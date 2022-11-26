Forecasters say a strong weather storm system is on its way to the Pacific Northwest, bringing with it the potential for heavy snow and gusty winds. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm watches for the Oregon and Washington Cascades as well as the Blue Mountains of northeast Oregon and southeast Washington from Sunday morning through Monday afternoon. These areas have around a 70% chance of receiving heavy snowfall and significant accumulations.

OREGON STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO