Duluth’s Newest Sushi Option Is Refreshingly Different
I recently told you about a new Asian restaurant coming to Duluth. I finally ordered it for lunch last week to try it out for myself. I love sushi, and I'm happy that we are getting more options in recent years in the Twin Ports. The Asian Kitchen is now...
Christmas City Express on the Northshore Scenic Railroad Tracks
DULUTH, Minn — Grab your golden ticket, the Christmas City Express is on the Northshore Scenic Railroad Tracks. The fun starts in the Lake Superior Railroad Museum., where you’ll be treated to a classic book reading of the new Christmas City Express story. While also enjoying carolers and...
‘Why Treaties Matter’ Exhibit Visits Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. – With Native American Heritage Month drawing to an end, the John Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health partnered with AICHO to display an exhibit that tells the story of why treaties matter. The traveling exhibit is owned and run by the Minnesota Indian Affairs Council and has...
Fairlawn Mansion Hosts Quiet Santa Night
SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Fairlawn Mansion in Superior kicked off its holiday season with a ‘Quiet Santa’ night. For some kids, it may be difficult to interact with Santa in busy environments like the mall. ‘Quiet Santa’ is a time for children with special needs, along with their families and friends, to come and spend some time with Santa in a calm environment.
Like Kiss Cams? A New Holiday Movie Filmed In Minnesota Is Streaming On Hulu!
A brand new Christmas movie has been filmed right here in Minnesota! Yay! I just watched the trailer for a new holiday movie called fittingly, "Merry Kiss Cam." The show premiered on Hulu over the Thanksgiving weekend, and if you didn't catch it, features lots of Minnesota business locations around the Duluth area. Catch the trailer below.
Couple gets engaged while on breakaway ice
UPPER RED LAKE, MN. (Northern News Now) --More than 100 anglers were stranded for several hours Monday on Upper Red Lake after the ice broke away. But during all that chaos, there was excitement of a different kind for one couple. Amidst the breakaway, Hibbing couple Lydia Thole and Andy...
Portions Of East Superior Street To Close Temporarily
DULUTH, Minn. — For those who drive down East Superior Street daily you may want to think about taking a different route for the next few days as certain portions will be closed. A portion of East Superior Street between 3rd Avenue East and 10th Avenue East will be...
Hoops Brewing Features Local Vendors at Makers Market
DULUTH, Minn. — Small Business Saturday might be over, but you can still shop a range of local vendors at Hoops Brewing through mid-December. In the wake of Canal Park, Hoops Brewing kicked off its Makers Market, which will take place every Saturday in the Beer Hall until December 17.
5th Annual Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Event
DULUTH, Minn. – November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month and on Sunday, an event was held to support and honor those who have been affected by this deadly disease. In 2015, Pamela Marshall’s father was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He passed away in 2016. Since his passing, Pamela has put on an annual event at Clyde Iron Works, and after two years of taking place online, this first year back in person.
Knowing Your Neighbors: Emmanuel Evergreens
DULUTH, MN – Whether it be because of cost, convenience, or some other reason, some families have switched to using artificial Christmas trees over the years, but for those who choose to look for a living tree during the holiday season, there is one place worth looking at that is still relatively new at bringing fresh Christmas trees to the community.
Hucklebeary Opens New Location
DULUTH, Minn. – Hucklebeary, a local craft and gift shop, officially opened the doors to their new location on East Superior Street on Saturday, exactly five years after the company started in 2017. This comes after it was forced to move when plans began for the Hotel Astoria building...
Downtown Duluth Offers Free Shuttle Service to Bentleyville
DULUTH, Minn. — If you’re looking for a ride to Bentleyville “Tour of Lights,” Downtown Duluth is once again offering a free shuttle service. The Jingle Bus is back on the weekends giving free trips to Bentleyville from downtown and Canal Park. The Canal Park bus...
AICHO Holds Market of Indigenous, Bipoc, Diverse Vendors
DULUTH, Minn. — Dozens of indigenous, BIPOC, and diverse vendors gathered for Biboon Bimaadiziwin, a winter market in Duluth. The market, held in conjunction with Small Business Saturday, was hosted by AICHO in their Cultural Center in West Duluth. Covid-19 has stopped this winter event for the past two...
Updates On The Twin Ports Interchange Reconstruction Project
DULUTH, Minn. — A monthly public meeting for the Twin Ports Interchange Reconstruction Project took place online earlier Monday. The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced some big updates that are occurring, starting with the Garfield Interchange. Demolition will continue and once new substructures are poured, a south bound traffic...
Sickness, Lack Of Subs Force Wrenshall School To Close Monday
WRENSHALL, Minn. – Sickness and a lack of substitutes forced the Wrenshall School District to close Monday. The outside of the school in the small community was very quiet Monday, and there were only a few employees inside answering phones. If school did open Monday, the building would have...
Will Duluth Get A White Christmas This Year?
Thanksgiving is over and December is almost here. This means it is time to get into holiday mode and it also means, winter weather is upon us whether we like it or not. Things haven't been too bad so far!. We did have a few things of note in November...
UMD Women’s Cross Country Preps for 2nd Straight National Tourney Appearance
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s cross country team is preparing for their biggest race yet as they are set to compete in the NCAA tournament for the 2nd consecutive year. The Bulldogs made that possible when they received an at large bid for placing sixth in the NCAA Central Region Tournament back on November 19th.
From Black Friday To Cyber Monday, Local Shoppers United
Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Fun Day Sunday and now today – Cyber Monday. All of these days are devoted to shopping for the holiday season. So how did the four day shopping event turn out?. Tom Hanson, the manager of Menards in Hermantown says he is seeing is...
Essentia Health Says It’s Reached Agreement With MNA Nurses In Moose Lake
MOOSE LAKE, Minn. — Essentia Health released a statement on Monday night saying that it reached a tentative deal with union nurses in Moose Lake. A representative says the Minnesota Nurses Association has a negotiating committee that will vote to make the new contract official by December 9th, or possibly earlier.
