street. Robinson, who’s 24 years old, was taken to the hospital, where...
Win or go home: Where to watch US-Iran World Cup game

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The task is clear for the United States: beat Iran in a politically charged World Cup match or go home. A draw or a loss Tuesday would eliminate the Americans. During unusual pre-match news conferences, captain Tyler Adams was asked to defend the U.S.’s treatment...
UMass Dartmouth’s Most Notorious Student Awaits Death Sentence

The University of Massachusetts can boast a universe full of bright stars that have passed through the halls of its campus system. Many notables, including performers, justices, Nobel prize winners, astronauts, athletes and others have cracked the books and engaged in campus life activities throughout the UMass system over the years.
Fall River police find missing Fall River woman

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A woman who was previously missing in Fall River was found Friday afternoon. Sgt. Moses Pereira said 55-year-old Cheryl Kemp was found at the Southcoast Marketplace. She was then transported to a local hospital for evaluation. Police said Kemp had last been seen at...
Cookbook focuses on islander’s love of fish

While Leo Orsi’s first book was about fishing, his second book is about cooking that catch rather than hooking it. “The Fisherman’s Kitchen” was released in September by AKMO Publishers. Despite the maritime title, fish is not the only item on Orsi’s menu. “It’s a variety...
