Germantown, MD

Missing Maryland man last seen driving pink Cadillac SUV

By Brian Farrell
 3 days ago

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Detectives asked for help Friday in finding a missing man from Germantown.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said Donnie Garnet Allen, 70, last was seen around 12 p.m. in the 11000 block of Grassy Knoll Ter.

Allen, who stands aprroximately 6’1″ tall and weighs 175 lbs., has gray and brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said he was driving a pink 2021 Cadillac XT5 with North Carolina tags JFM9618. The SUV has the “Mary Kay” logo on the back of it.

Officers and Allen’s family are concerned for his welfare. The police department said Maryland State Police put out a Silver Alert for Allen.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he is asked to call (240) 773-6237 or the police non-emergency number at (301) 279-8000 (24-hour line).

Comments / 4

Bill Chase
3d ago

It would seem to me that if he is still with that vehicle, he shouldn't be too hard to find. I pray that he is found safe and sound!

Reply
2
 

DC News Now

DC News Now

