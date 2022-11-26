Read full article on original website
wtva.com
Lottery player in Lowndes County wins $559K
Mississippi Match 5 player wins $559,000 jackpot
Mississippi Lottery player gobbles up half-a-million dollars in Thanksgiving weekend drawing
wcbi.com
Columbus police search for driver in overnight hit and run
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus police say a man is dead after being struck by a dark or black colored car. Police say a middle-aged man was walking east on 7th Avenue North near 21st Street North around 11:49 Monday night. Police worked overnight on the case gathering evidence and retrieving...
kicks96news.com
Over a Dozen DUIs in Attala and Leake
MOHAMMED BLANDEN, 49, of Goodman, DUI – 2nd, Hold for Another State, MHP. Bond $1,500, N/A. WYATT S DIAS, 22, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,000. JESSICA EVANS, 35, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Possession of Marijuana, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.
wtva.com
Ole Miss QB Luke Altmyer to enter transfer portal
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Former Starkville High School star and current Ole Miss quarterback Luke Altmyer announced he plans to transfer. He shared the news via social media on Monday. “These past two years have been nothing short of life changing. It has always been a dream of mine to...
wtva.com
MHP reported six deaths during Thanksgiving holiday period
kicks96news.com
Kosciusko woman dies in Leake County wreck on Thanksgiving Day
desotocountynews.com
Holiday weekend crash has two dead in Meridian
WTOK-TV
Douglass not returning as head football coach at Meridian High
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian High School head football coach, John Douglass, announced to the MHS football team Monday that he will not be returning as head coach. “I would like to thank Coach Douglass for everything he and his coaching staff have done for the Wildcat football program,” said Athletic Director Dr. Cheyenne Trussell.
darkhorsepressnow.com
2 dead in Thanksgiving wreck in Meridian
wcbi.com
One victim hospitalized after Thanksgiving night shooting
ARTESIA, Miss. (WCBI) – A Thanksgiving night shooting in Lowndes County remains under investigation. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the incident happened on Rogers Cove in Artesia. The 34-year-old gunshot victim remains in a Jackson hospital after he was shot two times. Deputies believe the man and his girlfriend were...
Aircraft from Mississippi base seek shelter from inclement weather at WPAFB
WPAFB — Miami Valley residents may be seeing an increase in aircraft in the skies over the next couple of days. Aircraft from the 14th Flying Training Wing at Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi are evacuating to seek shelter from forecasted severe weather, according to a WPAFB spokesperson.
wtva.com
M-DOT Plans Traffic Study On Highway 25 Intersection
WTOK-TV
Meridian Police: Man wanted for questioning in armed robbery and stabbing
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is looking for the man pictured and is asking for the public’s help in finding him so he can be questioned about an armed robbery and stabbing at Tobacco Com LLC in Meridian on Friday. Sgt. Heather Luebbers told WTOK that...
Moving On Up: Where Mississippi State Stands in Latest Release of the Coaches Poll
Mississippi State checked into the rankings following Thursday's Egg Bowl win over the Ole Miss Rebels.
wtva.com
Mother arrested in Columbus baseball bat attack
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus Police arrested a mother who allegedly hit a 10-year-old over the head with a baseball bat. Police charged Bertha Jackson with aggravated assault. Police claim Jackson struck the child after she witnessed her daughter being attacked near Sim Scott Park on Oct. 26. The mother...
Magazine names Mississippi university director as national ‘Veteran Champion of the Year’
Home of one of the nation’s most veteran-friendly universities, Mississippi State is now the home of a “Veteran Champion of the Year.”. Brian Locke, MSU’s veteran and military affairs director, is among a select group of 22 nationwide named “Veteran Champions of the Year in Higher Education” by G.I. Jobs magazine. The publication, which features Locke on the cover representing these champions, is a leading source of job opportunities, education and transition assistance for veterans and military service members.
Commercial Dispatch
Traffic study to look at dangerous Hwy. 25 intersection
A bright yellow school bus laid on its side at the intersection of Highway 25 and Longview Road close to a banged up black sedan. Emergency personnel worked to help those injured and clear the scene quickly but thoroughly. While Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District sixth-12th grade students were on the...
