ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Here are Friday's high school sports results

By USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
The Post-Crescent
The Post-Crescent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1anQvn_0jNylI1y00

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Oak Creek 55, Appleton East 47

WALES - The Patriots trailed by 12 points at halftime and couldn’t rally in the second half.

Sammi Beyer made four 3-pointers and scored 27 points for Appleton East.

Oak Creek was led by Paulina Hernandez with 14 points.

Oak Creek 31 24 - 55

Appleton East 19 28 - 47

Oak Creek: Alramahi 8, Grudzielanek 13, Geason 3, Hanson 11, Hoagland 1, Hernandez 14, Prendergast 5. 3-pt: Alramahi 2, Grudzielanek, Prendergast. FT: 11-21.

Appleton East: Wreath 5, Beyer 27, Meulemans 5, Neubauer 8, Gerard 2. 3-pt: Beyer 4, Wreath, Meulemans, Neubauer. FT: 5-13.

Waukesha West 71, Kimberly 65

WALES - The Papermakers scored 48 points in the second half but it wasn’t enough to overcome a 17-point halftime deficit.

Kimberly pulled to within 64-62 with 1:31 remaining in the game but the Wolverines held off the comeback attempt.

MaKenzie Drout led Kimberly with 35 points, including 31 in the second half. She made four 3-pointers and was 11-for-12 at the free throw line.

Waukesha West was led by Annyka Hellendrung with 20 points.

Kimberly 17 48 - 65

Waukesha West 34 37 - 71

Kimberly: B. Drout 4, Kilpatrick 2, Dietrich 3, K. McGinnis 7, M. Drout 35, M. McGinnis 6, Krueger 8. 3-pt: M Drout 4, M. McGinnis 2, Dietrich, K. McGinnis. FT: 17-24.

Waukesha West: Hellendrung 20, Gifford 3, Fenske 8, Darling 5, Andersen 16, Krohn 19. 3-pt: Hellendrung 6, Andersen 4, Fenske 2, Krohn 2, Darling. FT: 7-13.

Stevens Point 84, Slinger 51

JACKSON - Five players scored in double figures, led by Adaleah Nest’s 18 points, as the Panthers crushed the Owls at the Kettle Moraine Thanksgiving Classic.

Also leading SPASH were Lauren Strasman with 17 points, Emma Jossie with 15, Brittany Beadles with 12 and Lindsey Weiler with 11.

“We played an excellent game,” Panthers coach Kraig Terpstra said. “Everyone played well. We moved the ball well and hit some shots that then opened up our inside game.”

Stevens Point (2-1) will face New Berlin West on Saturday.

Stevens Point 37 47 - 84

Slinger 28 23 - 51

Stevens Point: Nest 18, Beadles 12, Strong 2, Moe 2, Ryan 7, Weiler 11, Jossie 15, Strasman 17. 3-pt: Beadles 2, Weiler, Strasman, Nest 5.

Slinger: Longdin 4, Wolf 1, Rothenhoefer 1, Zagel 10, Fahrenholz 8, Hoitink 23, Groeschel 4. 3-pt: Fahrenholz, Hoitink 4.

Rhinelander 49, D.C. Everest 47

WAUSAU - Braelyn Beiler scored 19 points for the Evergreens in the nonconference loss.

Katie Schulz added 13 points for D.C. Everest.

Rhinelander 22 27 - 49

D.C. Everest 19 28 - 47

D.C. Everest: Woolley 4, Schulz 13, Hall 1, Beiler 19, Sandquist 5, Rutta 2, Chapin 3. 3-pt: Beiler, Sandquist, Chapin. FT: 12-19.

Germantown 76, Wausau West 58

WALES - Germantown led 43-19 at halftime and rolled to the victory.

Lexie White scored 15 points and Kenzie Deaton had 10 points for the Warriors.

Germantown was led by KK Arnold with 24 points.

Germantown 43 33 - 76

Wausau West 19 39 - 58

Germantown: Arnold 24, Giddings 2, Parmenter 3, Mani 11, Leininger 10, Murphy 11, Cefalu 2, Gosz 11. 3-pt: Arnold 4, Mani 3, Parmenter, Murphy, Gosz. FT: 2-4.

