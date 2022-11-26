ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXLY

The storm arrives tonight, Weather Alert Day for Wednesday – Mark

We’ll see a very cold start of the day with increasing clouds and possibly some light snow on the drive home. We’ll have some heavier snowfall tonight through Wednesday. A Weather Alert Day is in effect for 4-8 inches of snow before it tapers off Thursday. It’s going to be cloudy and cold all weekend.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Very cold start and snowy finish for Tuesday – Mark

Today, we’ll very cold start with increasing clouds, and possible light snow on the drive home. Heavier snowfall is expected tonight through Wednesday. Tomorrow will be a weather alert day, with 4-8 inches of possible snowfall which will taper off Thursday. Plan your day. It’ll be very cold start,...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Storms could dump a foot of snow

North Idaho, plan for a week of winter weather. High temperatures are expected to barely climb to freezing. The National Weather Service in Spokane predicts 5-10 inches of snow by Wednesday, with more possible through Friday. “This is a pretty good system coming in,” meteorologist Randy Mann said Monday. “When...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
spokanepublicradio.org

National Weather Service: Season’s first big winter storm expected this week

The last day of November will bring winter’s first big snowstorm to the Inland Northwest, weather forecasters said Monday. In a media briefing, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Spokane office said heavy snow and gusty winds will arrive in the region in the very early hours of Wednesday morning, blanketing northeastern Washington and north Idaho.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

BE PREPARED: Heavy snow on the way, dicey morning and evening commutes this week

A winter weather system is moving across the state this work week, with heavy snow reaching Spokane late Tuesday night, falling throughout Wednesday. Winter Weather Alerts are in place across the region, expiring throughout the day Monday – warnings are in effect across the western Washington passes in Snohomish County, King County, Chelan County, and Kittitas County. Six to 12 inches of snow is possible through the passes, closures expected, messy commutes. These warnings expire Monday at 10 a.m.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Winter storm to cancel Riverfront Market

SPOKANE, Wash.– If you had plans to go shopping on Riverfront this Wednesday evening, there may be an unfortunate update. Spokane’s Riverfront Market event on Nov. 30 is cancelled because of the winter storm on the way. In a Facebook post, Spokane Riverfront Park said, “Due to the...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

WEATHER ALERT DAY: Serious snowfall on our mountain passes

We expect extremely difficult travel conditions over our mountain passes Saturday night and Sunday, and that is why we’ve deemed it a WEATHER ALERT DAY. It will be a major headache on what promises to be a busy Sunday after Thanksgiving out on our highways. At least 8 inches...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
koze.com

Winter Storm Warnings & Advisories For E. Washington & North Idaho

SPOKANE, WA – The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories for eastern Washington and northern Idaho. In addition to some snow today and cold temperatures overnight, moderate to heavy snow will arrive Wednesday. Lingering light snow will remain in the Inland Northwest Thursday and Friday.
WASHINGTON STATE
lynnwoodtimes.com

Gear up, week-long wet snow expected Lynnwood to Arlington

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, November 19, 2022—With colder air coming in from Canada dropping temperatures to a low of 26°F on Monday, the National Weather Service forecasts wet snow for the week throughout Snohomish County. Resident should expect up to half an inch of wet snow, but with the mix of rain with the snow, it will most likely transition into rain throughout a given day.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
centraloregondaily.com

Winter storm to bring heavy snow to mountains

SEATTLE (AP) — The National Weather Service urged holiday travelers to heed their warnings about a winter storm that was expected to bring snow to the mountain passes starting Saturday night and could drop snow on the metro areas by Sunday into next week. Heavy mountain snow was expected...
SEATTLE, WA
klcc.org

Heavy snow expected in Cascades Sunday into Monday

Forecasters say a strong weather storm system is on its way to the Pacific Northwest, bringing with it the potential for heavy snow and gusty winds. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm watches for the Oregon and Washington Cascades as well as the Blue Mountains of northeast Oregon and southeast Washington from Sunday morning through Monday afternoon. These areas have around a 70% chance of receiving heavy snowfall and significant accumulations.
OREGON STATE
lynnwoodtoday.com

With snow possible this week, some tips from City of Lynnwood

With the possibility of snow in the forecast this week, here are some helpful cold-weather preparation tips from the City of Lynnwood:. Cover and wrap hose bibs in the front and back of your house to prevent freezing pipes. Remove debris such as leaves and packed snow from storm drains...
LYNNWOOD, WA
KXLY

Traveling home this weekend? Winter weather will hit Sunday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — We’re tracking some rain that will move through the region this afternoon/evening. It’s looking like a mostly-rain event for us here in Spokane. We could see some snowflakes on that back side of it once temperatures dip into the lower-30s. We’ll see clear conditions...
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy