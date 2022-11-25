ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, OH



WLWT 5

Thieves steal speakers from 'Light Up Middletown' Christmas display

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A popular drive-thru light display in Middletown lost some after three speakers were stolen over Thanksgiving weekend. For 23 years, Light Up Middletown has dazzled the night sky and transformed Smith Park into a winter wonderland that runs solely on donations. Volunteers start stringing the lights...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WKRC

Fire guts Butler County home

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Fire gutted a Hanover Township home Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called to the house on Stillwell Beckett Road near US 27 at about 7:30 a.m. Firefighters from Hanover Township, Reily Township and Milford Township worked to put out the flames. Pictures from Reily Township's fire...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio's largest horse-drawn carriage parade happening this weekend

LEBANON, Ohio — Tens of thousands are expected to gather in Lebanon, Ohio, this weekend for a beloved Christmas tradition. Lebanon’s historic Horse Drawn Carriage Parade & Christmas Festival is back in 2022. The parade features more than 100 decorated carriages pulled by mini horses, Clydesdales, Percherons and...
LEBANON, OH
dayton.com

Crowds return to Holiday in the City after shooting

“I’m not giving up on Springfield,” one volunteer says after incident marred opening night. Visitors and volunteers returned to downtown Springfield on Saturday evening for Holiday in the City’s ice skating rink, music and lights after a shooting near where activities during Friday’s grand illumination occurred to open the annual event.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Chick-fil-A to open new location in Miami Valley this week; 100 local heroes to eat free

SPRINGFIELD — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open its doors to the public this week in Springfield. Beginning on Thursday, Dec. 1st., the new Chick-fil-A on Bechtle Avenue near the Bechtle Crossing Shopping Mall will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry out services Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. through 10 p.m., according to a spokesperson with Chick-fil-A.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Fox 19

West Chester man found in Reading, police say

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An 81-year-old man who went missing Monday afternoon somehow found his way to Reading, according to West Chester police. Police asked for the public’s help finding Sisay Mulualem around 6 p.m. He had last been seen four hours earlier near Tennyson Court in West...
READING, OH
WLWT 5

After-school ‘Satan club' meeting held in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Ohio — An after-school club meeting ran by a controversial group caused a stir in Wilmington. The group, ran by the national organization The Satanic Temple, holds meetings in public spaces including schools. It's the third after-school "Satan Club" to open its' doors. This time at a Wilmington...
WILMINGTON, OH
WKRC

Downtown restaurant to close for good

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A downtown Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors. The Ferrari Brothers and the Contemporary Arts Center announced that Fausto will close with the last day of service scheduled for Dec. 22. Tony and Austin Ferrari opened Fausto inside of the CAC in June of 2019 and it...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Fairfield kicking off the holiday season with Parade of Lights

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — The city of Fairfield is kicking off the holiday season with its fourth annual Parade of Lights on Saturday night. The parade will be held Saturday, Nov. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Village Green Park and the Fairfield Community Arts Center (FCAC) for a night full of live performances, holiday shopping, and activities.
FAIRFIELD, OH
Fox 19

Middletown store owners impacted by ongoing Central Avenue construction

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The ongoing Central Avenue Construction Project has significantly impacted many small businesses in downtown Middletown making it more significant for customers to shop on Small Business Saturday. Central Pastry Shop and many other stores and restaurants along Central Avenue have struggled to get customers into their stores due...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WKRC

Adopt-a-Pet: Chopper is waiting to come home with you

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society showed off Chopper today, one of the many pets waiting for adoption. Chopper (As in "Get to the chopper!") is a big, happy party animal. He's a goofy but well-trained dog and he is always excited to play.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE: 3 injured in Miami Twp. crash

MIAMISBURG — Three people were injured in a crash in Miami Twp. Tuesday morning. Crews were called to a two vehicle crash on the Miamisburg Centerville Road near the on-ramp to I-75 southbound early Tuesday. An initial investigation revealed that the crash happened when the driver of a red...
MIAMISBURG, OH