Wausau West: Morehead 4, Kray 7, Deaton 10, Schaefer 3, Christensen 1, Paige Anderson 2, Mead 7, White 15, Molly Anderson 9. 3-pt: Deaton, Schaefer, White. FT: 15-22.

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 58, Xavier 44

BROOKFIELD - The Chargers used a big first half to propel them to the win at the Brookfield Central Thanksgiving Shootout.

Makenzie Luehring paced KML with 24 points, while Melanie Meinert added 12.

Xavier was led by Halle VandeHey’s 22 points.

Xavier 19 25 - 44

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 30 28 - 58

Xavier: Standish 2, Hafner 2, J. Krull 2, VandeHey 22, Power 2, Martine 5, Bettag 3, Wanty 3, Stempa 3. 3-pt: VandeHey, Wanty. FT: 10-15. Fouls: 15.

Kettle Moraine Lutheran: Ignatowski 5, Luehring 24, Meinert 12, Murphy 3, Walz 4, Hillman 3, Leffel 5, Murgas-Bennett 2. 3-pt: Ignatowski, Luehring 3, Meinert 3. FT: 5-12. Fouls: 17.

Laconia 70, Mishicot 43

WALES - The Spartans made 14 3-pointers and cruised to the victory.

Laconia had players score in double figures, led by Payton Morgan with 14 points.

Mishicot was led by Julie Koeppel with 15 points.

Mishicot 23 20 - 43

Laconia 32 38 - 70

Mishicot: Rosenow 12, Tulachka 4, Koeppel 15, Stodola 6, Willems 3, Moyle 3. 3-pt: Rosenow, Willems. FT: 11-18.

Laconia: Engel 3, Duel 4, Madigan 11, VandeBerg 3, Taplin 11, Leonard 12, Morgan 14, Keel 12. 3-pt: Keel 4, Morgan 3, Taplin 3, Leonard 2, Madigan, Engel. FT: 4-10.

Wausau East 56, Mosinee 50

WAUSAU - Charlie Place scored 16 points and Hailey Valiska added 11, all at the free throw line, to lead the Lumberjacks past Mosinee in nonconference action.

Wausau East connected on 24 of 34 attempts from the line to keep the visitors at bay.

Mosinee was led in scoring by Taelyn Jirschele with 16 points and Hallie Kramer with 15.

Mosinee 24 26 - 50

Wausau East 31 25 - 56

Mosinee: Gonzalez 2, Baars 2, H. Kramer 15, Mad. Wayerski 3, Meg. Wayerski 2, Fitzgerald 8, Carattini 2, Jirschele 16. 3-pt: Mad. Wayerski, Jirschele 2. FT: 4-10. Fouls: 24.

Wausau East: Tally 2, Valiska 11, Coushman 4, Burger 9, Michlig 7, Herrick 5, Place 16, Crawford 2. 3-pt: Burger 2, Herrick, Place. FT: 24-34. Fouls: 10.

Columbus Catholic 50, Merrill 39

MERRILL - The Dons used a balanced scoring attack to defeat the Bluejays at the Cranberry Classic.

Hailey Klumb and Haley Zimmerman led Columbus with 12 points each, while Maggie Callahan added 10.

Columbus Catholic 23 27 - 50

Columbus Catholic: Callahan 10, Casperson 3, Wilczek 4, Zimmerman 12, Kibbel 9, Klumb 12. 3-pt: Callahan, Casperson, Zimmerman 2, Kibbel. FT: 11-17. Fouls: 18.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cuba City 74, Wisconsin Rapids 68

WISCONSIN DELLS - Max Lucey scored 34 points and Cody Houtakker added 24 as the Cubans outlasted the Red Raiders in double overtime at Just A Game Field House.

Caleb Lemieux led Wisconsin Rapids with 18 points. Also scoring in double figures were Sean Roenius with 14, Cade Jungwirth with 12 and Chase Fox with 10.

Wisconsin Rapids led 24-16 at intermission, but the Cubans sent the game to overtime tied at 53-53. The game was tied 59-59 after the first extra session, before Cuba City used a 15-9 run in the second overtime to pull out the win.

