Dubbed a popular diner in the middle of nowhere, but worth a trip. The Delta Diner is for sale and looking for a new owner. The diner has been open for nearly 20 years in Delta, Wisconsin. The listing is unique as it sits on a little over 6 acres and not only features a diner that has been on national television, but also other "revenue generating features" like The Tap Shack, A Jamaican Jerk Pit, and Tastebuds Coffee & Ice Cream.

DELTA, WI ・ 6 DAYS AGO