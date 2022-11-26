ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Washington, KY

How Bullitt East football beat Bryan Station and advanced to first state final since 2008

By Jason Frakes, Louisville Courier Journal
 3 days ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. — In a game that featured 96 points and more than 900 yards of offense, a defensive stop changed the game.

Camron Brogan’s 40-yard interception return for a touchdown in the third quarter flipped the momentum and propelled the Bullitt East High School football team to a 55-41 victory at Bryan Station on Friday in a Kentucky high school football Class 6A state semifinal.

Brogan, best known as a leading wide receiver, intercepted a Trenton Cutwright pass and gave the Chargers a 34-28 lead with 4:12 remaining in the third quarter.

KHSAA football playoffs:See championship matchups, semifinal scores & more

“Our defensive coach said, ‘Camron, go make a play,’” Brogan said. “All week we’ve been practicing against their hitch routes. Coach put me in a good position to make the play. … At halftime we said, ‘Defense give us two stops and we’ll take it home.’ We knew it was going to be a shootout, and that’s what it was.”

Bullitt East (13-1) posted 537 yards of offense and clinched a spot in the state final for the first time since finishing as the Class 4A runner-up in 2008.

The Chargers made the daunting move to Class 6A in 2019 and now find themselves one victory away from a state title. They will face Male at 4 p.m. Saturday at the University of Kentucky’s Kroger Field in Lexington.

First-year coach Keegan Kendrick fought back tears as he addressed his team — and a large contingent of fans — after the victory.

“I’m just in awe,” Kendrick said. “I’m just extremely blessed. I find myself dumbfounded to be in this position. I’m so thankful the good Lord has put me in this position. … Who am I to come into this program and try to lead these guys? Praise the Lord for allowing me to have this opportunity.”

The high-flying Chargers posted a season high for points and are averaging 41.8 points over their four playoff victories.

More high school football:Christian Academy routs Ashland Blazer, advances to Class 3A state final: 3 observations

Senior quarterback Travis Egan completed 19 of 28 passes for 249 yards and four touchdowns. Brogan (10 catches, 141 yards, one TD) and Nolan Davenport (four catches, 80 yards, two TDs) were the top targets. Mason Gauthier carried 19 times for 163 yards and two TDs.

“That running game is not super difficult, but because of the passing game it creates stress,” Bryan Station coach Phillip Hawkins said. “They had a great game plan.”

Egan’s 1-yard touchdown run on a fourth-down keeper pulled the Chargers within 28-26 with 4:57 left in the third quarter. Two plays later, Brogan made the interception that gave Bullitt East a 32-28 edge. Egan’s 2-point conversion pass to Davenport made it 34-28.

“We had a serious breakdown on communication,” Hawkins said. “That hurt. That started swinging things.”

Jeremiah Mundy-Lloyd’s 6-yard touchdown run tied the score at 41 with 6:05 remaining, but the Chargers dominated the rest of the way.

Egan’s 32-yard touchdown pass to Brogan gave the Chargers a 48-41 lead with 2:08 remaining.

“I saw a one-on-one matchup, and Camron’s probably the hardest person to guard in the state,” Egan said. “He might be little, but he’s hard to guard.

Brogan said there was no concern about Egan playing Friday after the quarterback suffered a stinger and missed the second half of last week’s quarterfinal victory over Central Hardin.

“We know Travis, and we knew he was going to play in this game,” Brogan said. “He had that stinger, but he’s not going to sit the state semifinal game out.”

Previous coverage:5 questions with Bullitt East football coach Keegan Kendrick before KHSAA state semifinal

Bryan Station (10-4) turned the ball over on downs with 1:19 remaining, and Gauthier sealed it with a 50-yard touchdown run for 55-41 lead with 46 seconds left.

Now it’s on to the state final for the third time in school history. Bullitt East lost to Danville 39-7 in the 1994 Class 2A final and 15-13 to Bell County in the 2008 Class 4A final.

Bullitt East posted its first-ever victory over Male on Oct. 21, winning 24-17.

“Male is still Male,” Kendrick said. “They’re healthy, so it’s another exciting opportunity for our kids. Any time we have the opportunity to take the state with them, it’s a cool experience for our kids. We’re excited, and we’ll see them at Kroger Field.”

BULLITT EAST 14 6 14 21 - 55

BRYAN STATION 14 14 6 7 - 41

First quarter

BS – Jeremiah Mundy-Lloyd 24 run (Zachary Gentry kick)

BE – Mason Gauthier 4 run (Colin Elder kick)

BE – Isaiah Hare 4 pass from Travis Egan (Elder kick)

BS – Damin Green 94 kickoff return (Gentry kick)

Second quarter

BS – Mundy-Lloyd 7 run (Gentry kick)

BE – Nolan Davenport 14 pass from Travis Egan (kick failed)

BS – Dahvon Frazier 3 pass from Trenton Cutwright (Gentry kick)

Third quarter

BE – Egan 1 run (pass failed)

BE – Cam Brogan 40 interception return (Davenport pass from Egan)

BS – Cutwright 1 run (kick blocked)

Fourth quarter

BE – Davenport 24 pass from Egan (Elder kick)

BS – Mundy-Lloyd 6 run (Gentry kick)

BE – Brogan 32 pass from Egan (Elder kick)

BE- Mason Gauthier 50 run (Elder kick)

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com; Twitter: @kyhighs.