The Cubans had a sizeable advantage at the line, making 33 of 45 free-throw attempts, while the Red Raiders made 10 of 17.

Cuba City 16 37 6 15 - 74

Wisconsin Rapids 24 29 6 9 - 68

Cuba City: Leeser 3, Riley Rosenkrantz 1, Reese Rosenkrantz 8, Busch 3, Richard 1, Lucey 34, Houtakker 24. 3-pt: Reese Rosenkrantz, Lucey 3, Houtakker. FT: 33-45.

Wisconsin Rapids: Roenius 14, Mathews 7, Fox 10, Lemieux 18, Ferk 8, Jungwirth 12. 3-pt: Roenius, Mathews, Lemieux 3, Ferk 2, Jungwirth 2. FT: 10-17.

Wrightstown 67, Seymour 41

WRIGHTSTOWN - Keegan Spees poured in 29 points, including making seven 3-pointers, and Jason Leitzke added 14 as the Tigers built a 14-point halftime lead and cruised to the nonconference victory.

Tru Cornell led the Thunder with 20 points.

Seymour 20 21 - 41

Wrightstown 34 33 - 67

Seymour: Chinana 6, Jefferson 4, Volz 2, Cornell 20, Kuske 1, Caliaro 3, Marks 5. 3-pt: Chinana, Cornell 3, Caliaro. FT: 8-11. Fouls: 15.

Wrightstown: Leitzke 14, Van Zeeland 4, Riha 4, Lewandowski 4, Cyra 2, Spees 29, Edinger 6, Bousley 2, Bosma 2. 3-pt: Leitzke 4, Spees 7. FT: 8-14. Fouls: 15.

Assumption 64, Nekoosa 54

WISCONSIN RAPIDS - The Royals ouscored the Papermakers 33-23 in the second half to pull out the victory.

Ryan Shaw was one of four Assumption players to reach double figures with 16 points. Also leading the Royals were Nick Leberg with 13 points, and Francis Matott and Blake Lobner with 10 each.

Nekoosa 31 23 - 54

Assumption 31 33 - 64

Assumption: Matott 10, Shaw 16, Wiedmeyer 4, Schlaefer 6, Klatt 2, Lobner 10, Statz 3, Leberg 13. 3-pt: Matott 2, Shaw, Schlaefer, Lobner 2. FT: 8-17.

Crivitz 73, Sturgeon Bay 53

CRIVITZ - Jackson Flowers scored 16 points and Cashton Mertens added 15 as the Wolverines cruised past the Clippers in a Packerland/Marinette & Oconto Challenge matchup.

Also scoring in double figures for Crivitz were Sean Christiansen with 14 points and Tegan Werner with 11.

Sturgeon Bay was led by Isaak Aune with 13 points, Calvin Richard with 11 and Gannon Evers with 10.

Crivitz built a 37-26 halftime advantage and continued to push the lead further in the second half.

Sturgeon Bay 26 27 - 53

Crivitz 37 36 - 73

Sturgeon Bay: Ulberg 3, Tracey 4, Aune 13, Richard 11, Hubbard 1, Starr 4, Ayala-Zeno 4, Lyons 3, G. Evers 10. 3-pt: Ulberg, Aune, Richard 3, Ayala-Zeno. FT: 11-18. Fouls: 21.

Crivitz: Mertens 15, Zimmer 2, Christiansen 14, Werner 11, Spalding 2, Klaver 2, Flowers 16, Tadisch 5, Thoma 6. 3-pt: Mertens. FT: 14-28. Fouls: 21.

Peshtigo 74, Coleman 56

CRIVITZ - The Bulldogs earned the Packerland/Marinette & Oconto Challenge victory over the Cougars.

Joseph Olsen led Coleman with 14 points, while Logan Kurth chipped in 13 and Mitchell VanDeWalle 11.

Coleman 21 35 - 56

Coleman: VanDeWalle 11, Olsen 14, Rennie 9, Kurth 13, Shevy 3, V. Kostreva 6. 3-pt: Rennie, Kurth 2, Shevy 2. FT: 8-14. Fouls: 12.

