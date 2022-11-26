Read full article on original website
Related
NBCMontana
Main St. in Bozeman will be closed Tuesday
BOZEMAN, Mont — Main Street in Bozeman will be closed Tuesday. Workers will be putting up Christmas decorations in downtown Bozeman. The closure starts at 7:30 a.m. and lasts until around noon. The city asks everyone to move their cars off Main Street and follow detours.
NBCMontana
Body of Butte man found in culvert, no signs of foul play
BUTTE, Mont. — Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement says the body of a 36-year-old Butte man was found in a culvert on Saturday morning. In a press release Monday, Sheriff Ed Lester said the man, who was homeless, had been living in the culvert near the intersection of Farrell Street and Texas Avenue, prior to his death.
NBCMontana
Several avalanches triggered at Bridger Bowl Ski Area
BOZEMAN, Mont — Forecasters now report four avalanches triggered in the boundaries of the Bridger Bowl Ski Area. “Bridger Bowl is closed right now, so the snow in the ski area is identical to the backcountry, it's the same snowpack,” director of the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center Doug Chabot said.
Main street set to temporarily close Tuesday
Main Street is scheduled to close on Tuesday, November 29 from around 7:30 AM until 12:00 PM. The road will be closed to install the Downtown Bozeman holiday decoration.
Iconic LaHood Park Steakhouse readies to reopen after devastating fire
CARDWELL — LaHood Park Steakhouse, an iconic restaurant in business here for decades, is making a comeback after a fire destroyed the building last year. “I took a couple of months to think about it, and I decided to rebuild it from the ground up because it is more than just a place to eat,” said owner, “swamper” and bartender Phil Lalich. “It’s a rural community, and this is a place for ranchers, farmers and friends to meet.”
Fairfield Sun Times
Expected snowfalls heightens avalanche danger, GFNAC warns
BOZEMAN, Mont. -- Friends of the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center posted this on their Facebook page on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 26, warning of heightened avalanche danger with the morning's snowfall. Nov. 26: Expected snowfall this morning heightens the avalanche danger. Human-triggered avalanches are possible, especially where westerly...
NBCMontana
Bozeman Fire Dept. assists with structure fire
MISSOULA, MT — The Bozeman Fire Department reported Engine 2 and Battalion 1 assisted with a working structure fire in the Gallatin Gateway area early Sunday morning. Officials say the fired had been confirmed in a commercial building in the southwest Four Corners. There is no additional information available...
NBCMontana
Montana airports pleased with start to holiday travel season
BOZEMAN, Mont — Montana airline agencies are grateful for a smooth start to the holiday travel season. We reached out to two Montana airline agencies to see the number of Thanksgiving travelers going in and out of the airports. Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport had 62,000 inbound and outbound travelers.
NBCMontana
Bozeman Fire Dept. responds to kitchen fire in Bozeman
MISSOULA, MT — The Bozeman Fire Department responded to a reported kitchen fire in a multi family residence around 4:50 p.m. in the 200 block of Water Lily in Bozeman. Bozeman E2 arrived around 4:56 p.m. followed by Truck 3, battalion 1 and Engine 1. Firefighters from Engine 2...
NBCMontana
Multiple trucks block lanes of traffic on Norris Hill
MISSOULA, MT — The Madison County Sheriff's Office reported multiple trucks are blocking lanes of traffic on Norris Hill in Madison County. Officials advise travelers to take extra time if they are going to or from Bozeman this morning. The Madison County Sheriff's Office released the following information:
NBCMontana
Person dies after medical emergency at Bozeman footrace
MISSOULA, Mont. — Organizers of Bozeman's Huffing for Stuffing footrace confirmed in a Facebook statement one person died after a medical emergency at the race Thursday. "Please join us in sending your thoughts and prayers to the family and friends that lost a loved one yesterday. We are reminded that life is fragile and that we must cherish each day," organizers wrote.
NBCMontana
Butte arson suspect appears in court
BUTTE, Mont. — A suspect in the Oct. 18 fire that heavily damaged a Butte business made her initial appearance in court. Tangee Lynn Jessen, 51, of Butte, pleaded not guilty last week to a felony charge of negligent arson. Jessen is accused of starting a fire outside of...
Two Butte Traditions Underway in Early December
There are numerous traditional events that proudly take place in Butte and the surrounding area, and to the delight of many, two of them are about to happen early next month! First up, it's Butte Central's Christmas Party on December 3rd. This event gets underway at the Maroon Activity Center at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.) and has notoriously brought family, alums, benefactors, and friends together during a season of giving and when joining as a community is of the utmost importance. The night will be filled with fun, plenty of appetizers, beverages, a raffle, and LIVE entertainment by High Ore Road. The guitarist/vocalist for High Ore Road is the multi-faceted Tom O'Neill, who is not only Butte Central Alum but also known to be in two places at the same time diligently, either broadcasting, sports announcing, or playing a gig...such as Butte's Central's shindig this Saturday. Please get in touch with the school to learn more about Butte Central's Christmas Party at the MAC (550 East Mercury).
NBCMontana
Missing woman, newborn found safe
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials canceled a missing endangered person advisory issued Tuesday for Laura Sprinkle and her newborn baby. Authorities located them and confirmed they are safe. No additional information was released. The Madison County Sheriff's Office released the following:. The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Laura Sprinkle and...
Two Butte men dead after Tuesday night shooting
Butte Police, Butte Fire Rescue, and A-1 Ambulance responded to a reported shooting at 925 W. Woolman Street on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in uptown Butte at approximately 9:20 pm.
NBCMontana
Two 18-year-old men killed in Butte shooting
BUTTE, Mont. — Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester says two 18-year-old men from Butte were killed in a shooting in Uptown on Tuesday evening. Butte Police, Fire Rescue and A-1 Ambulance responded to the scene at about 9:20 p.m. at 925 W. Woolman St. and found the two men dead.
NBCMontana
Butte woman fails to appear in court on animal cruelty charges
BUTTE, Mont. — A Butte woman accused of mistreating or neglecting four dogs and five cats failed to appear at her arraignment. Veronica Marie Lasell, 44, faces one misdemeanor and eight felony counts of cruelty to animals. She did not show up to her Nov. 23 arraignment in District Court before Judge Robert Whelan.
NBCMontana
Montana Tech student-athlete returns to field after long battle with cancer
BUTTE, Mont. — The Montana Tech football team considers themselves one big family. When one of their own received devastating news, that tight-knit group has been there to rally around him every step of the way. In his first year on campus at Montana Tech, 19-year-old Isaiah Allik realized...
4 Great Burger Places in Montana
What is your favorite comfort food? If your answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
NBCMontana
Butte man sentenced to 13 years for robberies in 3 Montana cities
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Butte man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for robbing three businesses at gunpoint in Missoula, Helena and Butte. Thomas Scott Cockrill, 50, pleaded guilty in July 2021 to three counts of robbery affecting commerce and to brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.
Comments / 0