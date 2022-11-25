SPRINGFIELD — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open its doors to the public this week in Springfield. Beginning on Thursday, Dec. 1st., the new Chick-fil-A on Bechtle Avenue near the Bechtle Crossing Shopping Mall will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry out services Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. through 10 p.m., according to a spokesperson with Chick-fil-A.