Xavier 87, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 79 (Wednesday)

JACKSON - Alex Sherwood scored 26 points and pulled down 16 rebounds to lead the Hawks to the nonconference win Wednesday.

Tyler Brightman added 18 points, Sam Pfefferle scored 17 and Carson Hehli had 14 for the Hawks.

Sherwood had 13 points in each half and was 9-for-12 at the free throw line. Brightman scored 14 points in the second half

The Chargers were led by Garrett Murphy with 23 points.

Xavier 38 49 - 87

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 35 44 - 79

Xavier: Pfefferle 17, Quimby 3, Hehli 14, Krull 9, Brightman 18, Sherwood 26. 3-pt: Hehli 3, Quimby, Krull, Brightman, Sherwood. FT: 18-27. Fouls: 17.

Kettle Moraine Lutheran: Luehring 10, DuFore 2, Thistle 14, Anhalt 2, Schmidt 15, Tomlin 2, Wagner 5, Murphy 23, Sprengel 6. 3-pt: Murphy 4, Sprengel 2, Thistle 2, Schmidt, Wagner. FT: 13-17. Fouls: 23.

BOYS HOCKEY

Bay Port 7, Fond du Lac 0

RIVER HILLS - Samuel Lyons and Nick Voss each had two goals and two assists for the Pirates in the victory.

Eliott Mikesch added a goal and four assists for Bay Port. Ryan Hilbert and William Lyons added goals, and William Lyons had two assists.

Bay Port goalie Devin Rustlie had 14 saves in goal for Bay Port. Spencer Shober had 21 saves and Sean Patrick Juoni had six saves in goal for Fond du Lac.

Whitefish Bay 7, Fox Cities 2

SHEBOYGAN - The Storm scored three goals in the second period and four in the third period to beat the Stars.

Will Toshner and Spencer Winnekens scored goals for Fox Cities. Braylon Jansen and Owen Wheeler had assists.

Fox Cities goalie Logan Brownson had 17 saves in goal.

Alex Wisniewski scored three goals for Whitefish Bay.

Notre Dame 8, Wausau West 1

EAU CLAIRE - The Tritons scored five goals in the second period to take control of the victory.

Brenden Gruber scored three goals for Notre Dame. Sam Kappell added two goals, while Joseph Coghlin, Kade McCarron and Mason Peapenburg also scored. Drew Schock, Ian Noble, Hunter Bill and Michael McIntee each had two assists.

Wausau West’s goal was scored by Grant Halmstad.

Notre Dame goalie Lleyton Jaschke had 13 saves. Colin Mertes had 35 saves for the Warriors.

Madison West 5, De Pere 1

DE PERE - Evan Ott scored a power-play goal in the second period for the Redbirds in the loss.

Casey Coppo and Gavin Steuber had assists for De Pere.

Redbirds goalie Keegan Handrick made 22 saves.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Central Wisconsin Storm 3, Hayward 0

MOSINEE - The Storm scored three goals in the third period for the victory.

Gabi Heuser, Julia DeByle and Sophie Bohlin scored for the Storm. Bohlin and DeByle each had two assists.

Chloe Lemke earned the shutout in goal with 17 saves.

Bay Area 4, St. Croix Valley 2

BALDWIN - Bay Area scored four goals in the third period to rally for the victory.

Emily Bill scored two goals, while Briana Anundsen and Hannah Von Haden also scored for the Ice Bears.

Bay Area goalie Anna Byczek made 24 saves.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Here are Friday's high school sports results

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox11online.com

DNR on scene of manure spill in Kiel

KIEL (WLUK) -- Cleanup is underway in Kiel after a manure spill. The spill runs east from west of the city on County Highway HH through downtown Kiel on Fremont Street, south on Highway 67 and east on County Line Road, then into Sheboygan County. The DNR was notified and...
KIEL, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Woman Found After Missing for a Week

The Green Bay Police Department has announced that a missing woman has been located. The 44-year-old woman was reported missing over the weekend after she was not heard from since November 20th. No details were released regarding where she was, but it was stated that she is said to be...
GREEN BAY, WI
Go Valley Kids

The Best Christmas Lights Near The Fox Cities: Awesome Displays for 2022!

