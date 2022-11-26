ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Undertaker Comments On His Daughter Joining The WWE

Professional wrestling is littered with second and even third generation wrestlers. Although some have found more success than others, modern stars such as Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns and Charlotte Flair have all come from wrestling families. Could The Undertaker’s daughter be next?. The Undertaker enjoyed one of the most...
UFC Champion Fires Shot At “Sell Out” Ronda Rousey

Though she hasn’t fought since December 2016, Ronda Rousey remains a talked-about figure within the world of mixed martial arts. ‘The Baddest Woman on the Planet’ attained a 12-2 record during her career inside the octagon, all while becoming the first female to not only sign with the UFC, but the first to hold a championship in the Dana White-helmed organisation.
Becky Lynch Hilariously References Eminem During WWE Survivor Series Press Conference

Becky Lynch returned to action during the women’s WarGames match at the namesake premium live event, leading Bianca Belair’s team to victory over Damage CTRL, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross. The winning spot saw ‘Big Time Becks’ ascend to the top of the cage, executing a mammoth Legdrop on both Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to send them through a table below.
New United States Champion Crowned At Survivor Series

Survivor Series 2022 might be all about WarGames, but WWE also has a brand new United States Champion. On October 10th, Brock Lesnar shocked the world by returning to WWE for the first time since WWE SummerSlam, where he lost to Roman Reigns. Lesnar attacked then-United States Champion Bobby Lashley, delivering multiple F5’s before locking in the Kimura, doing enough damage to Bobby Lashley’s arm that he was unable to apply the Hurt Lock to Seth Rollins during their title bout immediately afterward.
WWE Hall of Famer Praises Women’s WarGames Match During Survivor Series

On November 26th, Survivor Series opened with the Women’s WarGames match which pitted Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Mia Yim against Damage CTRL, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross. The bout was a violent affair with bodies and weapons flying everywhere. Becky Lynch was the last woman...
Sami Zayn Makes The Difference For Roman Reigns And The Bloodline At Survivor Series

While the prospect of WarGames is enough to warrant the attention of anyone, Roman Reigns was also forced to address problems within his own team on the eve of the contest. On the November 25th edition of SmackDown Kevin Owens attempted to reason with Sami Zayn, telling him to leave The Bloodline before they turned on him. To further add to the drama, he later lied to Jey Uso about speaking to Owens. This led Reigns to speak with Zayn ahead of the match at Survivor Series, with the former Intercontinental Champion pleading his loyalty.
Kurt Angle Reveals How Much It Would Take For Him To Return To WWE

Kurt Angle began his pro wrestling career in 1999 when he debuted for WWE at that year’s Survivor Series. The Olympic Gold Medallist had a hugely successful seven-year run in the company, capturing all of the accolades on offer. This included winning the King of the Ring tournament in 2000, the European Championship, WWE Tag Team Championship, World Heavyweight Title, and becoming a four-time WWE Champion.
CM Punk Claims Brock Lesnar Is A “Sweetheart”

As a result of his exploits in the ring, the octagon, and just generally being a huge, scary dude, Brock Lesnar has the reputation of a man not to be messed with. However, one of wrestling’s biggest stars once did his best to try and chip away at iron-clad image.
WWE Planning A Huge Indian Super-Show In January 2023

Back in 2020 WWE announced a five-year extension to their contract with Sony Pictures India. The deal was said to involve WWE returning to the country with “bigger live events,” while Superstars would visit the region for promotional tours. The first event of this extended partnership was Superstar...
The Undertaker Shares Backstage Photo From WWE Survivor Series

Survivor Series holds a special place in the history of The Undertaker. The Phenom made his debut at the event in 1990 as part of Ted DiBiase’s Million Dollar Team. He quickly made a big impression by quickly eliminating Dusty Rhodes and Koko B. Ware from the bout, immediately marking him as a force to be reckoned with.
Sami Zayn Recalls His Reaction To “Grumpy Veterans” Mistreating WWE Fans

Sami Zayn recently spotlighted that “grumpy” wrestlers inspire the way he acts with fans. Zayn didn’t name anybody in particular, but he said some of the higher stars don’t appreciate their fan base as much as they should. The “Honorary Uce” recently teamed up with The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jimmy and Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn) during WWE Survivor Series on November 26, 2022 to score a WarGames victory over Team Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens).
Austin Theory Shows Off His Incredible Ten-Year Body Transformation

Austin Theory has had quite the year in 2022. He won his first United States Championship back in April when he defeated Finn Balor only to lose the title to Bobby Lashley at Money in the Bank. However, his luck would turn when he was entered as a surprise eighth member in the men’s Money in the Bank match later that night at the behest of Vince McMahon, who took a special interest in the star after he stole the then-Chairman’s Cleopatra’s Egg at the 2021 Survivor Series. Theory was ultimately victorious in becoming Mr. Money in the Bank.
Update On WWE’s Plans For Roman Reigns And Sami Zayn

At Survivor Series WarGames Sami Zayn was finally and unanimously accepted into The Bloodline. After proving his loyalty to the group, Zayn was embraced after their victory by both Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. While Reigns had already seemingly taken Zayn in, Jey had been a long-time thorn in the...
Update On Roman Reigns Following Survivor Series Incident With Kevin Owens

At WWE Survivor Series, Roman Reigns led The Bloodline to victory as they took on the team of The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens, who was revealed as the babyface team’s fifth member on the November 18th episode of WWE SmackDown. The bout was highly praised by...
Bianca Belair Potentially Heading For WrestleMania Showdown With Former Champion

Bianca Belair has held the Raw Women’s Championship since defeating Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38. Their rivalry had begun at SummerSlam in 2021, and continued until the summer spectacular in 2022. During this period, Belair has become one of the biggest stars in WWE and a huge favourite. Meanwhile,...

