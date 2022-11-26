ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

AZ child deaths rose last year; Week's best bites: Fancy cocktails, tacos, steak; Try classic desert hike this winter

By Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history.

A "drastic" increase in drownings and deaths due to neglect contributed to an overall increase in child deaths in Arizona last year, a new report says.

Arizona Republic food critic Andi Berlin opens her notebook to share this week's best bites from The Rose Garden and Lola's Tacos in Phoenix and JT Prime in Scottsdale.

A classic desert hike near Phoenix should be on your list this winter. Here's why.

Today, you can expect it to be sunny, with a high near 67 degrees. Expect it to be mostly clear at night, with a low near 44 degrees. Get the full forecast here.

Today in history

  • On this date in 1917, the National Hockey League was founded in Montreal, succeeding the National Hockey Association.
  • In 1950, China entered the Korean War, launching a counteroffensive against soldiers from the United Nations, the U.S. and South Korea.
  • In 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt ordered nationwide gasoline rationing, beginning Dec. 1.
  • In 1943, during World War II, the HMT Rohna, a British transport ship carrying American soldiers, was hit by a German missile off Algeria; 1,138 men were killed.
  • In 2000, Florida Secretary of State Katherine Harris certified George W. Bush the winner over Al Gore in the state’s presidential balloting by a 537-vote margin.

