AZ child deaths rose last year; Week's best bites: Fancy cocktails, tacos, steak; Try classic desert hike this winter

A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history.

A "drastic" increase in drownings and deaths due to neglect contributed to an overall increase in child deaths in Arizona last year, a new report says.

Arizona Republic food critic Andi Berlin opens her notebook to share this week's best bites from The Rose Garden and Lola's Tacos in Phoenix and JT Prime in Scottsdale.

A classic desert hike near Phoenix should be on your list this winter. Here's why.

Today, you can expect it to be sunny, with a high near 67 degrees. Expect it to be mostly clear at night, with a low near 44 degrees. Get the full forecast here.

Today in history