There is nothing quite like heading out for a tour of holiday light displays. Northeast Wisconsin is home to some of the best Christmas lights in Wisconsin! Whether you are looking for Christmas lights to music, unique displays or lots of eye candy, our handy guide will help you find the best Christmas lights near you. Grab the popcorn, fill the thermos with hot chocolate, and enjoy this free fun family tradition.
APPLETON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Two Green Bay businesses receive Wisconsin Recycling Excellence Awards

– Two Green Bay businesses were recipients of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) 2022 Wisconsin Recycling Excellence Awards. The winners were announced on Nov. 15 — America Recycles Day — and are ranked at the top of a list of nonprofits, schools and local governments who demonstrate the state’s “strong commitment to waste reduction and recycling through their projects and initiatives, overall program, innovation or special events,” according to the DNR.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Pulaski area bonfire victim is making progress on this Thanksgiving Day

(WLUK) -- One of the most severely burned victims in a Shawano County bonfire explosion six weeks ago is sharing the progress he is making this Thanksgiving. Brandon Brzeczkowski's family has been sharing updates with us throughout his recovery. He is one of about 60 people who were at the bonfire that left many in attendance with burns after a partially filled drum of diesel fuel was rolled into the fire, causing it to explode.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
neenahsatellite.com

Neenah Joint School District Receives Exceeding Expectations Score for 2021-’22 School Year Report Card

Neenah Joint School District announced the Exceeds Expectations designation for the 2021-’22 school year report card in an email sent to parents and teachers on Nov. 15. “I am proud of our students and staff. So many people around here give their hearts and souls to doing good work, so I love that this work is recognized in some way,” Principal Brian Wunderlich said.
NEENAH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fond du Lac man dies after colliding with tree in southeast Wisconsin

TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Shortly after deputies in southeast Wisconsin tried to stop a speeding car, the vehicle crashed into a tree, killing a 21-year-old man from Fond du Lac. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:20 a.m. on Thanksgiving day, just south of...
FOND DU LAC, WI
CBS 58

Child victim in weekend hunting accident identified

BERLIN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- An area organization accepting donations on behalf of the affected family has identified the name of the child who lost his life in a hunting accident on Sunday, Nov. 20. Unimaginable Hope reports that 11-year-old Easton Thom was the victim of the incident in Green...
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Accidental Shooting At The Fox River Mall

GRAND CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 21-year-old Wausau man is recovering after accidentally shooting himself at the Fox River Mall on Black Friday. The Grand Chute Police Department as well as firefighters and paramedics responded to the Fox River Mall parking lot. The initial investigation shows that the man...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
NBC26

Long-term lane closure to start Monday in Oconto County

OCONTO COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reminds everyone that Southbound US 41 will begin its long-term lane closure on Monday in Oconto County. Southbound US 41 at the Little Suamico River bridge will be reduced to one lane of travel beginning Monday, Nov. 28 for bridge deck replacement.
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes back open on I-41 northbound near Fox Crossing after a crash

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the crash that closed down lanes of traffic on I-41 northbound in Winnebago County. According to WisDOT, all lanes are now open. The incident took roughly one hour to clear. No other information was provided. Original Story: Lanes...
wearegreenbay.com

Gerds/Review: Where to see holiday favorites

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In this holiday season, many people find comfort in their favorites. Here are some of the popular titles being performed live in our region this season. Hundreds of our friends and neighbors are preparing to celebrate – on stage – in a wide variety...
GREEN BAY, WI
wapl.com

Green Bay Habitat For Humanity twice hit by thieves

GREEN BAY, Wis–The Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity says it has been the victim of recent thefts. According to a post on the group’s Facebook page, someone stole a large item from a metals recycling bin that would like have been sold for considerable revenue. In another...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Post-Crescent

The Post-Crescent

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
551K+
Views
ABOUT

Appleton Wisconsin News - postcrescent.com is the home page of Appleton Wisconsin with in depth and updated Appleton local news.

 http://postcrescent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy