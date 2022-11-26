Read full article on original website
Penn State Football: Quarterback Christian Veilleux Enters Transfer Portal
Penn State backup quarterback Christian Veilleux announced on Tuesday afternoon that he will be entering the transfer portal. The news was largely expected given the rise of true freshman quarterback and five-star prospect Drew Allar, who is expected to start for Penn State in 2023. “Being at Penn State has...
Handing Out the Grades Following Penn State’s 35-16 Win over Michigan State
Penn State beat Michigan State 35-16 on Saturday evening to improve to 10-2 on the year, just a win shy of matching its win total from the previous two seasons combined. It wasn’t always flashy but the Nittany Lions leaned on timely play calling, defense and overall quality to close out the regular season on a high note. Penn State’s postseason destination will become clearer in the next week but for now the Nittany Lions will enjoy being one of the few teams to reach double-digit wins. Here are the grades.
Penn State Football: Lambert-Smith Shines in Confidence-Boosting Performance
Penn State receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith made the most of his opportunities on Saturday evening, racking five catches for 83-yards while also passing for a touchdown en route to the Nittany Lions’ 35-16 win over Michigan State at Beaver Stadium. It was the sort of performance fans have been hoping to see from a receiver who has shown moments of brilliance as much as moments he would like to have back. A career so-far highlighted by promise but occasionally handicapped by growing pains.
Penn State Back Inside Top 10 of Latest AP Top 25
Penn State football jumped three spots in the latest AP Top 25 poll on Sunday, landing at No. 8 for the team’s highest ranking of the year. It gives the Big Ten three teams inside the top 10. with Michigan leading the way at No. 2 and Ohio State landing at No. 5 following a loss to the Wolverines on Saturday.
Penn State Mobile Clinic Bringing Free Flu Shots, COVID-19 Boosters to State College
A new initiative from Penn State is aiming to help State College locals catch up on their seasonal vaccinations. Penn State’s LION Mobile Clinic will set up shop on Wednesday at Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, 125 S. Fraser St. in downtown State College. The health care initiative on wheels will provide flu shots and COVID-19 boosters to community members at no cost.
Canine Counselors: Special Dogs Lend a Comforting Paw
Everyone knows “dogs are man’s best friend,” but research in recent years has shown our furry friends are much more than cute companions. The Cleveland Clinic reported in 2020 on several studies showing that pets can reduce levels of depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. Dogs specifically contribute additional health benefits when they motivate their owners to walk them, and outdoor exercise has been proven to boost brain health (along with many other health benefits). And just last month, the University of Pittsburgh published a study that found interacting with dogs stimulates cognitive and emotional brain activity.
Discovery Space, State College Food Bank Partner for Free Admission
Discovery Space is partnering with a local food bank to help make science education more accessible for State College-area families. The State College children’s science museum announced on Monday it has joined the Museums for All program and is now offering free admission to families that receive benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). To take advantage of the offer, SNAP-eligible guests must show their card at Discovery Space’s front desk.
University Baptist and Brethren Church to Host 40th Annual Alternative Christmas Fair
A State College church will cross a major milestone this coming weekend when it hosts another rendition of its annual holiday festival. University Baptist and Brethren Church, 411 S. Burrowes St., will host its 40th annual Alternative Christmas Fair on Sunday, Dec. 4. From 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., the congregation will help raise funds for local charities and encourage guests to purchase donations in others’ names as holiday gifts.
Police Seek Help Identifying Alleged Goodwill Thief
State College police are seeking assistance identifying an individual who allegedly stole items from the Goodwill store in College Township. The suspect, pictured above, allegedly removed items from the donation area outside of the nonprofit organization’s thrift store at 387 Benner Pike at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Monday, according to a media release. Police said the individual in question drove away from the store in an older model Saturn vehicle.
Port Matilda EMS ‘Holding Off’ on Formal Closure Notification
A glimmer of hope remains for the future of Port Matilda EMS. After informing the municipalities in its service area on Nov. 21 of its plans to cease operations because of a critical staffing shortage, the nonprofit agency says it is “holding off” on formally notifying the Seven Mountain EMS Council and the state health department of its intent to close.
