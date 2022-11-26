Read full article on original website
UTRNWLA Quarterfinals Results / Semi-Final PreviewUnder The Radar NWLALouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mudbugs Continues Rough Road Trip In New MexicoUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 RecapUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
KSLA
Mount Canaan Baptist Church giving away free suits
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mount Canaan Baptist Church is partnering with Dress for Success Shreveport-Bossier for its 1st Annual “Suits on Saints” clothing drive. The suit giveaway will be held Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mount Canaan Baptist Church, located at 1666 Alston St. in Shreveport.
q973radio.com
Some Cool Christmas Air B N B Getaways In Shreveport
Christmas is just a few weeks away and whether you’ve got guests coming in or maybe you just want experience something a little different this holiday season – here are a few really cool and amazing Air B N B’s in Shreveport or in the Shreveport area to check out. Some of these have views that would be amazing to wake up to on Christmas morning.
KSLA
Shreveport police, fire departments launch annual Operation Santa Claus
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Operation Santa Claus kicked off Monday morning (Nov. 28). The event is held annually by the Shreveport Police and Fire departments. On Monday morning, Santa arrived on a fire engine at Town Square Media and was greeted by excited children. The toy drive will continue through...
KTBS
Rockets Over the Red kicks off Christmas season in Shreveport-Bossier
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Rockets Over the Red Fireworks Festival returned to Riverview Park in downtown Shreveport and Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets in Bossier City on Saturday. Attendees celebrated the Christmas season with free, family-friendly fun that included live music, activities, food trucks, Santa and more. Beer and beverages were sold by Downtown Shreveport Unlimited, and face-painting was provided by Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers. The evening culminated with awe-inspiring fireworks that could be viewed from both Bossier City and downtown Shreveport.
ktalnews.com
Owner loses battle to stop city from razing burned-out Texas St. building
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The owner of a historic building in downtown Shreveport that was destroyed in a fire in September has lost his battle to keep the city from tearing it down. A Caddo District Judge on Monday denied Marcus Hunter’s request for an injunction to stop the...
ktalnews.com
De Soto deputies returnding-dong ditching horse
DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies in De Soto parish caught a strange case Monday morning, a ding-dong ditching horse on the loose. The horse managed to get free Monday morning and was captured on a Blink door camera as it wandered through the Old Mansfield/South Bogle area. In a Facebook post the DSPO said:
Top 10 Items in the City of Shreveport Surplus Auction
The City of Shreveport, in conjunction with several other government agencies are currently conducting an online auction of surplus and confiscated items that is scheduled to end December 1st at 6:30PM CST. The auction includes a myriad of different items including a huge fleet of retired police street-cruisers, various administrative...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport church struck by bullets in rolling shootout
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a rolling shootout that left a Mooretown neighborhood church riddled with bullet holes Monday evening. It happened just before 7 p.m. in the 3800 block of Hollywood Avenue. Police say no one was injured, but the nearby Whites Temple Church of God in Christ was hit.
ktalnews.com
Bell stolen from Shreveport Fire and Police memorial
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A bell was stolen from a Louisiana memorial to firefighters and police, which was vandalized several times this year, authorities said. The memorial bell at the Shreveport Police and Fire Memorial was taken sometime between Monday and Wednesday, police said in a statement. The memorial,...
brproud.com
South Shreveport stand-off ends, 80-year-old woman in custody
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are in south Shreveport attempting to de-escalate a dispute between neighbors Tuesday morning after reports that shots were fired. According to reports, Shreveport SWAT units are on Burgundy Oaks Drive near Williamson Way, attempting to get an 80-year-old woman out of her home after neighbors reported that she fired shots at a neighbor.
70-year-old man with Alzheimer’s found, brought home safe in Texarkana
UPDATE: Texarkana Police Department said in a Facebook post that Willie Franklin Childs was found late Saturday night and returned to his home safe. TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Texarkana Police Department announced on Saturday, Nov. 26 that they are searching for a missing man, 70-year-old Willie Franklin Childs. Officials said that Childs, who has been […]
q973radio.com
Severe Storms Coming to Shreveport
Severe weather could be headed our way this week in the Shreveport area. Across the ArkLaTex it should be pleasant on Monday (November 28th), but, Tuesday the story is expected to change. According to KTAL NBC 6:. Things will go downhill by Tuesday as very warm temperatures arrive along with...
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Shreveport, LA
If you’re in Shreveport, LA and looking for a restaurant, this is the list for you! After scouring the internet, reading customer reviews, and comparing prices, I was able to create an extensive list of reputable restaurants in the area. The restaurants mentioned below are unique in their own...
Here’s Why It’s So Hard Being Single… Especially in Shreveport
If you've ever found yourself wondering why being single is so tough, try asking why is it even harder being single in Shreveport-Bossier City. According to a recent WalletHub.com study, being single in Shreveport sucks. In fact, it's the 6th worst city for dating in America. Here's what they found.
Authorities in Louisiana Are Seeking Two Suspects Believed to be Involved in a November 22 Homicide
Authorities in Louisiana Are Seeking Two Suspects Believed to be Involved in a November 22 Homicide. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Shreveport Police Department reported on November 28, 2022, that on November 22, officers were summoned to the 4300 block of Linwood after reports of a shooting. Responding officers discovered a male with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Suspect in Alleged Million Dollar Scam to Defraud Members of the Armed Forces
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Suspect in Alleged Million Dollar Scam to Defraud Members of the Armed Forces. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Shreveport Police Department reported on November 28, 2022, that investigators assigned to the Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force had made an arrest in a month-long investigation into the theft of over a million dollars from members of our nation’s armed forces, primarily senior citizens.
KSLA
Man injured during shooting at Pier Landing Apartments
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A shooting at Pier Landing Apartments leads to one victim being injured. On Nov. 26, around 9:37 p.m., the Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting at 3131 Knight Street, at the Pier Landing Apartments. When they arrived they discovered a male victim that was shot once in the leg.
KTBS
One person hit by vehicle in Shreveport following domestic call
SHREVEPORT, La. - One person was hit by a car on the 6200 block of Kelly Key Street in Shreveport late Sunday afternoon. Investigators on the scene are still trying to piece together the details of what happened. Police were initially called for reports of a domestic incident. The condition...
ktalnews.com
Teen pedestrian hit while crossing the street in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A young juvenile pedestrian was hit by a car in Shreveport Friday evening. The Shreveport Police Department said a young male got off the SporTran bus on Hearne Avenue and attempted to run across the street when he was hit by an oncoming car. The boy was taken to the hospital with what police say are life-threatening injuries.
KSLA
Man shot during apparent attempted robbery in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Texarkana Arkansas police responded to reports of a shooting on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 26. The incident occurred on 6th and Grand Street. Officials say a man was shot after not cooperating with a suspect during an apparent attempted robbery on the street. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Details on his condition are unknown.
