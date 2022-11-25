Read full article on original website
Related
WLWT 5
Thieves steal speakers from 'Light Up Middletown' Christmas display
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A popular drive-thru light display in Middletown lost some after three speakers were stolen over Thanksgiving weekend. For 23 years, Light Up Middletown has dazzled the night sky and transformed Smith Park into a winter wonderland that runs solely on donations. Volunteers start stringing the lights...
WKRC
Fire guts Butler County home
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Fire gutted a Hanover Township home Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called to the house on Stillwell Beckett Road near US 27 at about 7:30 a.m. Firefighters from Hanover Township, Reily Township and Milford Township worked to put out the flames. Pictures from Reily Township's fire...
WLWT 5
Ohio's largest horse-drawn carriage parade happening this weekend
LEBANON, Ohio — Tens of thousands are expected to gather in Lebanon, Ohio, this weekend for a beloved Christmas tradition. Lebanon’s historic Horse Drawn Carriage Parade & Christmas Festival is back in 2022. The parade features more than 100 decorated carriages pulled by mini horses, Clydesdales, Percherons and...
WLWT 5
Family of autistic boy who died in Ohio River pushing for new 'Ian alert'
COVINGTON, Ky. — The family of a 9-year-old who ran away from children’s home and drowned in the Ohio River is struggling with his death six months later. For the first time, the grandparents and guardians of Ian Sousis are speaking publicly about death. “He'd say, ‘I'll love...
Residents at Cincinnati apartment finally get water back after four days
Greater Cincinnati Water Works provided us with this statement saying they are aware of the issue and noting the issue is due to a break in a private water line owned by Williamsburg.
dayton.com
Crowds return to Holiday in the City after shooting
“I’m not giving up on Springfield,” one volunteer says after incident marred opening night. Visitors and volunteers returned to downtown Springfield on Saturday evening for Holiday in the City’s ice skating rink, music and lights after a shooting near where activities during Friday’s grand illumination occurred to open the annual event.
WLWT 5
Couple says they caught delivery driver dumping packages in Warren County
CARLISLE, Ohio — A trip home from the holidays was halted for one family. Tristen Raisch and Zachary Armwine said they stumbled upon a strange act: a delivery driver whose destination was not what you would think. "He had the door wide open and we were doing a little...
Chick-fil-A to open new location in Miami Valley this week; 100 local heroes to eat free
SPRINGFIELD — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open its doors to the public this week in Springfield. Beginning on Thursday, Dec. 1st., the new Chick-fil-A on Bechtle Avenue near the Bechtle Crossing Shopping Mall will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry out services Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. through 10 p.m., according to a spokesperson with Chick-fil-A.
UPDATE: Suspicious bag at City Hall not dangerous, police say
DAYTON — UPDATE: Dayton Police shut down Main and 3rd Street in Dayton Tuesday after dispatch received reports of a person throwing a bag in front of City Hall. Crews on scene discovered the bag found on the main steps at City Hall was not a threat to the community, according to Dayton Police.
Fox 19
West Chester man found in Reading, police say
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An 81-year-old man who went missing Monday afternoon somehow found his way to Reading, according to West Chester police. Police asked for the public’s help finding Sisay Mulualem around 6 p.m. He had last been seen four hours earlier near Tennyson Court in West...
WLWT 5
After-school ‘Satan club' meeting held in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Ohio — An after-school club meeting ran by a controversial group caused a stir in Wilmington. The group, ran by the national organization The Satanic Temple, holds meetings in public spaces including schools. It's the third after-school "Satan Club" to open its' doors. This time at a Wilmington...
WKRC
Downtown restaurant to close for good
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A downtown Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors. The Ferrari Brothers and the Contemporary Arts Center announced that Fausto will close with the last day of service scheduled for Dec. 22. Tony and Austin Ferrari opened Fausto inside of the CAC in June of 2019 and it...
WLWT 5
Hamilton County Sherriff's Office identify victim found deceased in Miami Township
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim found deceased earlier this month in Miami Township. According to police, on Nov. 10 deputies were dispatched to the 11000 block of Miamiview Drive for reports of a deceased person on the side of the road.
WLWT 5
Fairfield kicking off the holiday season with Parade of Lights
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — The city of Fairfield is kicking off the holiday season with its fourth annual Parade of Lights on Saturday night. The parade will be held Saturday, Nov. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Village Green Park and the Fairfield Community Arts Center (FCAC) for a night full of live performances, holiday shopping, and activities.
Family of Fairfield man killed by PD in Walmart may move on with lawsuit
A 911 caller reported that a man was pointing a gun at customers. A short time later, police charged into the store.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported structure fire on Stillwell Beckett Road near Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews responding to reported structure fire on Stillwell Beckett Road in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
This Might Be the Most Fascinating Ghost Town in Ohio
For the adventurous and the brave, ghost town exploring is an enjoyable hobby. There are several ghost towns in Ohio with questionable stories of abandonment but the following may be the most fascinating of them all, keep reading to learn more.
Fox 19
Middletown store owners impacted by ongoing Central Avenue construction
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The ongoing Central Avenue Construction Project has significantly impacted many small businesses in downtown Middletown making it more significant for customers to shop on Small Business Saturday. Central Pastry Shop and many other stores and restaurants along Central Avenue have struggled to get customers into their stores due...
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Chopper is waiting to come home with you
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society showed off Chopper today, one of the many pets waiting for adoption. Chopper (As in "Get to the chopper!") is a big, happy party animal. He's a goofy but well-trained dog and he is always excited to play.
UPDATE: 3 injured in Miami Twp. crash
MIAMISBURG — Three people were injured in a crash in Miami Twp. Tuesday morning. Crews were called to a two vehicle crash on the Miamisburg Centerville Road near the on-ramp to I-75 southbound early Tuesday. An initial investigation revealed that the crash happened when the driver of a red...
Comments / 0